Global Upholstered Furniture Industry Report 2023: Production, Market Size, and International Trade 2013-2022 & Consumption Forecasts for 2023-2024

The world upholstered furniture industry offers a comprehensive picture of the global upholstered furniture industry through essential statistics, such as production, market size, and international trade of upholstered furniture for the time series 2013-2022, along with consumption forecasts for 2023-2024.

The report also provides detailed profiles of the leading manufacturers worldwide, and a focus on the Top 20 countries in the upholstered furniture market.

An executive summary providing assessments regarding various aspects of the upholstered furniture market, including an overview, regional and country analysis, competitive landscape, globalization, nearshoring, trade tensions, and market outlook introduced the analysis.

Furthermore, based on a survey conducted between April and May 2023, which targeted a sample of global manufacturers in the upholstered furniture industry, the report presents key findings and analysis of manufacturers' strategies to address the recent market challenges.

UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE: WORLD MARKET OUTLOOK

The report highlights the largest upholstered furniture markets, the growth and openness to imports, and the role of major exporting countries in the world marketplace. The analysis of the global production of upholstered furniture outlines the major producing countries and provides a breakdown by covering material (leather, fabric, other).

Prospects of the world trade of upholstered furniture and market scenario up to 2024 are based on analysis of industry dynamics and macroeconomic indicators.

World consumption and production of upholstered furniture are broken down by geographical area: European Union (28) + Norway, Switzerland, and Iceland; Central and Eastern Europe outside the EU & Russia; Asia and Pacific; the Middle East and Africa; North America; South America.

The breakdown of the upholstered furniture production by covering material (leather, fabric, and other covering) is provided by geographical area (European Union (28) + Norway, Switzerland and Iceland, North America, Asia and Pacific, Russia) and for a selection of major producing countries.

KEY MARKETS AND THE MOST IMPORTANT COUNTRIES IN THE GLOBAL UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE SECTOR

The report focuses on the Top 20 world upholstered furniture countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Poland, Romania, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam), providing:

Upholstered furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2013-2022 and forecasts of yearly changes in upholstered furniture consumption in 2023 and 2024

Production of upholstered furniture in quantity 2017-2022 (available for China , United States , Vietnam , Poland , Italy , India , United Kingdom , Germany , Mexico , Turkiye, Romania , Canada , Brazil , Spain , France , Lithuania , Sweden , Japan ).

, , , , , , , , , Turkiye, , , , , , , , ). Breakdown of production value by covering material (leather, fabric, and other) (available for China , United States , Vietnam , Poland , Italy , India , United Kingdom , Germany , Mexico , Canada , Spain , France , Lithuania ).

, , , , , , , , , , , , ). Competitive landscape: Major upholstered furniture manufacturers in the country, with short profiles (for a total of around 900 considered firms) with Company name, Headquarters/Main Location, Telephone, Web, Email address, Activity, Product Portfolio, Total Turnover range, Employees range, Exports share on total turnover, Manufacturing plants, Upholstered furniture production on total revenues

Upholstered furniture exports by country of destination and imports by country of origin

Socio-economic indicators, including population forecasts up to 2035 and resident population in main cities and projected growth (2020/2030)

Moreover, for the 70 most important countries for upholstery production, consumption, and trade, including the Top 20, the study provides summary tables: historical series on production, consumption, and trade of upholstered furniture, the openness of the sector to foreign trade, consumption growth (forecasts), the origin of imports, the destination of exports and country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context.

LEADING MANUFACTURERS IN THE WORLD UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDUSTRY

A special section provides detailed company profiles for the 30 leading upholstered furniture manufacturers worldwide: headquarter, activity and product portfolio, turnover (last available year), controlled companies and subsidiaries, brands, financial performance (last 5 years for total revenues and employees), recent M&A operations, export sales, production facilities.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION. SCOPES AND STRUCTURE OF THE RESEARCH REPORT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Market overview, Regional and country analysis, Competitive landscape, Globalization, nearshoring and trade tensions, Market outlook

Upholstered manufacturers' strategies. Insights from the survey

Overview of the competitive system in the upholstered furniture industry. Figures at a glance from the companies database

PART I. CONSUMPTION, PRODUCTION AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE OF UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE 2013 - 2022

World consumption of upholstered furniture

Imports and opening of the world upholstery market

World production of upholstered furniture

Upholstered furniture exports and major exporting countries

The Outlook: prospects of the global upholstered furniture trade and consumption

Trading partners, imports/consumption and exports/production ratios and World upholstered furniture trade, 2013-2024

Upholstered furniture consumption 2023-2024. Forecasts of yearly changes in real terms

PART II. UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDICATORS

Overview of the world upholstered furniture sector

The 70 Countries, alphabetical order and rankings

Opening Of Upholstered Furniture Markets. Growth of exports and imports

Forecasts. Upholstered furniture consumption 2023-2024

PART III. TOP 20 COUNTRIES FOR UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDUSTRY

A detailed analysis of the top 20 upholstered furniture consuming countries in the world ( Australia , Brazil , Canada , China , France , Germany , India , Italy , Japan , Lithuania , Mexico , Poland , Romania , South Korea , Spain , Sweden , Turkiye, United Kingdom , United States , Vietnam ) including:

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Turkiye, , , ) including: Upholstered furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2013-2022 and forecasts of yearly changes in upholstered furniture consumption in 2023 and 2024

Production of upholstered furniture in quantity 2017-2022

Breakdown of production value by covering material (leather, fabric and other)

Competitive landscape: Major upholstered furniture manufacturers in the country, with short profiles

Upholstered furniture exports by country of destination and imports by country of origin

Socio-economic indicators

PART IV. COMPETITION: TOP UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS IN THE WORLD

Detailed profiles of the Top 30 world's Manufacturers of upholstered furniture

PART V. COUNTRY TABLES

Summary tables for 70 countries

Upholstered furniture production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2013-2022

Forecasts of yearly changes in upholstered furniture consumption in 2023 and 2024

Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports of upholstered furniture).

APPENDIX

Notes, presentation conventions, classification of countries

