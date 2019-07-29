Global Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS) Markets 2019-2023

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Market with Focus on UCaaS: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Market with Focus on UCaaS: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides analysis of the global UCC market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by application and by segmentation. Presence of UCaaS in North America region is also provided.

UCC or unified communication and collaboration is the service which delivers multiple communication methods. Such as Business phone system, Voicemail, Instant message, Chat, Fax, Conference call bridge, Video conferencing, IVR and more. Unified communication and collaboration is also capable of integrating e-mail, web applications, social media, and business tools on cloud.

UCC is composed of many benefits such as improved work quality, faster services, enhanced employee flexibility, reduced expenditure, etc. On the basis of services, UCC is categorized into three services: UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS. Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) is responsible for cloud based delivery of voice chats, emails, chats, etc. It can be either subscribed or free. Whereas, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) offer customer service solutions and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provide API's and software tools for developers to add real-time cloud.

Few of the top UCC system are cloud based UC, video UC, webRTC, mobile UC, lync, etc. Some major advantages of applying UCC for communication system are greater flexibility, tech-savvy, beneficial for remote or working from home employees and easy for new trainees.

The global UCC market with focus on UCaaS is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2019-2023). The global UCC market with focus on UCaaS is supported by various growth drivers, such as growth in enterprise customers, growing penetration of smartphones and large scale investment, favorable changes to accounting standards, etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as, hyper converged network, high competition, etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as, tight integration between CCaaS and CRM , new product launch, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global UCC market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

8x8, Avaya, NEC Corporation and NICE inContact are some of the key players operating in the global UCC market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC): An Overview

2.1.1 Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC): Meaning

2.1.2 UCC by Services

2.1.3 Popular Unified Communication Systems

2.1.4 Major Advantages of UCC

2.2 Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS): An Overview

2.2.1 CCaaS: Definition

2.2.2 Benefits of CCaaS Application



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global UCC Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global UCC Market by Value

3.2 Global UCC Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global UCC Market by Application (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Public Sector, Retail and Others)

3.2.2 Global UCC IT & Telecom Market by Value

3.2.3 Global UCC BFSI Market by Value

3.2.4 Global UCC Public Sector Market by Value

3.2.5 Global UCC Retail Market by Value

3.2.6 Global UCC Others Market by Value

3.3 Global UCC Market: Segment Analysis

3.3.1 Global UCC Market by Segment (CCaaS, CPaaS & UCaaS)

3.3.2 Global CCaaS Market by Value

3.3.3 Global CPaaS Market by Value

3.3.4 Global UCaaS Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Market by Installed Users

3.3.7 Global UCaaS Market by User Penetration

3.4 North America UCaaS Market: An Analysis

3.4.1 North America UCaaS Market by User Penetration

3.4.2 North America SMB UCaaS Market by User Penetration

3.4.3 North America Mid Enterprise UCaaS Market by User Penetration



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in Enterprise Customers

4.1.2 Applied in Various Fields

4.1.3 Favorable Changes to Accounting Standards

4.1.4 Growing Penetration of Smartphones and Large-Scale Investments

4.1.5 Reasons for Growth of the Market

4.1.6 Increasing 4G connectivity

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 High Competition

4.2.2 Hyper-converged Networks

4.3 Trends

4.3.1 New Product Launch

4.3.2 Indirect Sales Channel and Go-to-market Partnerships

4.3.3 Tight Integration Between CCaaS and CRM

4.3.4 Key Findings Influencing The Planning And Deployment Of Contact Center Infrastructure

4.3.5 Multiple Acquisitions in CCaaS Services

4.3.6 Themes Shaping UCC Industry



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global UCC Market: Competitive Landscape

5.1.1 Global CCaaS Market Player by Share

5.1.2 Global CPaaS Market Player by Share

5.1.3 Global UCC Market Segmentation and Vendor Landscape

5.2 North America UCC Market: Competitive Landscape

5.2.1 North America UCaaS Market Player by Share



6. Company Profiling

6.1 8X8

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 NEC Corporation

6.3 Avaya

6.4 NICE inContact



