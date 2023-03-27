Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market Report 2023: A $1.098 Billion Market by 2030 - Innovations and Changes in Regulations Taking the Market to New Heights

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market by Component (Solutions, Software, Services), Type ((Persistent, Non-Persistent), End-User , Application (Aviation, Homeland Security, Agriculture, Logistics & Transportation) and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The unmanned traffic management market is anticipated to reach USD 1,098 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 33.9% from USD 106 million in 2022

The use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is growing rapidly across several commercial application domains including real-time monitoring, providing wireless coverage, remote sensing, search and rescue, delivery of goods, security and surveillance, precision agriculture, and infrastructure inspection.

With increase in number of drones, the interplay between manned and unmanned systems needs to be managed. Unmanned traffic management will play this crucial of managing airspace along with interplay between manned and unmanned systems.

The development of unmanned traffic management (UTM) systems that can seamlessly integrate with existing air traffic control systems and other airspace systems is an important aspect of UTM systems, as it helps to ensure the safe and efficient operation of drones along with other aircraft in the airspace.

There are several different approaches to integrating UTM systems with existing airspace systems, including the use of shared airspace corridors and the development of dedicated airspace for drones. These approaches are designed to allow drones to safely operate along with other aircraft, while also taking into account the unique characteristics and requirements of drone operations.

In addition to the integration with air traffic control systems, UTM systems are also being developed to integrate with other airspace systems, such as weather forecasting systems and airspace management systems. This allows for the real-time exchange of information and the coordination of drone operations with other airspace users.

Overall, the integration of UTM systems with existing airspace systems is an important aspect of enabling the safe and efficient operation of drones in the airspace.

Based on End User, the commercial segment is expected to lead the unmanned traffic management market from 2022 to 2030

Based on end-user, the unmanned traffic management market has been classified into commercial and government & law. The increasing demand for drones in multiple potential applications in the commercial sector has led to the growth of the unmanned traffic management market.

For instance, in June 2022, Altitude Angel extended the GuardianUTM Enterprise platform to support London Biggin Hill Airport. London Biggin Hill is the only dedicated business-aviation airport, which sits inside the M25 and strives to be a leading center for aviation technology and enterprises within the capital.

The airport is also home to more than 70 resident aviation businesses and offers award-winning VIP handling, a choice of FBOs, extensive hangarage, and support and maintenance services for all ranges of business jets

The North America region is estimated to account for the largest share of unmanned traffic management market in 2022

Based on region, North America is expected to lead the unmanned traffic management market from 2022 to 2030. The US and Canada are the key countries considered for market analysis in the North American region.

Government agencies such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and other federal partner agencies are collaboratively exploring concepts of operation, data exchange requirements, and supporting frameworks to facilitate multiple beyond visual line-of-sight UAS operations at low altitudes.

In Canada, drones are being used in diverse and risky environments to carry out atmospheric research, including weather & atmospheric gas sampling; emergency & disaster monitoring; cartography & mapping; agricultural spraying; and promotion & advertising.

Competitive landscape

Major companies profiled in the report include Altitude Angel (UK). Thales Group (France), AirMap, Inc. (US), Airbus (Netherlands), and ANRA Technologies (US), among others.

Premium Insights

Innovations and Changes in Regulations Related to Utm in Various Countries to Fuel Market

Onground Segment to Account for Larger Share in 2030

Flight Planning, Fleet Operation & Management Segment Accounted for Largest Share in 2022

Aviation Applications Held Largest Market Share in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Drones in Commercial Applications

Growing Development of Sensors and Remote Sensing Technology

Increasing Trend of Integrating Autonomous Aerial Vehicles into Commercial Space

Growing Understanding of Digitalization and Its Role Within Aviation Industry

Restraints

Government Regulations

High Initial Infrastructure Cost

Opportunities

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping

Uas Service Suppliers

Drone Tracking & Remote Identification

Challenges

Interaction of Utm and Atm

Expensive and Time-Consuming Bvlos Operation Certification

Need for Preventing Collision Between Uas and Manned Aircraft

Unmanned Traffic Management Market Ecosystem

Participants

Service and Supporting Infrastructure Providers

Software Providers

Miscellaneous

Technology Analysis

Anti-Uav Defense Systems

Blockchain Technology to Protect Confidential Information

Artificial Intelligence for Drone Monitoring, Controlling, and Tracking

Internet of Things for Drone Tracking

Industry Trends

Utm Development and Implementation by Nasa

Faa Utm Development and Implementation

Stages of Utm Research, Development, Testing, and Implementation

Emerging Technology Trends

Ads-B Enhance Control

Software-Defined Networking

Augmented Reality

5G-Enabling High-Resolution Videos

Remote Identification

Sense-And-Avoid

Autonomous Operation

Integration with Existing Airspace Systems

Human-Machine Interface

Use Case Analysis

Utm Systems for Delivery of Medical Supplies in Remote Areas

Aerial Photography and Surveillance

Package Delivery by Drones Using Utm Systems

Agricultural Monitoring by Drones Using Utm Systems

Emergency Response by Drones Using Utm Systems

Company Profiles

Key Players

Altitude Angel

Thales Group

Airmap, Inc

Airbus

Anra Technologies

Leonardo S.P.A

Honeywell International Inc.

Dji

Alphabet Inc.

Unifly

Frequentis Ag

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Onesky

Precisionhawk, Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Other Players

Aloft Technologies, Inc.

Dronedeploy Inc.

Nova Systems

Sensefly Ltd

Airspace Link Inc

Emesent

Pix4D

Esri

Avision, Inc.

Skydio, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yreh79

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets