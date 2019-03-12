Global Urban Air Mobility Market Outlook to 2030, with Kitty Hawk, Lilium, EHang, Volocopter, and A3 by Airbus Dominating

DUBLIN, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urban Air Mobility Market by Component (Infrastructure (Charging Stations, Vertiports, Traffic Management), Platform (Air Taxi, Personal Air Vehicle, Cargo Air Vehicle, Air Ambulance)), Operation, Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The urban air mobility market is estimated to be USD 5.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for enhanced efficiency, human safety, and investment activities are expected to drive the market. However, the limited reliability of eVTOLs during transportation and the inability to predict the external environment are projected to hinder the growth of this market.



Based on component, the platform segment is expected to lead the urban air mobility market during the forecast period. The demand for eVTOLs is increasing due to the growing number of applications of eVTOLs in the commercial sector for activities such as air taxi, personal air travel, air ambulance, and cargo transportation.

Presently, they are in the development phase but are expected to commercialize in the coming years. Passenger drones can be piloted manually or flown autonomously. These drones have the capability to vertically take-off and land, making it easier for them to land in crowded locations in cities.



Based on operation, the autonomous segment is expected to lead the urban air mobility market during the forecast period. Autonomous eVTOLs are more versatile and can be efficiently used to transport passengers and cargo without any human intervention, thus increasing their demand. The growth of the autonomous segment can be attributed to the significant investments to develop cost-effective solutions for passenger and cargo transportation for intracity and intercity transportation.



Europe is estimated to lead the urban air mobility market in 2018 and is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing investment activities and growth in spending by the region's countries on transportation operations.



Key players profiled in the urban air mobility market Kitty Hawk (US), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), and A3 by Airbus (US), among others.



