Global UHT Milk Market Outlook 2023-2028: Asia-Pacific to Lead the Way with Soaring Growth in Dairy Product Consumption, Fueled by India, China, and Japan

The global UHT (Ultra-high Temperature) milk market is projected to reach over USD 117 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.57% during 2023-2028.

The market is experiencing significant growth driven by the rising popularity of drinking milk on-the-go. Due to busy schedules, people are seeking alternatives to regular liquid milk with short shelf lives, leading to increased demand for UHT milk, which does not require refrigeration and has a longer shelf life.

Factors driving the market include the demand for convenience foods with longer shelf lives, increasing disposable incomes, and advancements in processing technology. The market is particularly strong in countries with inadequate or non-existent refrigeration infrastructure, where UHT milk's durability and room-temperature storage capabilities are advantageous.

In addition to its longer shelf life, UHT milk's stability at room temperature eliminates the need for a cold storage chain, benefiting producers, distributors, and customers without refrigerators. This has led to an increase in demand for UHT milk in hotels and other places without refrigeration.

Europe currently dominates the market with over 40% revenue share in 2022, attributed to stringent regulations and a strong dairy culture. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumption of dairy products in countries like India, China, and Japan.

The market is segmented based on end-users, raw material, and distribution channels. Skimmed UHT milk is the dominant segment in 2022, while animal-based UHT milk holds a significant share in raw materials. B2C distribution channels, including retail sales, lead the market due to increasing online grocery shopping.

Several companies, including Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., Arla Foods amba, and Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, are actively participating in the global UHT milk market and making strategic moves through mergers, acquisitions, and expansions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted the market, with increased demand for shelf-stable foods like UHT milk during lockdowns, and major companies boosting production to meet demand and prevent supply chain disruptions.

