Global Two-wheeler Tire Market to 2023 - Market Facing Blowback from the US-China Trade War
May 01, 2019, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Two-wheeler Tire Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The two-wheeler tire market will register a CAGR of almost 10% by 2023.
The growing demand for two-wheelers across the globe will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Various emerging economies have witnessed considerable rise in the sales of two-wheelers, in turn, positively impacting the two-wheeler tire market growth during the forecast period.
Furthermore, widening pool of aging two-wheelers in mature markets including the US and Japan will further contribute to the growing demand for replacement tires. As a result, the growing adoption of two-wheelers will further proliferate the growth of two-wheeler tire market in the long run.
Market Overview
Prominent tire brands leveraging strong two-wheeler tire demand in emerging economies
One of the growth drivers of the global two-wheeler tire market is the prominent tire brands leveraging strong two-wheeler tire demand in emerging economies. The increasing focus of global tire manufacturers on two-wheeler-dominant emerging economies will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Global two-wheeler tire market facing blowback from the US-China trade war
One of the challenges in the growth of the global two-wheeler tire market is the global two-wheeler tire market facing blowback from the US-China trade war. Automotive tires and synthetic rubber have been dragged into this US-China trade war, and this will affect the prospects of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Most vendors engaged in tire manufacturing have started using advanced tire manufacturing techniques and processes for lowering carbon emissions. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Motorcycles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Scooters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Use of RFID technology in two-wheeler tires
- Growing demand for high-performance tires
- Adoption of environment-friendly tire manufacturing processes
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Continental Ag
- JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
- MRF
- TVS Srichakra Limited
- ZC-Rubber
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q2ptv0
