Global Unified Communications and Collaboration Markets, 2015-2018 & 2022: From a Niche Solution to a Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity, UCC Evolves into a Market Force to Reckon With

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Unified Communications and Collaboration in US$ Million by the following Deployment Models:

Hybrid

On-Premise

Cloud Based

The report profiles 254 companies including many key and niche players such as:



8x8, Inc. ( USA )

) Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise ( France )

) Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Avaya, Inc. ( USA )

) Blue Jeans Network ( USA )

) Broadsoft, Inc. ( USA )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) FuzeBox, Inc. ( USA )

) Genesys ( USA )

) International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) ( USA )

) Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) Mitel Networks Corporation ( Canada )

) NEC Corporation of America ( USA )

) PanTerra Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) Polycom ( USA )

) Premiere Global Services, Inc. (PGi) ( USA )

) RingCentral, Inc. ( USA )

) Unify ( Germany )

) West Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Availability of Diverse Communication & Collaboration Channels Heightens the Need for Unification

From a Niche Solution to a Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity, UCC Evolves into a Market Force to Reckon With

Market Outlook



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Trends Impacting UCC Market

Increased Usage of Cloud

Customized UC Apps Gain Prominence

Video Content

An Integral Part of Digital Transformation

UC Vendors Add Team Chat Applications

Immersive Group Collaboration Platforms

Growing Focus on Green IT Initiatives Propels Growth of UCC

Virtualized Unified Communications Grows in Popularity as a Key Efficiency Enhancing Strategy

Growing Demand for Conferencing & Collaborative Capabilities to Boost Adoption of UCC among Organizations

Integration of WebRTC into UCC Solutions to Invigorate Market Growth

The Explosion of Enterprise Mobility Drives the Emergence of Mobile UCC

Disruptive Emergence of Social Business Drives the Integration of Social Media with UCC

Consolidation of Large Enterprises

Gradually Phasing Out Vendor Support for PBX Accelerates the Migration to Pure IP Based UC Platforms

Despite Growing Competition from Hosted & Hybrid Models, On- Premise Solutions Continue to Lead Revenue Share

Cloud Based Unified Communication & Collaboration Services Gain Prominence

Rising Preference for Hosted IP Telephony Services Over Premise-based Infrastructure

A Case in Point

Hybrid Model to Gain Robust Adoption in Coming Years

Mushrooming SMBs Spur Adoption of UCC

Developing Markets to Witness Strong Growth

Innovations in the UC Market

Tracing UCC Adoption Patterns in Key End-Use Industries

Banking, Finance & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare Industry

Retail Industry

Key Challenges to Growth

Security Issue

Cost of Ownership Still a Concern

Low Demand for PBX based Systems

Complex Integration & Demand for Skilled Resources

High-Bandwidth Requirements & Network Issues

Interoperability Issue Burns Bright

UCIF: Built To Chase the Interoperability Dream



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT/SERVICE INTRODUCTIONS

Mitel Unveils Westcon-Comstor's MiCloud Connect Service to Australian Resellers and Wholesalers

eyeson to Showcase Unified Communication Products at UC Expo

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Launches New Version of

eXsight UC&C Management Solution

Matrix Rolls Out SARVAM UCS ENT for Modern Enterprises

Nuvias Announces EMEA Launch of Unified

Communications Practice

RingCentral Releases Next-Generation RingCentral Office

Hutchison Global Communications and Microsoft Hong Kong to Offer One-Stop UC Solutions for Enterprises

Netia Unveils Cloud-Based UC Solution Using BroadSoft UC-One Software

ShoreTel Introduces ShoreTel Connect HYBRID Sites in North American Region

M1 Rolls Out Hosted UC Platform for Enterprise Use

Panasonic Unveils PBX line of IP networking and UC Solutions

Columbia Public Schools Opt for ShoreTel Communications System

Toshiba Upgrades UCedge Unified Communications App

AVST Showcases Two of Its UC Applications based on Always- Connected Concept

Toshiba Launches New Version of its IPedge Software

Unify Introduces Circuit UC Platform in the Russian Market

IsNET Rolls Out Unified Communications Services for Use of SMB Enterprises in the Turkish Market

NEC Launches UNIVERGE BLUE Business Cloud Services

Hrvatski Telekom Introduces Broadsoft Powered Cloud Based Unified Communications Services in Croatian Market

AVST Upgrades CX-E 8.7 Platform with Atom Personal Assistant Capabilities

Azzurri Communications Unveils Network Operations Centre (NOC) to Deliver Support to Customers of Managed Communication Services

TELES Migrates to All IP Network Based Bundled Communication Solution Platform

ShoreTel Unveils ShoreTel Connect Unified Communications Platform

CounterPath Introduces New Range of OTT Unified Communication Solutions

ShoreTel Unveils Contact Center and cloud UC in UK Market

AVST Exhibits A Wide Gamut of UC Applications to Augment the Capabilities of Skype for Business Applications

Broadvoice Unveils Hosted Unified Communication & Collaboration Suite

Toshiba Unveils Migration Path for Users of Strata CIX and IPedge On-Site Solutions

C Spire Business Solutions Unveils C Spire UNIFI Cloud Based UC Solutions

Toshiba Unveils New Leasing Program for VIPedge Platform

Hytera Rolls Out Hytera SmartOne Unified Communication Platform

Tata Communications Adds Three New UC Solutions to its Unified Communications Portfolio

Orange Business Services Unveils Lync-Based Cloud Collaboration and UC Solution

Lifesize Introduces Lifesize Icon Flex and Lifesize Icon 400 and Updates Lifesize Cloud Videoconferencing Service

Everbridge Introduces Winter Release (2015) Unified Critical Communication Suite

Orange Business Services Introduces Business Together as a Service UC Solution in Russian Market



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Mitel and ShoreTel Inks Merger Agreement

Mitel Acquires Toshiba's Unified Communications Business

BroadSoft and C3ntro Telecom Collaborates to Offer Unified Communications

RingCentral Expands Connect Platform Partner Program

Sonus Networks and GENBAND Inks Definitive Agreement

Inflow Signs New Distribution Agreement with Unify

BroadSoft Enters into a Multi-Year Strategic Agreement with Telstra

NEC Integrates Biometric Technology into UNIVERGE Communication Platforms

NetFortris Takes Over Fonality

BT Group Snaps Up IP Trade

Yamaha Forms a Dedicated UC Department

Siris Capital Group Acquires Polycom

McMaster University Installs Avaya Aura Platform

Genesys Acquires Interactive Intelligence

NEC Announces ExpressCluster Software Integration for UNIVERGE UM8700 Unified Messaging Application

Zevacor Deploys PureCloud Communicate Solution

Carousel Industries Acquires Atrion

FatPipe Networks and Avaya Integrate Data Center SDN and SD-WAN

Arkadin Takes Over Applicable Limited

Ingram Micro Snaps Up NETXUSA

NEC to Offer UNIVERGE 3C to the Brazilian Post Office

Atos Takes Over Unify from Gores Group and Siemens

SoundConnect Inks Agreement to Merge with CallTower

Vodafone Germany Selects BroadSoft's UC-One to Power Cloud- Based UC Services

AudioCodes Inks Agreement to Buy Out Active Communications Europe

ShoreTel Successfully Closes Corvisa Buy Out

SoundConnect Successfully Merges with CallTower

Atos Buys Out Unify

Vodafone and Liberty Global Set to Merge their Operations in The Netherlands

Unify Inks Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro to Expand Presence in ASEAN Region

Fuze Secures $112 Million Additional Funding from Summit Partners to Expand Worldwide Operations

Something Digital and Fidelus Technologies Enter into a Joint Venture Partnership

ThinkingPhones Snaps Up Fuze

Telefonica Teams Up with Unify to Market UCC Services to Enterprises in Latin American Region

BroadSoft Buys Out Leonid Systems

WWA Group Inks Merger Pact with Genie Gateway

Mitel to Take Over Mavenir

InfoVista Successfully Closes Acquisition of Ipanema

Avaya Closes Acquisition of Esna Technologies

Enventis Re-Brands Itself as Consolidated Communications

Daisy Group Successfully Buys Out Phoenix IT Group

Vonage Inks Agreement for Buying Out iCore Networks

Interoute Agrees to Acquire Easynet

Elliott Reveals Active Stakes in Mitel and Polycom

PSEG Zeroes In On Unify's OpenScape Xpert Communication Platform

Brimbank City Council to Replace its Contact Centre and Telephony Infrastructure with ShoreTel Connect UC Platform

Plantronics and Avaya Team Up to Streamline Unified Communications and Contact Center Environments

Teo Inks Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro

ShoreTel Acquires M5 Networks to Extend Presence in Australian Market

Boston Red Sox Chooses ShoreTel Solution for Enhancing Internal & External Communications

Jive Agrees to Extend its Platform to Telarus Sales Partner Network

ClearOne Inks Reseller Pact with DSP to Market Bundled Unified Communication Solution

WSIPC Teams Up with Cerium Networks to Deliver UC solutions to K12 Schools

The Salvation Army Zeros In on ShoreTel Unified Communications Solution

Unify Picks tekVizion Labs as a Test Partner for Certifying SIP Service Providers for its OpenScape Voice Solutions

ShoreTel Partners with HP and Ingram Micro Inc to Collectively Market Unified Communications Offerings to SMB Enterprises

ShoreTel Extends ShoreTel Sky to Ingram Micro Partner Network

ShoreTel Expands its Innovation Network with Addition of HP

Stony Brook University Hospital and Stony Brook University Choose Unify's OpenScape Voice Platform

8x8 Teams Up with CSG to market its Portfolio in Australian and New Zealand Markets



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 254 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 275)

The United States (162)

(162) Canada (15)

(15) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (55)

(55) France (5)

(5)

Germany (8)

(8)

The United Kingdom (20)

(20)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (19)

(19) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (31)

(Excluding Japan) (31) Middle East (4)

(4) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (2)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r7zk54/global_unified?w=5





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-unified-communications-and-collaboration-markets-2015-2018--2022-from-a-niche-solution-to-a-multi-billion-dollar-opportunity-ucc-evolves-into-a-market-force-to-reckon-with-300671434.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

