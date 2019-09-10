Global Ultrasound Market for Established and Emerging Clinical Applications 2018-2019 - Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ultrasound Market for Established and Emerging Clinical Applications, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service presents an analysis of the global ultrasound market. It provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, market size, revenue forecast, market penetration, market attractiveness, in cart-based, portable and ultra-portable ultrasound market. Analysis by established (ob-gyn, general diagnostic imaging and cardiovascular) and emerging (musculoskeletal, anesthesiology and endocrinology, emergency and critical care, primary care, urology) applications are provided.



Research Scope



Market trends (Utilization of established and emerging clinical applications, growth indicators, critical unmet needs and potential game-changing strategy, predictions, defining growth opportunities for ultrasound, technology trends driving ultrasound growth, future prospects, product profile, competitive structure; market metrics; market share; revenue; strategy)



Research Highlights



Ultrasound machines are becoming lighter, more portable, and compact due to advances in a number of areas of technology (e.g., scan mode, image retrieval, operation system, and so on.), and especially by the incorporation of laptop computer technology. Conventional breast ultrasound technologies are criticized as being too operator-dependent and user-biased. Hence, advancements in ultrasound technology have led to the drive toward automation in ultrasound procedures. As the system is software-controlled, it minimizes human intervention, thereby, reducing false readings, human errors, or biases. These factors determine the growth of the ultrasound market.



The growth of the ultrasound market is driven by the emerging clinical segment, as the established clinical segment has reached a saturation stage in most developed countries. With the introduction of portable and game-changing ultra-portable ultrasound, the market is witnessing tremendous unit shipments every year.



Growth of cart-based systems is primarily driven by India, China and eastern European countries, while developed regions use portable and ultra-portable ultrasound scanners. Growing awareness about the harmful effects of radiation exposure from other imaging modalities and delivery of ultrasound services at the site of patients who are immobile, increasing utility in emergency care settings are driving the uptake of ultrasound systems



Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future focus are discussed for vendor's.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Ultrasound Market Segmentation

Ultrasound Market for Established and Emerging Clinical Applications - Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Key Findings - Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Findings

Ultrasound Imaging - Gateway to Success

Game-changing Strategies

AI in Ultrasound - New Advancements and Future Developments

Robotic Ultrasound - New Advancements and Future Developments

Wearable Ultrasound - New Advancements and Future Developments

Total Market Snapshot - Regional Findings

Emerging Applications in Developing Economies* - Overview

Market Engineering Measurements - Ultrasound Market

Market Engineering Measurements - Cart-based Ultrasound Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - Portable Ultrasound Segment

Market Engineering Measurements - Ultraportable Ultrasound Segment

CEO's Perspective

Key Companies to Watch

Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions

2. Total Market Overview

Study Scope and Key Objectives

Market Definition and Segmentation

Total Market Snapshot - Market Overview

Global Ultrasound Market Overview

Total Ultrasound Market - Sales and Distribution Structure

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Ultrasound Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Market Forecast - Total Ultrasound Market

Total Market Snapshot - Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumption and Definition

Total Market Snapshot - Total Revenue Forecast

Total Market Snapshot - Total Unit Shipment Forecast

Pricing Trends Forecast by Segment

Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Total Market Snapshot - Revenue and Unit Shipment by Ultrasound Segments

Total Market Snapshot - Established Segment-Unit Shipment Forecast

Total Market Snapshot - Established Segment Revenue Forecast

Total Market Snapshot - Emerging Segment-Unit Shipment Forecast

Total Market Snapshot - Emerging Segment Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

5. Competitive Environment - Global Ultrasound Market

Total Ultrasound Market - Market Share Analysis of Competitors

Competitive Environment - Global

Total Market Snapshot - Market Impact of the Emerging Segment

6. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Managed Equipment Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - New Market Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Ultrasound Vendors

7. Cart-based Ultrasound Segment Analysis

Cart-based Ultrasound Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Cart-based Ultrasound Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast

Cart-based Ultrasound Segment - Revenue Forecast

Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

8. Portable Ultrasound Segment Analysis

Portable Ultrasound Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Portable Ultrasound Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast

Portable Ultrasound Segment - Revenue Forecast

Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Ultraportable Ultrasound Segment Analysis

Ultraportable Ultrasound Segment - Market Engineering Measurements

Ultraportable Ultrasound Segment - Unit Shipment Forecast

Ultraportable Ultrasound Segment - Revenue Forecast

Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

10. Regional Analysis - Ultrasound Market in North America

11. Regional Analysis - Ultrasound Market in Western Europe

12. Regional Analysis - Ultrasound Market in Eastern Europe

13. Regional Analysis - Ultrasound Market in Latin America

14. Regional Analysis - Ultrasound Market in APAC

15. The Last Word



Companies Mentioned



Butterfly network

Canon

Clarius

Fujifilm/Sonosite

Fukuda Denshi

GE

Healcerion

Hitachi

Mindray

Philips

Samsung

Siemens

Sonoscanner

Telemed

