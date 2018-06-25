Global Unified Communications and Collaboration Markets, 2015-2018 & 2022: From a Niche Solution to a Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity, UCC Evolves into a Market Force to Reckon With

DUBLIN, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Unified Communications and Collaboration - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Unified Communications and Collaboration in US$ Million by the following Deployment Models:
- Hybrid
- On-Premise
- Cloud Based
The report profiles 254 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 8x8, Inc. (USA)
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)
- Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Avaya, Inc. (USA)
- Blue Jeans Network (USA)
- Broadsoft, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- FuzeBox, Inc. (USA)
- Genesys (USA)
- International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)
- NEC Corporation of America (USA)
- PanTerra Networks, Inc. (USA)
- Polycom (USA)
- Premiere Global Services, Inc. (PGi) (USA)
- RingCentral, Inc. (USA)
- Unify (Germany)
- West Corporation (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Availability of Diverse Communication & Collaboration Channels Heightens the Need for Unification
From a Niche Solution to a Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity, UCC Evolves into a Market Force to Reckon With
Market Outlook
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Trends Impacting UCC Market
Increased Usage of Cloud
Customized UC Apps Gain Prominence
Video Content
An Integral Part of Digital Transformation
UC Vendors Add Team Chat Applications
Immersive Group Collaboration Platforms
Growing Focus on Green IT Initiatives Propels Growth of UCC
Virtualized Unified Communications Grows in Popularity as a Key Efficiency Enhancing Strategy
Growing Demand for Conferencing & Collaborative Capabilities to Boost Adoption of UCC among Organizations
Integration of WebRTC into UCC Solutions to Invigorate Market Growth
The Explosion of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Emergence of Mobile UCC
Disruptive Emergence of Social Business Drives the Integration of Social Media with UCC
Consolidation of Large Enterprises
Gradually Phasing Out Vendor Support for PBX Accelerates the Migration to Pure IP Based UC Platforms
Despite Growing Competition from Hosted & Hybrid Models, On- Premise Solutions Continue to Lead Revenue Share
Cloud Based Unified Communication & Collaboration Services Gain Prominence
Rising Preference for Hosted IP Telephony Services Over Premise-based Infrastructure
A Case in Point
Hybrid Model to Gain Robust Adoption in Coming Years
Mushrooming SMBs Spur Adoption of UCC
Developing Markets to Witness Strong Growth
Innovations in the UC Market
Tracing UCC Adoption Patterns in Key End-Use Industries
Banking, Finance & Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare Industry
Retail Industry
Key Challenges to Growth
Security Issue
Cost of Ownership Still a Concern
Low Demand for PBX based Systems
Complex Integration & Demand for Skilled Resources
High-Bandwidth Requirements & Network Issues
Interoperability Issue Burns Bright
UCIF: Built To Chase the Interoperability Dream
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT/SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS
Mitel Unveils Westcon-Comstor's MiCloud Connect Service to Australian Resellers and Wholesalers
eyeson to Showcase Unified Communication Products at UC Expo
Mer Telemanagement Solutions Launches New Version of
eXsight UC&C Management Solution
Matrix Rolls Out SARVAM UCS ENT for Modern Enterprises
Nuvias Announces EMEA Launch of Unified
Communications Practice
RingCentral Releases Next-Generation RingCentral Office
Hutchison Global Communications and Microsoft Hong Kong to Offer One-Stop UC Solutions for Enterprises
Netia Unveils Cloud-Based UC Solution Using BroadSoft UC-One Software
ShoreTel Introduces ShoreTel Connect HYBRID Sites in North American Region
M1 Rolls Out Hosted UC Platform for Enterprise Use
Panasonic Unveils PBX line of IP networking and UC Solutions
Columbia Public Schools Opt for ShoreTel Communications System
Toshiba Upgrades UCedge Unified Communications App
AVST Showcases Two of Its UC Applications based on Always- Connected Concept
Toshiba Launches New Version of its IPedge Software
Unify Introduces Circuit UC Platform in the Russian Market
IsNET Rolls Out Unified Communications Services for Use of SMB Enterprises in the Turkish Market
NEC Launches UNIVERGE BLUE Business Cloud Services
Hrvatski Telekom Introduces Broadsoft Powered Cloud Based Unified Communications Services in Croatian Market
AVST Upgrades CX-E 8.7 Platform with Atom Personal Assistant Capabilities
Azzurri Communications Unveils Network Operations Centre (NOC) to Deliver Support to Customers of Managed Communication Services
TELES Migrates to All IP Network Based Bundled Communication Solution Platform
ShoreTel Unveils ShoreTel Connect Unified Communications Platform
CounterPath Introduces New Range of OTT Unified Communication Solutions
ShoreTel Unveils Contact Center and cloud UC in UK Market
AVST Exhibits A Wide Gamut of UC Applications to Augment the Capabilities of Skype for Business Applications
Broadvoice Unveils Hosted Unified Communication & Collaboration Suite
Toshiba Unveils Migration Path for Users of Strata CIX and IPedge On-Site Solutions
C Spire Business Solutions Unveils C Spire UNIFI Cloud Based UC Solutions
Toshiba Unveils New Leasing Program for VIPedge Platform
Hytera Rolls Out Hytera SmartOne Unified Communication Platform
Tata Communications Adds Three New UC Solutions to its Unified Communications Portfolio
Orange Business Services Unveils Lync-Based Cloud Collaboration and UC Solution
Lifesize Introduces Lifesize Icon Flex and Lifesize Icon 400 and Updates Lifesize Cloud Videoconferencing Service
Everbridge Introduces Winter Release (2015) Unified Critical Communication Suite
Orange Business Services Introduces Business Together as a Service UC Solution in Russian Market
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Mitel and ShoreTel Inks Merger Agreement
Mitel Acquires Toshiba's Unified Communications Business
BroadSoft and C3ntro Telecom Collaborates to Offer Unified Communications
RingCentral Expands Connect Platform Partner Program
Sonus Networks and GENBAND Inks Definitive Agreement
Inflow Signs New Distribution Agreement with Unify
BroadSoft Enters into a Multi-Year Strategic Agreement with Telstra
NEC Integrates Biometric Technology into UNIVERGE Communication Platforms
NetFortris Takes Over Fonality
BT Group Snaps Up IP Trade
Yamaha Forms a Dedicated UC Department
Siris Capital Group Acquires Polycom
McMaster University Installs Avaya Aura Platform
Genesys Acquires Interactive Intelligence
NEC Announces ExpressCluster Software Integration for UNIVERGE UM8700 Unified Messaging Application
Zevacor Deploys PureCloud Communicate Solution
Carousel Industries Acquires Atrion
FatPipe Networks and Avaya Integrate Data Center SDN and SD-WAN
Arkadin Takes Over Applicable Limited
Ingram Micro Snaps Up NETXUSA
NEC to Offer UNIVERGE 3C to the Brazilian Post Office
Atos Takes Over Unify from Gores Group and Siemens
SoundConnect Inks Agreement to Merge with CallTower
Vodafone Germany Selects BroadSoft's UC-One to Power Cloud- Based UC Services
AudioCodes Inks Agreement to Buy Out Active Communications Europe
ShoreTel Successfully Closes Corvisa Buy Out
SoundConnect Successfully Merges with CallTower
Atos Buys Out Unify
Vodafone and Liberty Global Set to Merge their Operations in The Netherlands
Unify Inks Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro to Expand Presence in ASEAN Region
Fuze Secures $112 Million Additional Funding from Summit Partners to Expand Worldwide Operations
Something Digital and Fidelus Technologies Enter into a Joint Venture Partnership
ThinkingPhones Snaps Up Fuze
Telefonica Teams Up with Unify to Market UCC Services to Enterprises in Latin American Region
BroadSoft Buys Out Leonid Systems
WWA Group Inks Merger Pact with Genie Gateway
Mitel to Take Over Mavenir
InfoVista Successfully Closes Acquisition of Ipanema
Avaya Closes Acquisition of Esna Technologies
Enventis Re-Brands Itself as Consolidated Communications
Daisy Group Successfully Buys Out Phoenix IT Group
Vonage Inks Agreement for Buying Out iCore Networks
Interoute Agrees to Acquire Easynet
Elliott Reveals Active Stakes in Mitel and Polycom
PSEG Zeroes In On Unify's OpenScape Xpert Communication Platform
Brimbank City Council to Replace its Contact Centre and Telephony Infrastructure with ShoreTel Connect UC Platform
Plantronics and Avaya Team Up to Streamline Unified Communications and Contact Center Environments
Teo Inks Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro
ShoreTel Acquires M5 Networks to Extend Presence in Australian Market
Boston Red Sox Chooses ShoreTel Solution for Enhancing Internal & External Communications
Jive Agrees to Extend its Platform to Telarus Sales Partner Network
ClearOne Inks Reseller Pact with DSP to Market Bundled Unified Communication Solution
WSIPC Teams Up with Cerium Networks to Deliver UC solutions to K12 Schools
The Salvation Army Zeros In on ShoreTel Unified Communications Solution
Unify Picks tekVizion Labs as a Test Partner for Certifying SIP Service Providers for its OpenScape Voice Solutions
ShoreTel Partners with HP and Ingram Micro Inc to Collectively Market Unified Communications Offerings to SMB Enterprises
ShoreTel Extends ShoreTel Sky to Ingram Micro Partner Network
ShoreTel Expands its Innovation Network with Addition of HP
Stony Brook University Hospital and Stony Brook University Choose Unify's OpenScape Voice Platform
8x8 Teams Up with CSG to market its Portfolio in Australian and New Zealand Markets
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 254 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 275)
- The United States (162)
- Canada (15)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (55)
- France (5)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (20)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (19)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (31)
- Middle East (4)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (2)
