Global TV White Space Spectrum Market 2020-2027: Transition to Digital TV Paves the Way - Rising Emphasis on IoT Enthuses

World's Insatiable Appetite for Spectrum Feeds a US$197.8 Million Projected Global Opportunity for TV White Space Spectrum



The global market for TV White Space Spectrum is projected to reach US$197.8 million by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 54.3% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.



The global TV white space spectrum market is set to record substantial growth in the coming years due to a number of favorable drivers and extensive adoption of the technology. Internet traffic is forecast to grow by over 26% per year while traffic from mobile devices will grow to account for 70% of all IP traffic.



Increased wireless capacity under this scenario can offer invaluable benefits for ISPs in improving QoS and expanding broadband reach to rural areas. TVWS spectrum sharing increases radio spectrum for Internet access by allowing communication on frequencies which are currently not fully utilized. The FCC's decision to legislate geolocation tagging to white space devices is a major win for the market as it unlocks TV white space spectrum for internet use.



TV white space spectrum is finding increasing adoption in rural regions to push broadband connectivity. The technology presents a compelling, cost-effective option to enable rural broadband for remote areas, which is providing a major impetus to the market growth. The market is also benefitting from ongoing innovations across both developed and developing countries. In the coming years, the technology is anticipated to play a pivotal role in satiating the demand for affordable and efficient broadband services to remote areas.



The TV white space spectrum market is propelled by increasing penetration of Super Wi-Fi or TV white space spectrum communications for covering long distances. Factors such as increasing focus on M2M, IoT, smart grid networks and urban connectivity are expected to bolster the market growth. The technology is likely to find use to address issues related to communications between smart meters deployed at customer homes and control centers.



The concern is driving various companies to rely on TV white space spectrum-based communication for offering middle-mile connectivity to support smart meters and smart grid solutions. On the other hand, smart grid applications are not bandwidth-intensive and require fewer channels. The low bandwidth requirement is prompting various countries to consider TV white space spectrum-based communication channel. Smart grid control centers can leverage the communication network for middle-wire connectivity between smart metering devices and control centers.



However, interference of TV white space spectrum with available TV bands remains a major concern. In addition, the market growth is hampered by irregularities associated with regulations and standards along with slow commercialization of the technology.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Adaptrum, Inc.

Atdi S.A.

Aviacomm Inc.

Carlson Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Google LLC

Iconectiv

Keybridge LLC.

Kts Wireless

Meld Technology Inc.

Metric Systems Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Shared Spectrum Company

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Network Connectivity Platforms Exhibit Resilience to COVID-19 Pandemic: Effective Broadband Option to Connect People & Things

TV White Space Spectrum: Vacant Spectrum Parts with Immense Potential for Affordable Internet Connectivity

Creation of TV White Space Spectrum in US and UK

Key Features & Capabilities of TV White Space Spectrum

Devices Leveraging TV White Space Spectrum

Regulatory Regime

Rising Connectivity & Need for Broadband Internet in Rural Areas Offer Ideal Breeding Ground for Global TV White Space Spectrum Market

Key Factors Responsible for Explosive Growth of TV White Space Spectrum Market

FCC Rule Change: A Harbinger of Good Times

Portable Devices: The Largest Segment to Experience Fastest Growth

Rural Internet Access: Primary End-Use Leads the Application Market

North America Emerges as Thriving Market for TV White Space Spectrum

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

TV White Space for Addressing Digital Divide Issues Globally

Increasing Applications for TV White Space Infrastructure

Technology Improvements Guide Market Expansion

Rural Broadband: High Growth Area for TV White Space Technologies

TV White Space Gains Traction in Rural Broadband in North America

TV White Space: An Enabler for Rural Internet in India

TV White Space Eyes Opportunities in Urban Connectivity

Smart Homes Increase Urban Connectivity Demands

Growing Relevance in Emergency & Public Safety Applications

TV White Spaces: Key to Connect the Smart Electricity Grid

Transportation and Logistics: Niche End-Use Sector

Connected Cars Extend Lucrative Opportunities

Market to Benefit from Growing Importance of Intelligent Highway

Smart Cities to Drive Growth

Rising Emphasis on IoT Enthuses TV White Space Market

Efforts from Industry Associations Augur Well

Transition to Digital TV Paves the Way for TV White Space Spectrum Market

TV White Space Standards

Regulatory Framework for Utilizing TV White Space

Issues & Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 25

