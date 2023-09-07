Global Tungsten Strategic Market Report 2023:Tungsten Enjoys Spotlight as Crucial, Go-To Material for High-Tech Applications - Long-term Outlook to 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tungsten: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Tungsten Market to Reach 170.8 Thousand Metric Tons by 2030

The global tungsten market is on an upward trajectory, with impressive growth projections. In 2022, it reached an estimated 119.2 thousand metric tons and is poised to expand to 170.8 thousand metric tons by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 4.6% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

The market's promising outlook extends to various industries, including hardmetals/cement carbides, steels, superalloys, wear-resistant alloys, mill products, and more, offering substantial opportunities for stakeholders. Notably, the Hardmetals / Cement Carbides segment is set to achieve a 4.8% CAGR, reaching 103 thousand metric tons by the end of the analysis period.

The U.S. tungsten market stands at 12.6 thousand metric tons in 2022, while China, as the world's second-largest economy, is expected to reach an impressive 103.4 thousand metric tons by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030. Other key markets to watch include Japan, Canada, and Germany, each displaying positive growth trends within the 2022-2030 period.

This comprehensive analysis provides valuable insights for businesses and stakeholders looking to navigate the dynamic landscape of the global tungsten market.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Crisis Induced Declining Trend in Core Application Markets

Amidst the Disruptions, Few Factors Present Some Relief for the Tungsten Market

Tungsten Market Confronts Uncertain Times Amidst Slower-than-Anticipated Recovery in Key Sectors

Facing Persistent Uncertainty, Tungsten Suppliers to Focus on First-Use Sectors & New Markets

Competitive Landscape

Processed Tungsten Market: Chinese Vendors Maintain Edge

Leading Processed Tungsten Companies Worldwide: Market Share Breakdown of Volume Sales for 2022 (E)

Vertical Integration: A Key Trend in the Global Tungsten Marketplace

World Renowned Recognized Mining & Metal Companies Foray into Tungsten Mining Despite Chinese Domination

Supply Concerns Highlights Pressing Need for New Tungsten Production Sources

Tungsten - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Established Image as a Rare Metal with Everyday Value to Sustain Long-Term Demand for Tungsten

Tungsten Enjoys Spotlight as Crucial, Go-To Material for High-Tech Applications

Analysis by Application Type

Hardmetals/Cement Carbides: Largest Application Segment

Global Cemented Carbides Market by Application: Percentage Volume Breakdown for Hardmetals/Cement Carbides; Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys; Mill Products; and Other Applications (2021 and 2027)

Tungsten Remains Highly Relevant in Steels, Superalloys, & Wear-Resistant Alloys

Mill Products Emerge as Fastest Growing Application Segment

China , Demonstrating Undisputed Dominance in the World Tungsten Industry, to Remain the Core Regional Market

, Demonstrating Undisputed Dominance in the World Tungsten Industry, to Remain the Core Regional Market World Tungsten Production Scenario

Global Tungsten Production (in Metric Tons) by Country for 2020 and 2021

World Tungsten Reserves (in Metric Tons) by Country (2021)

Major Tungsten Producing Countries in the World

Need for New Production to Push Global Supply

As a Vital Raw Material for the Connected Economy, Tungsten Supply Remains a Key Concern for the World

Vietnam Emerges as a Promising Country for Stable Tungsten Supply

A Note on New & Upcoming Tungsten Mining Projects

Select Development Stage Tungsten Mines

Emphasis on Tungsten Scrap Recycling Elevates Overall Production Volumes

Global Tungsten Market by Source: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Mined Tungsten and Recycled Tungsten for 2012, 2018 & 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Unique Techno Functional Attributes to Maintain Tungsten's Relevance in a Gamut of Established & New Applications in Post COVID-19 Period

Drilling, Boring & Cutting Equipment: Key End-Use Segment

Robust Opportunities for Tungsten Drilling, Boring & Cutting Equipment in Industrial Machine Tools Vertical

Mining Sector to Further Leverage Exceptional Drilling & Boring Features of Tungsten Mining Tools in Post COVID-19 Period

Renewed Drilling Activity to Benefit Tungsten Demand in Post COVID-19 Oil & Gas Sector

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2022

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for Oct 2019- May 2021

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for 2019-2022

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021)

Recovery in Automotive Industry to Present Growth Opportunities for Tungsten Automotive Parts

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

Rising Focus on New & Efficient Aerospace Components to Fuel Future Demand for Tungsten

Massive Negative Impact on Air Travel Leading to Weak Momentum in Aerospace Component Manufacturing: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

US Navy Explores New Approaches to Make Thoriated Tungsten Wire for Microwave Vacuum Tubes

Tungsten to Gain from Critical Importance of Electrical & Electronic Systems in Consumer & Commercial Markets

Tungsten as a Replacement for the Heavy & Poisonous Lead in High-Density Applications Augurs Well for Future Growth

Tungsten Demand Likely to Perk Up in the Post COVID-19 Chemical Industry

Additive Manufacturing Makes Tungsten a Compelling Option to Create Prototypes

3D Printing Techniques for Tungsten & Tungsten Composites

Advanced 3D Printing Technique to Improve Properties of High-Temperature Tungsten & Alloys

Additive Manufacturing Steps In to Generate Novel Opportunities for Tungsten in Healthcare Sector

Zirconiated Tungsten: Effective Option to Weld Metals with High Melting Point

Tungsten Wire Market: Rising Demand from Downstream Market to Bolster Growth

Global Tungsten Wire Market by Application (%) for 2022 (E)

Tungsten Carbide Market Poised to Witness Strong Growth

Tungsten Pricing Scenario

Tungsten Prices in the US (in $/mtu WO3) for Years 2015 through 2021

Tungsten: Product Overview

Properties of Tungsten

Ores/Minerals of Tungsten

Mining, Refining and Processing of Tungsten

Health & Environmental Aspects of Tungsten

Substitutes to Tungsten

Tungsten: A Historic Perspective

UNITED STATES

Myriad Industrial Applications to Drive Long-term Tungsten Demand

Wear Resistance Features Augment Tungsten Carbide Demand

CHINA

Remaining at Helm of Global Supply, China Exercises Critical Control over Tungsten

Global Leader in Tungsten Production and Consumption

Production Scenario

Mine Production: A Regional Perspective

Tungsten Reserves in China by Province (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Reserves for Fujian , Henan , Hunan , Jiangxi , and Others

by Province (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Reserves for , , , , and Others Rising Prices and Cost of Production in Tungsten Market

China's Export Policy Expected to Enhance Domestic Ore Production

Export Policy Expected to Enhance Domestic Ore Production COVID-19 Impact: Tungsten Prices to Stabilize after Experiencing Downward Trend in Chinese Market

Surging Demand for Cemented Carbide in Multiple Applications to Drive Market Growth

Revolution in Tungsten Nanometer Powder Production

Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects in China

Competition

EUROPE

Favorable Demand from Automotive Parts Manufacturing to Drive Market Growth

High Speed Spot Welding Made Easier with Copper Tungsten Electrodes

Russia : A Prominent Producer of Tungsten

ASIA-PACIFIC

Tungsten Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

for 2023 (E) Increasing Infrastructure Development Drive Strong Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

Vietnam Emerges as a Major Tungsten Producer

Emerges as a Major Tungsten Producer New Mining Projects to Accelerate Market Growth

Select Development Stage Tungsten Mines in Asia-Pacific (Outside China)

