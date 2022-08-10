Global Ultrasound Market Report 2022: The Use of Tele-ultrasound has Increased Rapidly and Helped to Close the Gap between Providing Quality Care and Accessibility to a Larger Patient Base

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ultrasound Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service examines the expansion of the use-cases of ultrasound for different disease areas and diagnostics as well as treatment. The low cost and the ultraportability of these devices and the high-quality images they offer have expanded their areas of application. In addition, the noninvasiveness of ultrasound devices allows them to be used in complex processes and to reach parts of the human body that could not be reached earlier.

New solutions include the integration of tools such as AI, which streamlines processes by automating tasks and offering guidance to operators on the use of ultrasound equipment. These solutions also reduce variabilities across devices and operators and improve the early diagnosis of chronic diseases.



The study will help ultrasound equipment providers understand the key trends emerging in the market (across different healthcare domains as well as geographic regions). It provides an overview of vendors offering ultrasound solutions for several areas of application, including general imaging, cardiology, obstetrics and gynaecology, and vascular and anesthesiology, and the equipment is segmented into 3 types, based on portability, that is, cart-based, hand-carried, and handheld ultrasound devices.



The research service also offers guidance for ultrasound vendors in terms of charting strategic priorities and building new capabilities to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities in the ultrasound market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Ultrasound Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Industry Overview

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Highlights

3 Global Competitor Analysis

Competitive Landscape - Regional Snapshot

Competitive Landscape

Vendor Spotlight - GE Healthcare

Vendor Spotlight - GE Healthcare (Strategic Analysis)

Vendor Spotlight - Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Vendor Spotlight - Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Strategic Analysis)

Vendor Spotlight - Siemens Healthineers

Vendor Spotlight - Siemens Healthineers (Strategic Analysis)

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Trends Shaping the Future of the Global Ultrasound Market

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

5 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Handheld Ultrasound Devices for Developing Countries and Nonhospital Settings

Growth Opportunity 2 - The Shift to Home Care: Ultraportable Ultrasound Equipment with Cloud Access for Telemedicine

Growth Opportunity 3 - Ultrasound Image-based Analytics and Knowledge about Equipment Management

