Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Projected to Reach $1 Billion by 2030: Industry Focus on Methane Emissions from Oil & Gas Industry to Benefit Growth

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) estimated at US$493.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

In-Situ, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$725.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Extractive segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $125.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$125.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$194.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 8.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

ABB Ltd

ADEV

Airoptic Sp. z o.o

AMETEK, Inc

Analytical Technology and Control Limited

Campbell Scientific, Inc

CEMTEK KVB-Enertec

Emerson Electric Co

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Focused Photonics, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc

NEO Monitors AS

Servomex Group Ltd

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Teledyne Analytical Instruments

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Subdued Industrial Activity Induces Weakness in TDLA Market

Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions, Climate Change & Habitat Destruction Fueling Pandemics to Encourage Demand for TDLAs

World GHG Emissions (in %) by Gas Type: 2019

World GHG Emissions (in %) by Sector: 2019

Global Industrial CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons)

Largest Industrial Polluters of CO2 Worldwide (In %) for the Year 2050

New EPA Regulations Favor Further Growth in Adoption of TDLA Systems

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA): An Introduction

Extractive TDL Systems

In-Situ Gas Analyzers Offer Real-Time Gas Analyses to Improve Accuracy and Safety

Outlook

Rising Concerns over Gas Emissions to Galvanize Growth of Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market

Focus on Process Optimization & Environmental Monitoring to Support Demand

Oxygen-based Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers to Record Fastest Growth Rate

Oil & Gas Industry to Maintain Commanding Position in Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market

Asia-Pacific Market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers to Post Strong Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Higher Return on Investment (ROI) by Operators to Benefit Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers

Rise in Emissions from Oil & Gas Activity and Growing Concerns to Boost Prospects

Slowdown in Oil and Gas Sector Amid COVID-19 Impacts Current Demand

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends in US$/barrel: May 2019 - Aug 2020

- Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020

World Average Rig Count by Region: 2020 (1H)

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E)

Industry Focus on Methane Emissions from Oil & Gas Industry to Benefit Growth

Technology Advancements Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Propel Demand

Growing Investments in Process Automation in Industries Spur Growth Opportunities

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Process 4.0 to Steer Future Expansion

Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2020, & 2023

TDL Oxygen Analyzers Find Use in Critical Applications in Chemical Industry

TDLA Play a Vital Role in Preventing Explosion

Growing Emphasis on Reducing Emission in Power Sector to Drive Demand

Global Coal Based Thermal Power Production (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Electricity by Country

Rise in Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) in Healthcare Industry

TDLAs Find Growing Use in Combustion Furnaces

Increasing Need to Monitor Pollutants Makes Cement Industry Hotbed for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers

Global Cement Production in Million Metric Tons: 2015-2021

Next-Generation Laser-based Gas Analyzers for High-Dust Settings

Increasing Integration of SCR Technology with DeNOX Systems to Boost Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Demand

COVID-19 to Augment Demand for Remote Monitoring Devices in Mining Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eq9qre

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets