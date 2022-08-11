Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $701.5 Million by 2026 - Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Process 4.0 to Steer Future Expansion

Aug 11, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market to Reach $701.5 Million by 2026
The global market for Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) estimated at US$494.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$701.5 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period.
Offering an ideal option to measure hazardous and corrosive gases, tunable diode laser analyzers use highly responsive and accurate measuring signals to support process control systems for enhanced safety, energy efficiency and productivity of industrial processes.
These devices enjoy immense popularity in gas monitoring and measurement applications owing to their fast responses, high reliability, robust nature, low downtime, superior spectral resolutions and low maintenance cost. The market demand for these devices is attributed to their intriguing properties and advantages such as real-time monitoring, web-based interface, non-contact measurements, digital signal processing and connectivity.
In-Situ, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$544.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Extractive segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $125.2 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $130.1 Million by 2026
The Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$125.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$130.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.
The market is driven by rapid industrialization across developing countries, compelling ROI and increasing substitution of conventional analyzers with these devices in various industries. The market exhibits high degree of dynamism and witnesses continuous inflow of innovative and technological advanced products.
Based on their faster response, comprehensive product range, optimized installation costs and easy maintenance, tunable diode laser analyzers are expected to gradually erode the market share of traditional options such as zirconia analyzers. The market will also gain from extension of tunable diode laser analyzer applications beyond monitoring.
Sophisticated features for cost optimization and sustainability are expected to accelerate ROI, while ongoing progress in controlling applications is likely to drive growth. The compelling features of tunable diode laser analyzers make them a perfect choice for a wide spectrum of industrial processes.
These devices are anticipated to garner considerable adoption in process industries for gaining relevant information about chemical composition. In addition to supporting monitoring applications, these devices help companies in reducing operating costs and contributing to environmental preservation.
The market will continue to garner significant momentum due to increasing demand for cost-efficient, fast response and maintenance-free solutions. Tunable diode laser analyzers feature a compact footprint and superior radiance power. These devices are fit for tough climatic conditions along with delivering consistent performance under high temperature and pressure settings.
Tunable diode laser analyzers deliver fast response, feature very low detection limits and can be modulated at relatively higher frequencies. The fast response of these devices plays an important role in improving measurement speed. In contrast to traditional options that need calibration, tunable diode laser analyzers eliminate the requirement of frequent maintenance.
In addition, these devices hold a lower ownership cost in comparison to traditional gas analyzers due to their maintenance-free nature. The rising demand for cost-efficient and low-maintenance solutions is anticipated to fuel the adoption of tunable diode laser analyzers.
