Global TV White Space Spectrum Market 2020-2027: Transition to Digital TV Paves the Way - Rising Emphasis on IoT Enthuses
Jan 26, 2021, 07:30 ET
World's Insatiable Appetite for Spectrum Feeds a US$197.8 Million Projected Global Opportunity for TV White Space Spectrum
The global market for TV White Space Spectrum is projected to reach US$197.8 million by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 54.3% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.
The global TV white space spectrum market is set to record substantial growth in the coming years due to a number of favorable drivers and extensive adoption of the technology. Internet traffic is forecast to grow by over 26% per year while traffic from mobile devices will grow to account for 70% of all IP traffic.
Increased wireless capacity under this scenario can offer invaluable benefits for ISPs in improving QoS and expanding broadband reach to rural areas. TVWS spectrum sharing increases radio spectrum for Internet access by allowing communication on frequencies which are currently not fully utilized. The FCC's decision to legislate geolocation tagging to white space devices is a major win for the market as it unlocks TV white space spectrum for internet use.
TV white space spectrum is finding increasing adoption in rural regions to push broadband connectivity. The technology presents a compelling, cost-effective option to enable rural broadband for remote areas, which is providing a major impetus to the market growth. The market is also benefitting from ongoing innovations across both developed and developing countries. In the coming years, the technology is anticipated to play a pivotal role in satiating the demand for affordable and efficient broadband services to remote areas.
The TV white space spectrum market is propelled by increasing penetration of Super Wi-Fi or TV white space spectrum communications for covering long distances. Factors such as increasing focus on M2M, IoT, smart grid networks and urban connectivity are expected to bolster the market growth. The technology is likely to find use to address issues related to communications between smart meters deployed at customer homes and control centers.
The concern is driving various companies to rely on TV white space spectrum-based communication for offering middle-mile connectivity to support smart meters and smart grid solutions. On the other hand, smart grid applications are not bandwidth-intensive and require fewer channels. The low bandwidth requirement is prompting various countries to consider TV white space spectrum-based communication channel. Smart grid control centers can leverage the communication network for middle-wire connectivity between smart metering devices and control centers.
However, interference of TV white space spectrum with available TV bands remains a major concern. In addition, the market growth is hampered by irregularities associated with regulations and standards along with slow commercialization of the technology.
