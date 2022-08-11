Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $701.5 Million by 2026 - Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Process 4.0 to Steer Future Expansion

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market to Reach $701.5 Million by 2026

The global market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) estimated at US$494.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$701.5 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period.

Offering an ideal option to measure hazardous and corrosive gases, tunable diode laser analyzers use highly responsive and accurate measuring signals to support process control systems for enhanced safety, energy efficiency and productivity of industrial processes.

These devices enjoy immense popularity in gas monitoring and measurement applications owing to their fast responses, high reliability, robust nature, low downtime, superior spectral resolutions and low maintenance cost. The market demand for these devices is attributed to their intriguing properties and advantages such as real-time monitoring, web-based interface, non-contact measurements, digital signal processing and connectivity.



In-Situ, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$544.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Extractive segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $125.2 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $130.1 Million by 2026

The Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$125.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$130.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



The market is driven by rapid industrialization across developing countries, compelling ROI and increasing substitution of conventional analyzers with these devices in various industries. The market exhibits high degree of dynamism and witnesses continuous inflow of innovative and technological advanced products.

Based on their faster response, comprehensive product range, optimized installation costs and easy maintenance, tunable diode laser analyzers are expected to gradually erode the market share of traditional options such as zirconia analyzers. The market will also gain from extension of tunable diode laser analyzer applications beyond monitoring.

Sophisticated features for cost optimization and sustainability are expected to accelerate ROI, while ongoing progress in controlling applications is likely to drive growth. The compelling features of tunable diode laser analyzers make them a perfect choice for a wide spectrum of industrial processes.

These devices are anticipated to garner considerable adoption in process industries for gaining relevant information about chemical composition. In addition to supporting monitoring applications, these devices help companies in reducing operating costs and contributing to environmental preservation.



The market will continue to garner significant momentum due to increasing demand for cost-efficient, fast response and maintenance-free solutions. Tunable diode laser analyzers feature a compact footprint and superior radiance power. These devices are fit for tough climatic conditions along with delivering consistent performance under high temperature and pressure settings.

Tunable diode laser analyzers deliver fast response, feature very low detection limits and can be modulated at relatively higher frequencies. The fast response of these devices plays an important role in improving measurement speed. In contrast to traditional options that need calibration, tunable diode laser analyzers eliminate the requirement of frequent maintenance.

In addition, these devices hold a lower ownership cost in comparison to traditional gas analyzers due to their maintenance-free nature. The rising demand for cost-efficient and low-maintenance solutions is anticipated to fuel the adoption of tunable diode laser analyzers.

What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Subdued Industrial Activity Induces Weakness in TDLA Market

Growing Concerns over Rising Emissions, Climate Change & Habitat Destruction Fueling Pandemics to Encourage Demand for TDLAs

New EPA Regulations Favor Further Growth in Adoption of TDLA Systems

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA): An Introduction

Extractive TDL Systems

In-Situ Gas Analyzers Offer Real-Time Gas Analyses to Improve Accuracy and Safety

Outlook

Rising Concerns over Gas Emissions to Galvanize Growth of Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market

Focus on Process Optimization & Environmental Monitoring to Support Demand

Oxygen-based Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers to Record Fastest Growth Rate

Oil & Gas Industry to Maintain Commanding Position in Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market

Asia-Pacific Market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers to Post Strong Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 42 Featured)

ABB Ltd

ADEV

Airoptic Sp. z o.o

AMETEK, Inc

Analytical Technology and Control Limited

Campbell Scientific, Inc

CEMTEK KVB-Enertec

Emerson Electric Co

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Focused Photonics, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc

NEO Monitors AS

Servomex Group Ltd

SICK AG

Siemens AG

Teledyne Analytical Instruments

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Higher Return on Investment (ROI) by Operators to Benefit Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers

Rise in Emissions from Oil & Gas Activity and Growing Concerns to Boost Prospects

Slowdown in Oil and Gas Sector Amid COVID-19 Impacts Current Demand

Industry Focus on Methane Emissions from Oil & Gas Industry to Benefit Growth

Technology Advancements Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Propel Demand

Growing Investments in Process Automation in Industries Spur Growth Opportunities

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Process 4.0 to Steer Future Expansion

TDL Oxygen Analyzers Find Use in Critical Applications in Chemical Industry

TDLA Play a Vital Role in Preventing Explosion

Growing Emphasis on Reducing Emission in Power Sector to Drive Demand

Rise in Demand for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) in Healthcare Industry

TDLAs Find Growing Use in Combustion Furnaces

Increasing Need to Monitor Pollutants Makes Cement Industry Hotbed for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzers

Next-Generation Laser-based Gas Analyzers for High-Dust Settings

Increasing Integration of SCR Technology with DeNOX Systems to Boost Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Demand

COVID-19 to Augment Demand for Remote Monitoring Devices in Mining Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74ngxs

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets