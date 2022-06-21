Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030: Profiles of Boeing, Lockheed Martin, ECA Group, L3Harris, Atlas Elektronik and Saab

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) for Defense and Security - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) are part of the unmanned maritime systems (UMS) market. Although such systems have been in use for decades, global security, technological developments and new concepts of operations have been driving the market's expansion.

Most recently, several major naval forces have been developing or experimenting with Extra-Large UUVs and how these could benefit them in actual combat scenarios. Those systems can assume a wide range of tasks, such as ISR, homeland security, ASW and oceanography, while also being considered as weapons' platforms.

UUVs have been an integral part of many naval forces' operations. They have been widely used in Mine Counter-Measures missions but it has only been a few years since certain countries envision their use as part of a wider system that also includes the use of USVs.

Nevertheless, there are technological developments, in the fields of autonomy, batteries and power management, underwater telecommunications, underwater charging, sensors, and most importantly in Artificial Intelligence that will boost this market.



The current global security environment poses many challenges both in the form of asymmetric threats and confrontations between peers. Having the need to field disruptive technologies the soonest possible and take staff out of harm's way, naval forces have the ideal toolset in the form of UUVs.



With most of the Earth's surface covered by water, with around 40% of the population living near coastlines, with many energy resources found in the sea and with shipping being the arteries of global commerce, the UUV market is a promising one indeed.



Recognizing the potential of the market and the R&D funds being invested for new systems and technologies, large defense contractors are positioning themselves through the acquisition of smaller companies. With all the consolidation activity taking place, there are business opportunities for all sizes of businesses.



The report provides a detailed analysis of the military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) market in the years 2018 through to 2025 in terms of in service systems and requirements per country, development programs, products available, leading companies and opportunities for manufacturers.



The global military UUV market is projected to grow to US$10.17 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.2% in the 2022-2030 period.

Covered in this study:

Global market share assessments for all types in numbers delivered and value for 2018 to 2025.

Market share assessments per segments and regions for 2018 to 2025.

Snapshot on global security issues, defense budgets, spending patterns and how these affect the procurement of UUV systems.

Focus on US, Russian and European R&D and procurement programs.

Market Dynamics: An insight on the latest technological developments in the UUV market and which countries are changing their preferences, are in position to absorb the new technology and adapt their modus operandi.

Roles for all types: Insight on how UUV systems can fit in a military or security concept of operations and how they form a revolution in military affairs.

Main military UUV technology trends.

Market Trends: Drivers, Inhibitors and Porter's 5 Segment Analysis and recommendations for the companies that want to stay ahead of the competition.

Profiles for the leading companies, including financial information, strategic alliances and recent contract wins.

Key vendors

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

ECA Group

L3Harris Technologies

Atlas Elektronik

Naval Group

Saab

iXblue

Hanwha Systems

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Current UUV Technologies

3.1 Current and Future UUV Use

3.2 UUV Missions

3.3 UUV Definition and Components

3.4 Ship modularity and UUVs

3.5 Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)

3.6 Operational Environment Characterization

3.7 Should UUVs be On-Board all Military Vessels?

3.8 UUVs Potential in Special Operations Forces Missions

3.9 UUVs in Security Operations

3.10 Future Uses - Obstacles



4 Future UUV Technologies

4.1 Technologies Common to UUVs and USVs

4.2 Interoperability

4.3 UUVs - Future Technologies

4.4 UUVs vs. USVs: Technical Maturity Speed Comparison

4.5 UUV Advanced Sensors

4.6 Other UUV Applications and Challenges



5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Forecast factors - Drivers

UUVs Defense Sector

Need for UUVs for the Coast Guard

Harbor Security Needs

New Era for Mine Countermeasures

Underwater Networks

Terrorism

Limited Defense Budgets, Personnel Reduction

Need for submarines

Endurance

Support of Multi-Mission Vessels

Environmental Consequences

Increasing Outreach of Non-State Actors

Increased Demand for Offshore Patrol Vessels and Frigates

Asymmetric Threats Drive the Need for UMVs

Small Speed Boat Threats

Unmanned Maritime Systems Defense Policy

Littorals as Future Areas of Conflict

Additive manufacturing

From Ocean Observation to Military Intelligence

Oceanic Competition

Clarification of Roadmaps and UMS Support by Large Governmental Groups

5.4 Inhibitors

Production Issues

Operating & Life Cycle Costs

Rules of Engagement & International Laws

Navigation in Surface Traffic

Culture of Seafarers/Lack of Maturity to Understanding the Value of UMV

Lack of Proven Concept of Operations

Defense Budgets and National Economy

Export Control of Defense Technology

6 Country Analysis



7 Forecast UUV Market to 2030 by Region



8 UUV Market Forecast to 2030 by Spending Element



9 Forecast UUV Market to 2030 by End-Use



10 Opportunity Analysis

Improving Acoustic Communications

Improving System Evaluation, Training and MCM Planning

Improving USV Integration in MCM Missions

Improving Marketing and Value-Added Messages

Developing Unmanned Hybrids Covering "Blind Spots"

Developing Ways to Extend the Useful Lifespan of Existing MCMVs

Concurrent Use of USVs that Can Intelligently Work Together, Using a Single Control Station

Gather and Model USV Oceanographic Data for ASW Modeling and Other Uses

Developing Innovative Hull Designs, Materials, Electronics

Bringing Remote Sensing Technology to Naval Customers

Developing Counter Small Vessel Attack Measures

Adapting Military Design to Coast Guard Use

Improve Usability of Mission Planning Software; Automate Data & Image Post-Processing

Underwater Communications, networking companies to work with UMV integrators towards providing information solutions to command and control centers

Innovative Antenna Designs

C4ISR and PED Integration of UMS and Operator-Based Manned Systems

Reduce Ownership, Operational, and Maintenance Costs

Software to Survey Accurately and Timely Ports and Harbors

Develop Environmental Monitoring Sensors

USV to Be Used as Connectivity Nodes between Water and Air

Training Drives Need for Simulators and Virtual Environment

Focus on Very Shallow Water MCM

11 Events-based forecast to 2030 for the UUV in Defense and Security market



12 Leading Companies in the USV Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/muibbm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets