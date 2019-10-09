Global Uninterruptible Power Suppliers Market Set to Show Steady Growth to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global UPS market is witnessing growth due to data center demand across key countries such as the U.S, U.K, Germany, China, Japan, UAE, and African countries. UPS is an essential component to ensure uninterrupted, high power quality to equipment that cannot afford an interruption or disturbance in power. The market revived after a slump and is witnessing steady growth throughout the forecast period. Among the vertical markets, the commercial segment has high contribution, while the data center segment has the highest growth rate, while most of the UPS used in data center is the above 20 kVA UPS segment.



UPS is a mature, well-established market, with strong demand across different end-user applications. Smaller power ranges face the challenge of fierce competition and commoditization while larger power ranges have the advantage of high barriers for entry and high price margin. The UPS market showcases different market structures depending on the power capacity. In less-than-50 kVA, the market is fragmented, commoditized, with a strong contribution from local participants (especially in the less-than-10 kVA), while above 50 kVA, the market much more consolidated, with few participants offering strong brand establishments, and high barriers of entry. However, the overall UPS market is very competitive with multiple participants competing at different segments and power range capacity.



Research Scope

This research service is based on actual figures focusing on UPS demand for the period 2015 to 2025. 2018 is the base year, with a forecast provided for 2018-2025. The geographic scope is global, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The power range segmentation includes below 1 kVA, 1.1 to 5 kVA, 5.1 to 10 kVA, 10.1 to 20 kVA, 20.1 to 50 kVA, 50.1 to 100 kVA, 100.1 to 200 kVA, and above 200 kVA. The study also analyzes key end-user applications including commercial, industrial, healthcare, data center, and public infrastructure.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the distribution channels in the UPS market, and how are they categorized?

What is the competitive structure of the market?

How will the economy affect the end-user mindset about the market?

Are the products offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

Which are the key participants offering UPS products, and what are their strengths?

Which are the key end-user applications responsible for growth in the UPS market?

Key Topics Covered:



Market Overview

Drivers and Restraints - Total Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market

Forecasts and Trends - Total Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market

Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Uninterruptible Power Supplies Market

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Below-1 kVA Segment Breakdown

1.1 to 5 kVA Segment Breakdown

5.1 to 10 kVA Segment Breakdown

10.1 to 20 kVA Segment Breakdown

20.1 to 50 kVA Segment Breakdown

50.1 to 100 kVA Segment Breakdown

100.1 to 200 kVA Segment Breakdown

Above-200 kVA Segment Breakdown

Regional Analysis

Vertical Market Analysis

The Last Word

Some of the key companies include:

Schneider Electric

Eaton Electricals

Vertiv Co

Legrand

Huawei Technologies

Piller

Socomec

Tripplite

S&C Electric

Toshiba

Minuteman Power Technologies

