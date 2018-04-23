Global Unified Monitoring Market 2018-2023 by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

The unified monitoring market size is expected to grow from USD 3.32 billion in 2018 to USD 11.10 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.3% during the forecast period.

Increasing complexities in applications, applications running on the dynamic IT environment, reduced time to resolve issues, and increasing need to efficiently manage the security and performance of the IT infrastructure are major growth factors for the market. However, organizations' reluctance in adopting modern technologies could affect the growth unified monitoring market.

Unified monitoring services help consult, integrate, and support organizations across various industries in effectively dealing with threats, thereby ensuring visibility and security across all business functions. On the basis of services, the unified monitoring market has been segmented into training and consulting, integration and deployment, and support and maintenance. With the increasing penetration of big data, IoT, edge computing, cloud, and related technologies, the demand for unified monitoring services among enterprises is gaining huge traction.

The cloud deployment of unified monitoring solutions offers various benefits, such as enhanced security, improved scalability, better flexibility, and lower costs. The cloud deployment type provides the option of scalability, whereas enterprises that are more concerned about security tend to opt for the private cloud deployment type. The cloud offers high-end performance and greater security. Moreover, it is highly scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient as compared to the on-premises deployment type.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as organizations are shifting toward new and upgraded technologies with the increasing adoption of digital business strategies. Furthermore, organizations have invested in advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage and improve business operations.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global unified monitoring market. The key reasons for the high growth rate in APAC include the positive economic outlook in the region, increased spending on Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, and the tendency of unified monitoring to drive customer experience and improve the operational issues.



