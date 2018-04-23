Global Unified Monitoring Market 2018-2023 by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

DUBLIN, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Unified Monitoring Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telecommunications & ITES, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The unified monitoring market size is expected to grow from USD 3.32 billion in 2018 to USD 11.10 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.3% during the forecast period.
Increasing complexities in applications, applications running on the dynamic IT environment, reduced time to resolve issues, and increasing need to efficiently manage the security and performance of the IT infrastructure are major growth factors for the market. However, organizations' reluctance in adopting modern technologies could affect the growth unified monitoring market.
Unified monitoring services help consult, integrate, and support organizations across various industries in effectively dealing with threats, thereby ensuring visibility and security across all business functions. On the basis of services, the unified monitoring market has been segmented into training and consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance. With the increasing penetration of big data, IoT, edge computing, cloud, and related technologies, the demand for unified monitoring services among enterprises is gaining huge traction.
The cloud deployment of unified monitoring solutions offers various benefits, such as enhanced security, improved scalability, better flexibility, and lower costs. The cloud deployment type provides the option of scalability, whereas enterprises that are more concerned about security tend to opt for the private cloud deployment type. The cloud offers high-end performance and greater security. Moreover, it is highly scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient as compared to the on-premises deployment type.
North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as organizations are shifting toward new and upgraded technologies with the increasing adoption of digital business strategies. Furthermore, organizations have invested in advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage and improve business operations.
APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global unified monitoring market. The key reasons for the high growth rate in APAC include the positive economic outlook in the region, increased spending on Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, and the tendency of unified monitoring to drive customer experience and improve the operational issues.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Research Assumptions
2.4 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Unified Monitoring Market
4.2 Market By Deployment Type (2018 vs 2023)
4.3 Market Shares of the Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2018
4.4 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Complexities in Applications
5.2.1.2 Applications Running on the Dynamic IT Environment
5.2.1.3 Reduced Time to Resolve Issues
5.2.1.4 Increasing Need to Efficiently Manage the Security and Performance of the IT Infrastructure
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Organizations' Resistance to Adopting Modern Technologies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Need to Improve the Customer Experience
5.2.3.2 High Rate of Adoption Among SMEs
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Strict Government Rules and Regulations
5.2.4.2 Lack of Network Bandwidth
5.3 Regulatory Framework
5.3.1 International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission (ISO/IEC) 38500
5.3.2 International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission (ISO/IEC) 27018
5.3.3 National Institute of Standards and Technology (Nist) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF)
5.3.4 Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Cloud Controls Matrix
5.3.5 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
5.3.6 Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)
6 Unified Monitoring Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 IT Infrastructure Monitoring
6.2.1.1 Server Monitoring
6.2.1.2 Storage Monitoring
6.2.1.3 Network Monitoring
6.2.2 Application Monitoring
6.2.2.1 Database Monitoring
6.2.2.2 Log Monitoring
6.2.2.3 Operating System Monitoring
6.2.2.4 Website Monitoring
6.2.3 Cloud Monitoring
6.2.3.1 Public Cloud Monitoring
6.2.3.2 Private Cloud Monitoring
6.2.3.3 Hybrid Cloud Monitoring
6.2.4 Virtual Environment Monitoring
6.2.4.1 Virtual Machine Monitoring
6.2.4.2 Container Monitoring
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Training and Consulting
6.3.2 Integration and Deployment
6.3.3 Support and Maintenance
7 Unified Monitoring Market, By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On-Premises
7.3 Cloud
8 Market By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 Market By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.3 Telecommunications and ITes
9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
9.5 Government and Public Sector
9.6 Manufacturing
9.7 Transportation and Logistics
9.8 Consumer Goods and Retail
9.9 Others
10 Unified Monitoring Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 Australia and New Zealand
10.4.3 China
10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Middle East
10.5.2 Africa
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.3 Rest of Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Situations and Trends
11.2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations
11.2.2 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
11.2.3 Business Expansions
11.2.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Dynatrace
12.3 CA Technologies
12.4 Appdynamics
12.5 Zoho Corporation
12.6 Zenoss
12.7 Opsview
12.8 Groundwork Open Source
12.9 Fata Informatica
12.10 Acronis
12.11 Paessler
12.12 Key Innovators
12.12.1 Solarwinds
12.12.2 Sciencelogic
12.12.3 Op5
12.12.4 Kaseya
12.12.5 Netvisor
12.12.6 Cloudaware
