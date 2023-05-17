Global Two-wheeler Market Outlook Report 2023: Evolving OEM Growth Strategies, Innovative Technologies, and Emerging Electric Two-wheeler Business Models to Drive Growth

17 May, 2023, 21:00 ET
The "Prediction of Global Two-wheeler Growth Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers insights into the global two-wheeler market for 2022 and the outlook for 2023. The global two-wheeler industry has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by increasing urbanization, rising income levels, and growing demand for personal mobility.
Several economic and environmental factors, such as increasing fuel prices and economies shifting to greener and sustainable transportation to decrease the carbon footprint, drive the electric two-wheeler segment demand worldwide.
The increasing adoption of electric two-wheelers is expected to drive further growth in the industry, with many companies investing in developing new electric models and innovative technologies. Collaborations and partnerships are vital for the two-wheeler industry and will profit all stakeholders as disruptive technologies and new business models will pave the way for growth.
It discusses the top 10 trends driving the two-wheeler market, regional analysis, and growth opportunities at the regional level for industry stakeholders.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Analyst Highlights
- Key Highlights of the Global Two-wheeler Industry 2022
- Global Two-wheeler Industry Historic Sales
- Top Predictions for 2023
- 2022 Regulations/Policies Impacting the 2W Market in 2023
- Notable Mergers and Acquisitions in 2022 and 2023
- Key OEM Partnerships in 2022 and 2023
2 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Two-wheeler Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3 Growth Environment
- Research Scope
- Two-wheeler Segmentation
- Global 2W Market Segmentation
- Snapshot of Key Competitors in the Global 2W Industry
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Environment
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
4 2023 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022
- Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023
- Global GDP Growth Expectations
- Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies
- Global GDP Growth Snapshot
- Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023
- Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023
5 Key Global Two-wheeler Sales Trends, 2023
- Global Two-wheeler Sales Forecast by Region
- Evolution of the Global ICE Two-wheeler Industry
- Global Two-wheeler Industry Profiles
- Sales Performance Snapshot of Key Two-wheeler Industry Participants
- Electric Two-wheeler Ecosystem
- Converging Industries: Electric Two-wheeler Ecosystem
- Traditional OEMs Entering the Electric Two wheeler Ecosystem
- Boosting Investments in E2W Start-ups: Growth Opportunities by Region
- Four-wheeler OEMs Entering the Electric Two-wheeler Segment
6 Battery-swapping Solutions: E2Ws
- Battery Swapping Solution Ecosystem
- Regulatory Scenario Promoting Battery-swapping Infrastructure
- Benefits of Battery-swapping Solutions
- Formation of Battery-swapping Consortium by OEMs
- Evolution of E2W Swappable Batteries per Form Factor
7 Key Trends for 2023
- Key 2023 Global 2W Market Trends
- Top Trends Driving the Global Two-wheeler Market
- Trend 1: Rise of Embedded Telematics in E2Ws
- Trend 2: Advanced Rider Assistance Systems
- Trend 3: Proliferation of Color TFT Touchscreen Multi-information Display
- Trend 4: Growth in E2W Battery-swapping Technology
- Trend 5: Rise of Solid-state Battery Technology for E2Ws
- Trend 6: Subscription Plans to Drive Demand for E2Ws
- Trend 7: Electric Cargo Bikes in Urban Delivery
- Trend 8: 3D Printing to Make E2Ws Lighter and More Economic
- Trend 9: Emergence of Purpose-built 2Ws
- Trend 10: Advent of Hydrogen-powered 2Ws
8 Regional Predictions, 2023
- Regional Analysis, South Asia
- Regional Scenario, South Asia
- Regional Analysis, ASEAN
- Regional Scenario, ASEAN
- Regional Analysis, APAC
- Regional Scenario, APAC
- Regional Analysis, Europe
- Regional Scenario, Europe
- Regional Analysis, North America
- Regional Scenario, North America
- Regional Analysis, Latin America
- Regional Scenario, Latin America
- Regional Analysis, Africa
- Regional Scenario, Africa
9 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: CO2-Neutral Fuels
- Growth Opportunity 2: Connectivity in ICE Two-wheelers
- Growth Opportunity 3: Growing Used Two-wheeler Market
10 Conclusions
