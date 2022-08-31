Aug 31, 2022, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market to Reach $14.7 Billion by 2026
Growing complexity of ICT infrastructures and widespread deployment of high density computing infrastructures have reduced the tolerance of business processes and systems to power outages. With the potential risk of power failures being IT system breakdown, loss of critical data, inability to provide customer services and business losses, among others, demand for sophisticated power management solutions will remain strong thus benefiting the UPS systems market.
Power issues will therefore continue to remain high on business continuity plans. Growing migration to software as a service (SaaS), IoT, cloud computing and digitization is providing significant impetus to the application of UPS systems in various end-use areas. Rise in adoption of Smart homes and Industry 4.0 further offers new growth opportunities for UPS systems with intuitive design and intelligence. With increased virtualization, data centers have become widespread and critical, resulting in greater demand for UPS systems.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems estimated at US$11.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026
The Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
