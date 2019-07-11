Global Tungsten Carbide Market: 2019-2024 Outlook Report -- Increasing Applications of Tungsten Carbide in Various End-user Industries

DUBLIN, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tungsten Carbide Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for tungsten carbide is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR of over 3.5% during the forecast period 2019-2024. Growth in mining and construction industries across the globe is generating demand for tungsten carbide.

Tungsten carbide scrap can be recycled which makes it extremely valuable alloy for all sorts of applications.

Toxicity due to Tungsten carbide is a restraint to the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends



Cemented Carbide to Drive the Market

Cemented carbide is a metallurgical material in a powder form; a composite of tungsten carbide (WC) particles and a binder rich in metallic cobalt (Co).

Cemented carbides for metal cutting applications consist of more than 80% of hard phase WC.

The cemented carbide tools are used in the production of glass bottles, aluminium cans, plastic tubes, steel wires, copper wires. Some of the other uses include metal cutting, machining of wood, plastics, composites, soft ceramics, chipless forming (hot and cold), mining and construction, structural parts, wear parts, and military components.

With the increasing demand from various applications, the market for cemented carbide is projected to grow over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for global tungsten carbide market in 2018. There is demand for tungsten carbide in the market as a result of the growing demand for automotive, construction and metalworking industries, in the countries like China , India and Japan .

represents the largest regional market for global tungsten carbide market in 2018. There is demand for tungsten carbide in the market as a result of the growing demand for automotive, construction and metalworking industries, in the countries like , and . Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing transportation activities in countries such as China , India , and Japan , the usage of tungsten carbide is increasing in the region.

dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing transportation activities in countries such as , , and , the usage of tungsten carbide is increasing in the region. The total number of vehicles produced in China , in 2018 was 27,809,196 units, showing the highest number globally. And the number of vehicles produced in Japan was 9,728,528 units in 2018. India has seen an increase of 8% in the vehicle's production from the year 2017, i.e. 4,782,896 units to 5,174,645 units in 2018.

, in 2018 was 27,809,196 units, showing the highest number globally. And the number of vehicles produced in was 9,728,528 units in 2018. has seen an increase of 8% in the vehicle's production from the year 2017, i.e. 4,782,896 units to 5,174,645 units in 2018. From the points mentioned above reveals that there is the highest opportunity for the consumption of tungsten carbide in the Asia-Pacific region through the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The global tungsten carbide market is fragmented. The major companies include Umicore, CERATIZIT, Extramet Products, and American Elements etc., among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Applications of Tungsten Carbide in Various End-user Industries

4.1.2 Recyclable Property of Tungsten Carbide

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Toxicity of Tungsten carbide

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Cemented Carbide

5.1.2 Coatings

5.1.3 Alloys

5.2 End-user

5.2.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Mining & Construction

5.2.4 Electronics

5.2.5 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 American Elements

6.4.2 Buffalo Tungsten Inc.

6.4.3 CERATIZIT S.A.

6.4.4 China Tungsten

6.4.5 CY Carbide Mfg. Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 Extramet Products LLC

6.4.7 Federal Carbide Company

6.4.8 Guangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co. Ltd.

6.4.9 H.C. Stark GmbH

6.4.10 Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co. Ltd.

6.4.11 Kennametal Inc.

6.4.12 Sandvik AB

6.4.13 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

6.4.14 Umicore



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increase in Demand for Automatic Valves



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hk37zw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

