Global Two-Rider Bicycle Market Report 2022: Bicycle Mobility Services and Technology Advancements Influencing Future Growth

The global two-rider bicycle market is anticipated to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period, 2023-2027

The surge in demand for cycling for recreational, leisure, and physical activities and the emergence of two-rider bicycle services are the primary factors driving the demand for the global two-rider bicycle market. Bicycles are preferred as a practical form of exercise to maintain a healthy life free from obesity and other diseases.

The demand for effective ways to rent or hail bicycles and the advancement of technology will both contribute to the growth of the global two-rider bicycle industry over the next five years. High-end investments by the market players in research and development activities and the shift of the market players to alternate bicycle selling platforms are expected to influence the market demand.

Dock less bicycle sharing programs have recently become more and more popular. Users can utilize the technology to find nearby bicycles and electronically unlock them. Dock less bicycle-sharing programs, which were first introduced in Europe, are extremely well-liked by young people looking for exciting ways to exercise, especially in Asian countries like India and China.



The global two-rider bicycle market is segmented into propulsion, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on propulsion, the market is differentiated between conventional and electric. The conventional segment dominates the market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the next five years.

Low repair and maintenance costs of conventional bicycles are driving the segment demand compared to electric propulsion bicycles. Moreover, while the bicycle has been a convenient mode of transport, bicycling has emerged as a leading sporting and leisure activity, especially among women, in the past few decades.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global two-rider bicycle market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global two-rider bicycle market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the global two-rider bicycle market based on propulsion, application, distribution channel, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the global two-rider bicycle market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global two-rider bicycle market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global two-rider bicycle market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the global two-rider bicycle market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global two-rider bicycle market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global two-rider bicycle market.

Cycling Sports Group, Inc.

Co-Motion Cycles.

da Vinci Tandem

Kinethic Bikes

Privacyverklaring Accell Nederland BV (KOGA)

Santana Cycles

Hase Spezialrader (Hase Bikes)

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

Ritchey International SAGL

Seven Cycles, Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Two-Rider Bicycle Market, By Propulsion:

Conventional

Electric

Two-Rider Bicycle Market, By Application:

Mountaineering

Recreational

Conveyance

Two-Rider Bicycle Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Two-Rider Bicycle Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Vietnam

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Europe & CIS

& CIS France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

