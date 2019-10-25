Global Ultraviolet Analyzer Market Report 2019-2024: Key Players are ABB, Ametek, Emerson, Horiba, Teledyne, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Halma, Xylem
Oct 25, 2019, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ultraviolet Analyzer Market by Treatment Type (Liquid, Gas), Device Type (Online, Field), Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Environmental, Food & Beverages), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Ultraviolet Analyzer Market is Expected to Grow from USD 1.0 Billion by 2019 to USD 1.4 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2024.
A few key factors driving the growth of this market include a rise in demand for environmental protection would upsurge the demand for ultraviolet analyzers for emission monitoring, and stringent standards and regulations for the environment.
The ultraviolet analyzer market for the oil & gas industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Continuous monitoring of data related to emissions is a legal requirement for oil & gas companies to monitor and control pollutants released into the atmosphere and ensure that emissions do not exceed the defined thresholds.
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), AMETEK, Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Halma plc (UK), Horiba, Ltd (Japan), Teledyne Analytical Instruments Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Xylem Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan) are among a few major players in the ultraviolet analyzer market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Ultraviolet Analyzer Market
4.2 UV Analyzer Market, By Treatment Type
4.3 UV Analyzer Market, By Device Type
4.4 UV Analyzer Market, By Gas Application
4.5 UV Analyzer Market in APAC, By Industry and Country
4.6 UV Analyzer Market, By Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Rising Need to Protect the Environment Would Upsurge Demand for Ultraviolet Analyzers for Emission Monitoring
5.1.1.2 Stringent Environmental Standards and Regulations
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 High Acquisition and Maintenance Cost
5.1.2.2 Fragmented Market With Many Specialist Suppliers
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Developing Ultraviolet Analyzers With Improved Capacity
5.1.3.2 Growing Demand From Emerging Economies
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Design Constraints Limiting Compliance With Epa Guidelines for Air Monitoring
5.1.4.2 Lack of Skilled Labor
6 Ultraviolet Analyzer Market, By Treatment Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Liquid
6.2.1 Ultraviolet Analyzers are Mostly Used to Monitor Organic Compounds in Liquids
6.3 Gas
6.3.1 Gas Applications to Dominate Ultraviolet Analyzers Market During Forecast Period
7 Ultraviolet Analyzer Market, By Device Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Online Devices
7.2.1 Online Ultraviolet Analyzers to Dominate the Market During Forecast Period
7.3 Field Devices
7.3.1 Field Ultraviolet Analyzers are Majorly Used in Water Monitoring, Laboratory Testing, and Air Quality Testing
8 Ultraviolet Analyzer Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Liquid Applications
8.2.1 Pure Water
8.2.1.1 Ultraviolet is One of the Prominent Technologies for Obtaining High-Purity Water
8.2.2 Process Liquid
8.2.2.1 Oil & Gas Industry to Dominate Ultraviolet Analyzer Market for Process Liquid During Forecast Period
8.2.3 Wastewater
8.2.3.1 Ultraviolet Technology-Based Analysis has Been One of the Major Water Treatment Technologies Used in Environmental Industry
8.3 Gas Applications
8.3.1 Air Quality Monitoring
8.3.1.1 Growing Need for Environmental Protection and Stringent Regulations on Sulfur Content in Light Oil and Gasoline Boost the Adoption of Ultraviolet Analyzers
8.3.2 Emission Monitoring
8.3.2.1 Ultraviolet Analyzer Market for Emission Monitoring Expected to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period
8.3.3 Process Monitoring
8.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Minerals and Natural Resources Boost the Growth of UV Analyzer Market for Process Monitoring
9 Ultraviolet Analyzer Market, By Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Semiconductor
9.2.1 Growth of UV Analyzer Market for Semiconductor Industry is Attributed to the Advent and Adoption of New Technologies
9.3 Food & Beverages
9.3.1 UV Analyzer Market for Food & Beverages is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Size in Us
9.4 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
9.4.1 Growth of UV Analyzer Market for Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Industry is Attributed to Stringent Environmental Regulations
9.5 Oil & Gas
9.5.1 Oil & Gas Industry to Be the Fastest-Growing Market for Ultraviolet Analyzers
9.6 Energy & Power
9.6.1 Ultraviolet Analyzers are Deployed to Monitor the Levels of Organic Contamination in Energy & Power Industry
9.7 Environmental
9.7.1 Increasing Regulations Globally Regarding Environmental Safety and Pollution Drive the UV Analyzer Market
9.8 Others
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 US to Dominate UV Analyzer Market During Forecast Period
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Industry to Dominate UV Analyzer Market in Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.3.1 Manufacturing Activities and Increase in Foreign Direct Investments (FDIS) Drive the Growth of UV Analyzer Market in Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Germany to Dominate Ultraviolet Analyzer Market in Europe
10.3.2 UK
10.3.2.1 Highly Stringent Government Regulations Drive the UV Analyzer Market in UK
10.3.3 France
10.3.3.1 Growing Demand From Oil & Gas Industry to Boost the Growth of UV Analyzer Market in France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 APAC
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 China to Be the Largest Market for Ultraviolet Analyzers in APAC During Forecast Period
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Japanese UV Analyzer Market Growth to Be Driven By the Expansion of Off-Grid Power Generation Plants
10.4.3 India
10.4.3.1 Increasing Industrialization to Drive the UV Analyzer Market in India
10.4.4 Rest of APAC
10.5 RoW
10.5.1 South America
10.5.1.1 Developments in Manufacturing Sector in South America to Drive the Regional UV Analyzer Market
10.5.2 Middle East
10.5.2.1 Growth of Oil & Gas Industry in Middle East to Drive UV Analyzer Market in RoW
10.5.3 Africa
10.5.3.1 Rapid Urbanization is One of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth in Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Innovators
11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Players)
11.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Players)
11.6 Competitive Scenario
11.6.1 Product Launches and Developments
11.6.2 Acquisition, Agreements, and Business Expansions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Players
12.2.1 ABB
12.2.2 Ametek
12.2.3 Emerson
12.2.4 Horiba
12.2.5 Teledyne
12.2.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.2.7 Halma
12.2.8 Xylem
12.3 Other Key Players
12.3.1 Siemens
12.3.2 Servomex
12.3.3 Aeroqual
12.3.4 ECDI
12.3.5 Environnment
12.3.6 Vasthi Instruments
12.3.7 Agilent Technologies
12.3.8 Hitachi High-Technologies
12.3.9 Opsis
12.3.10 Advance Uv Systems
12.3.11 Realtech
12.3.12 Envirotech Instruments
