Global Two-Wheeler Market to 2022: Market is Projected to Surpass $ 127 Billion

The "Global Two-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped & Motorcycle), By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 251-500cc, & Above 500cc), By Region (APAC, Africa, South America, Europe, & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global two-wheeler market is projected to surpass $ 127 billion by 2022

Growing demand for two-wheelers has been backed by their relative affordability, high fuel efficiency, easy manoeuvrability and lower emissions. Moreover, with an increasing number of companies launching new models across different regions, the growth trend of the global two-wheeler market appears to be quite positive over the next five-year period.


Global Two-Wheeler Market report 2012-2022, discusses the following aspects of two-wheeler market globally:

Market Size & Forecast

  • By Value & Volume

Market Share & Forecast

  • By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter/Moped)
  • By Engine Capacity (Up to 125cc, 126-250cc, 251-500cc, Above 500cc)
  • By Region
  • Company Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the global two-wheeler market include

  • Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
  • Bajaj Auto Ltd.
  • Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
  • Piaggio & C. S.p.A.
  • TVS Motor Company Limited
  • Harley Davidson
  • Suzuki Motor Corporation
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  • BMW Motorrad

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

5. Asia-Pacific Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

6. Africa Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

7. South America Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

8. Europe Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

9. North America Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

10. Middle-East Two-Wheeler Market Outlook

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Competitive Landscape

13. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/97vg8r/global?w=5

