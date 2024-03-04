Global Unmanned Aerial System Market Forecast 2023-2033, Featuring Draganfly Innovations, Skydio, EHang, DJI, Elbit, Adani Group, AiviewGroup, HighEye, MMC Hanwha Group, Terra Drone and Raptor Maps

DUBLIN, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global and Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Drone Type, Mode of Operation, Infrastructure, Range, Component, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The introduction of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) has signaled a transformational period in a variety of industrial sectors, characterized by higher efficiency, improved data collecting, and a fundamental shift in operating paradigms. UAS technology has transformed traditional agricultural methods, allowing precision agriculture by providing high-resolution airborne imagery for crop monitoring, health evaluation, and land management. This detailed level of data enables educated decision-making, optimizes resource allocation, and considerably increases agricultural yields while reducing environmental effects.

Furthermore, in the field of infrastructure and construction, UAS have proven useful in conducting extensive inspections of difficult-to-access buildings such as bridges, skyscrapers, and wind turbines. This not only assures greater safety standards by allowing early detection of structural flaws, but it also results in significant cost savings by decreasing the need for manual inspections and minimizing the danger of workplace accidents.



Simultaneously, UAV system technology is at the forefront of altering emergency response and catastrophe management procedures. In situations when every second counts, UAS provides quick, real-time observation and evaluation of disaster-stricken areas without exposing people to dangerous conditions. This feature facilitates the quick and efficient deployment of emergency services, which improves the efficacy of rescue operations. Furthermore, in environmental monitoring and conservation activities, unmanned aerial system (UAS) or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) provides an unprecedented platform for large-scale data collecting and habitat monitoring, enabling insights into patterns and changes that are invisible at ground level.

This high-level overview provides a more thorough and proactive approach to environmental stewardship, which helps to preserve biodiversity and manage natural resources sustainably. As these systems mature and include powerful AI and machine learning algorithms, UAS's potential to promote innovation and operational excellence across sectors is likely to grow, ushering in a new era of industrial efficiency and environmental awareness.

Commercial Segment to Dominate the Global and Asia-Pacific UAS Market (by Application)



The global and Asia-Pacific unmanned aerial system (UAS) market is led by the commercial application segment, which held a 98.11% share in 2022. The growing emphasis on technological advancement, shifting consumer preferences, and favorable economic conditions are expected to create demand and opportunities for expansion. For instance, in February 2023, Zipline International, Inc. received authorization from the FAA to use drones for commercial package deliveries in the vicinity of Salt Lake City. These drones are permitted to operate beyond the operator's visual line of sight without the need for visual observers.

Rotary Wing Segment to Dominate the Global and Asia-Pacific UAS Market (by Drone Type)



The global and Asia-Pacific unmanned aerial system (UAS) market is led by the rotary wing drone type segment, which held a 78.88% share in 2022. The growing demand within the segment is propelled by technological advancements such as advanced imaging technologies, such as light detection and ranging (LiDAR) and high-resolution cameras, commercial adoption, and supportive regulatory environments.

Remotely Piloted Segment to Dominate the Global and Asia-Pacific UAS Market (by Mode of Operation)



The global and Asia-Pacific unmanned aerial system (UAS) market is led by the remotely piloted mode of operation segment, which held a 64.83% share in 2022. The segment's growth is driven by the increased adoption of remotely piloted UAVs for diverse applications, including surveillance, reconnaissance, border patrolling, and monitoring, and the surge in demand for advanced technologies in UAVs.

Drone Receptacle Segment to Dominate the Global and Asia-Pacific UAS Market (by Infrastructure)



The global and Asia-Pacific unmanned aerial system (UAS) market was led by the drone receptacle infrastructure segment in 2022. The segment's expansion is driven by the rising number of UAVs and UASs and their increasing applications across various sectors, including agriculture, logistics, surveillance, and transportation.

Visual-Line-of-Sight (VLOS) Segment to Dominate the Global and Asia-Pacific UAS Market (by Range)



The global and Asia-Pacific unmanned aerial system (UAS) market is led by the visual-line-of-sight (VLOS) range segment, which held a 65.12% share in 2022. The advanced autonomous VLOS drones with enhanced capabilities for various applications in both military and commercial sectors present in the market have been experiencing robust growth due to the increasing adoption of these technologies in various industries and the continuous development of advanced drones.

Airframe Segment to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033 in the Global and Asia-Pacific UAS Market (by Component)



The airframe component segment dominated the global and Asia-Pacific unmanned aerial system (UAS) market (by component) in 2022. Being the essential component of the body of the UAV, the demand for this component is everlasting.

North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World were the highest-growing markets among all the regions, registering a CAGR of 14.87%. The regions are anticipated to gain traction in terms of UAS adoption owing to technological advancements, favorable economic conditions, and different consumer preferences. Moreover, favorable government policies are also expected to support the growth of the UAS market in North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World during the forecast period.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

Draganfly Innovations Inc.

Skydio, Inc.

EHang

DJI

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Adani Group

AiviewGroup

HighEye

MMC

Hanwha Group

Terra Drone

Raptor Maps, Inc.

Report Segmentation

Segmentation by Application

Commercial

Government

Segmentation by Drone Type

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Segmentation by Mode of Operation

Remotely Piloted

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM)

Drone Receptacle

Segmentation by Range

Visual-Line-of-Sight (VLOS)

Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight (BVLOS)

Segmentation by Component

Airframe

Payload

Guidance Navigation Control

Propulsion Systems

