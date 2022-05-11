Global Ultraviolet-C (UVC) Disinfectant Equipment Market Report 2022: Automated Robots are Empowering the Future Growth Of UVC Disinfectant Equipment

DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ultraviolet-C (UVC) Disinfectant Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides information about key trends and future growth opportunities for market participants. Information about UVC disinfectant equipment application areas across healthcare, industries, businesses, educational facilities, air and water quality treatment, travel, tourism, and home-based equipment is included.



The study also discusses the different types of UVC disinfectant equipment that help facilities overcome challenges related to the lack of a skilled workforce and the provision of a clean environment for the smooth flow of businesses.

The UVC disinfectant equipment market is expected to witness significant growth over the next 3-5 years, driven by the increased focus on infection control due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the expanding application areas, and the effectiveness of disinfection using UVC when compared to other methods.



Key factors restraining the growth of the market and the regulatory landscape across different countries are discussed. The research service offers information about key market participants; its insights will help companies position themselves for future market growth and enable them to design competitive strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the UVC Disinfectant Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Market Overview

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Application Areas

Application Areas

Growth Opportunities by Application Areas

Business Models and Adoption by Market Segment

Sales Channel Relevance by Application Areas

Market Segment Relevance by Application Areas

4. Competitive Landscape

Industry Ecosystem

Key Companies

5. Regulatory Environment

Regulatory Environment by Geography - The United States and China

and Regulatory Environment by Geography - Western Europe

Regulatory Environment by Geography - Singapore and Thailand

and Ease of Regulatory Compliance by Geography

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - UVC Disinfectant Equipment for Effective and Timely Disinfection of Healthcare Facilities

Growth Opportunity 2 - UVC Disinfectant Equipment for Water and Air Quality Treatment

Growth Opportunity 3 - Effective Disinfection Solutions to Tackle the Spread of Viruses and Improve Safety in Travel and Transportation

Growth Opportunity 4 - Strong Disinfection Programs for Infection Control in Asia-Pacific

7. List of Exhibits



