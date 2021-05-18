Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Markets, 2021-2031: Focus of the Unmanned Industry on BVLOS Operations & Increasing Deployment of Drones for Commercial and Civil Applications

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market - A Global and Regional Market Analysis: Focus on System Architecture, Use Cases, Enabling Technologies and Country-Wise UTM Concepts - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAS traffic management (UTM) system industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.13% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

North America and Europe and the two major regions in the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market, wherein these regions have carried out trials and demonstrations of UTM capabilities.

The demand for UTM services has been increasing in the past five years and this is due to the growing drone operations. There are several factors that are contributing to the significant growth of UAS traffic management (UTM) system market. Some of these factors include focus on BVLOS operations and potential opportunities for key stakeholders.

Scope of the Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market

The UAS traffic management (UTM) system market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as potential application areas and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Segmentation

While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the potential application areas for UAS Traffic Management. These potential application areas include precision agriculture, package delivery, critical infrastructure inspection, mapping, disaster management, law enforcement, and construction.

The UAS traffic management (UTM) system market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Information for each of these regions (by country) has been provided in the market study.

Key Companies in the Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Industry

The key market players in the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market include Unifly, Altitude Angel, Skyward.io, OneSky, DeDrone, DJI Innovation, Kitty Hawk, Precision Hawk, vHive, Airbus, Thales, Leonardo Company, SRC Inc., and AirMap, among others.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the enabling technologies within the UAS traffic management (UTM) system market?

What is the demand for commercial drones for various applications?

What are the driving and challenging factors for the growth of the UTM system market?

Which are the various trials and demonstrations that have been conducted from 2018 till date?

What are the various regulations in countries, such as the U.S., Canada , U.K., France , China , and India ?

, U.K., , , and ? How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period, 2021-2031?

What are the key developmental strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?

What are the different UTM concepts in each country?

What is the competitive scenario and who are the stakeholders in the UTM value chain?

Which are the different companies involve in the UTM market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Overview of UAS Traffic Management System (UTM)

1.2 UAS Traffic Management (UTM) Evolution

1.2.1 UAS Traffic Management System Architecture

1.2.1.1 List of UTM Services

1.2.1.2 Operational Scenarios of UTM

1.2.1.3 UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Stakeholders

1.2.1.3.1 Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs)

1.2.1.3.2 UAS Service Suppliers (USS)

1.2.1.3.3 Drone Operators

1.2.1.3.4 Communication Service Providers

1.2.1.3.5 Data Service Providers

1.2.1.3.6 Law Enforcement

1.2.1.3.7 Other Stakeholders

1.2.2 Funding Scenario in UTM Space

1.2.3 Regulatory Framework on UTM

1.2.4 Ongoing and Upcoming UTM Systems

1.2.5 Current and Emerging Technologies

1.2.5.1 Geofencing

1.2.5.2 Detect-and-Avoid (DAA)

1.2.5.3 Blockchain

1.2.5.4 LAANC for Airspace Data Sharing

1.2.5.5 Remote Identification

1.2.5.6 5G and LTE Communication Technologies

1.2.5.7 Surveillance, Identification and Tracking

1.2.5.8 Parachute Systems

1.2.6 UTM: An Enabler for Urban Air Mobility

1.2.6.1 Current Developments in UAM

1.2.6.2 Use Cases of Urban Air Mobility

1.2.6.3 Futuristic Scenario of UAM

1.3 Market Dynamics

1.3.1 Business Drivers

1.3.1.1 Increasing Deployment of Drones for Commercial and Civil Applications

1.3.1.2 Focus of the Unmanned Industry on BVLOS Operations

1.3.2 Business Challenges

1.3.2.1 UTM Separation Management Challenges

1.3.2.2 Rising Concerns on Security, Safety, and Privacy

1.3.3 Business Strategies

1.3.3.1 New Launches and Development

1.3.3.2 Market Developments

1.3.3.2.1 Funding

1.3.3.2.2 Trials and Demonstrations

1.3.4 Corporate Strategies

1.3.4.1 Contracts, Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

1.3.5 Business Opportunities

1.3.5.1 Potential Growth Opportunities for Key Stakeholders

1.3.5.2 Changing Regulatory Framework for Drone Operations

2 Market Overview

2.1 Global UAS Traffic Management System Market, 2021-2031

2.1.1 Assumptions

2.1.2 Market Overview

3 Potential Application Areas for UAS Traffic Management (UTM)

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Precision Agriculture

3.1.2 Package Delivery

3.1.3 Critical Infrastructure Inspection

3.1.3.1 Rail Inspection

3.1.3.2 Oil & Gas Pipeline Inspection

3.1.3.3 Powerline Inspection

3.1.3.4 Windmill Inspection

3.1.4 Mapping

3.1.5 Disaster Management

3.1.6 Law Enforcement

3.1.7 Construction

4 Regions

4.1 North America

4.1.1 Market

4.1.1.1 Key Players in North America

4.1.1.2 Business Drivers

4.1.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.2 Overview of UAS Traffic Management in North America

4.1.2.1 NASA's UTM System

4.1.3 North America (by Country)

4.1.3.1 U.S.

4.1.3.1.1 Markets

4.1.3.1.1.1 Key Players in the U.S.

4.1.3.1.1.2 Business Drivers

4.1.3.1.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.3.1.2 Regulatory Scenario

4.1.3.1.2.1 14 CFR Part 107 Small Unmanned System Aircraft

4.1.3.1.2.2 49 U.S. Code 44809 - Exception for Limited Recreational Operations of Unmanned Aircraft

4.1.3.1.3 Trials and Demonstrations

4.1.3.2 Canada

4.1.3.2.1 Market

4.1.3.2.1.1 Key Players in Canada

4.1.3.2.1.2 Business Drivers

4.1.3.2.1.3 Business Challenges

4.1.3.2.1.4 Regulatory Scenario

4.1.3.2.2 Trials and Demonstrations

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.4 Rest-of-the-World

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Airbus

AirMap

Altitude Angel

Dedrone

DJI Innovations

Kitty Hawk

Leonardo Company

OneSky

Precision Hawk

Skyward

SRC Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Unifly

vHive

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2cnlu9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

