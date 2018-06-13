Global Turboexpander Market 2018-2023 with Atlas Copco, BHGE, Cryostar, Air Products and Chemicals and L.A. Turbine Dominating

The turboexpander market is projected to reach USD 390.8 million by 2023 from USD 290.6 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.61%

This growth can be attributed to the increasing share of natural gas in primary energy consumption and increasing focus on energy efficiency. Natural gas is a key fuel in the electric power and industrial sector because of its fuel efficiency. Thus, rising natural gas production is creating demand for turboexpanders in hydrocarbon applications. However, high initial costs involved in small-scale installations can hinder the growth of this market.

The hydrocarbon segment is expected to dominate the turboexpander market (by value) between 2018 and 2023

The hydrocarbon segment held the largest share of the turboexpander market in 2017, and is estimated to hold the largest share (by value) during the forecast period. Hydrocarbon turboexpanders are relatively large in size and delivers power output ranging between 1,600 kW and 20,000 kW. Hydrocarbon applications includes liquefaction of petroleum gases, liquefaction of natural gases, dew point control, FPSO LNG, regasification, and nitrogen rejection. Increasing natural gas production by major oil and gas economies such as North America and Middle East is expected to drive the hydrocarbon turboexpander market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific: the fastest-growing market (by value) for turboexpanders



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for turboexpanders in 2023, expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China accounted for the largest share of the turboexpander market in Asia Pacific in 2017. Countries such as China and India are driving the turboexpander market in Asia Pacific. These countries are focusing on increasing natural gas production and are investing in refineries. Natural gas production and consumption levels are set to increase in China, owing to growing demands for turboexpanders. Moreover, Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) plans to invest USD 10.4 million (INR 70,000 crore) in India to increase its oil refining capacity from 80.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 116.55 MTPA by 2030. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the turboexpander market in Asia Pacific.

The leading players in the turboexpander market include Atlas Copco (Sweden), BHGE (US), Cryostar (France), Air Products and Chemicals (US), and L.A. Turbine (US).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Automotive Turbocharger Market, Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Turbocharger Market

4.2 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Technology

4.3 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Fuel Type

4.4 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Vehicle Type

4.5 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Material,

4.6 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Off-Highway Vehicles

4.7 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Country

4.8 Hybrid Vehicle Turbocharger Market, Vehicle Type

4.9 Automotive Turbocharger Aftermarket



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Stringency in Emission & Fuel Efficiency Regulations to Boost the Market for Automotive Turbochargers

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Commercial Vehicles to Drive the Market for Turbochargers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Declining Demand for Diesel Passenger Car to Restrain the Market for Turbochargers

5.2.2.2 The Increasing Sale of Electric Vehicles Will Reduce the Demand for Turbochargers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Future Demand for Electric Turbochargers to Create Opportunities for Turbo Manufacturers

5.2.3.2 Turbocharger for Gasoline Engines

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Turbo Lag

5.2.4.2 Lightweight Material for Turbocharger Housing



6 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Passenger Car

6.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

6.4 Truck

6.5 Bus



7 Automotive Turbocharger Oe Market, By Fuel Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Diesel

7.3 Gasoline



8 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 VGT/VNT Turbocharger

8.3 Wastegate Turbocharger

8.4 Electric Turbocharger



9 Automotive Turbocharger Marker, By Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cast Iron

9.3 Aluminum

9.4 Others



10 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Hybrid & Plug in Hybrid Vehicle

10.1 Introduction

10.2 HEV

10.3 PHEV



11 Off-Highway Turbocharger Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Agricultural Tractor

11.3 Construction Equipment

11.4 Locomotive



12 Automotive Turbocharger Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

12.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle



13 Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Region



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Automotive Turbocharger: Market Share Analysis

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Expansions

14.3.2 New Product Launches/Developments

14.3.3 Supply Contracts/Agreements

14.3.4 Partnerships/Joint Ventures



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Honeywell

15.2 Continental AG

15.3 Borgwarner

15.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

15.5 IHI

15.6 Eaton

15.7 Bosch Mahle

15.8 Cummins

15.9 ABB

15.10 Tel

15.11 Delphi Technologies

15.12 Additional Company Profiles

15.12.1 North America

15.12.1.1 Rotomaster International

15.12.1.2 Precision Turbo & Engine Inc.

15.12.1.3 Turbonetics Inc.

15.12.1.4 Turbo International

15.12.2 Europe

15.12.2.1 Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH (KBB)

15.12.2.2 Turbo Dynamics Ltd

15.12.3 Asia Oceania

15.12.3.1 Fuyuan Turbocharger Co. Ltd

15.12.3.2 Hunan Tyen Machinery Co. Ltd

15.12.3.3 Ningbo Motor Industrial Co. Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gcnc8g/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-turboexpander-market-2018-2023-with-atlas-copco-bhge-cryostar-air-products-and-chemicals-and-la-turbine-dominating-300665600.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

