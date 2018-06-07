Global Underwater Camera Market Report 2018

The Global Underwater Camera Market size is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 14.8% CAGR during the forecast period



Social networking sites and activities therein is expected to significantly influence the growth of the global underwater camera market during the forecast period. Growing trend of sharing photos and videos over networking sites, has contributed to the demand for underwater cameras significantly.



Factors such as advancements in technology and growing popularity of online photo communities, has contributed to the growth of digital photography. With the availability of editing tools in cameras, customers' interaction with various brands is changing rapidly. The growing demand for underwater cameras is also due to availability of smart action underwater cameras, allowing the users to share photos and videos instantly on social networking sites and platforms.



Scope of the Report



Based on Sales Channel, the Underwater Camera market segments the market into Online and Offline.

Based on End User, the market report segments the market into Commercial and Personal.

