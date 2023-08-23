Global Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Industry 2023-2027: Insights into Enzyme Deficiency Types, Treatment Options, Routes of Administration, and Distribution Channels

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urea cycle disorders treatment market is poised for impressive growth in the forecast period from 2023 to 2027. This upward trajectory is fueled by a combination of factors, including the increasing prevalence of urea cycle disorders and substantial research and development efforts.

Various catalysts are propelling this market's expansion, including heightened investments in research and development, growing initiatives by key industry players, heightened awareness, improved healthcare services, and a surge in innovative diagnostic methods.

Rising Prevalence of Urea Cycle Disorders

A surge in the prevalence of urea cycle disorders is expected to drive global market growth. Reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicate a projected incidence of 1 in 8500 births for urea cycle disorders. However, the actual number may be higher due to undiagnosed cases.

It is estimated that up to 20% of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) cases may be attributed to undiagnosed inborn metabolic errors such as urea cycle disorders. This underscores the urgency of addressing and treating these disorders, thus catalyzing growth in the urea cycle disorders treatment market.

Initiatives and Awareness Fueling Growth

Governments and private organizations worldwide have ramped up efforts to support market growth. These initiatives encompass substantial investments in research and development, increased awareness campaigns, extensive research endeavors, clinical trials, and streamlined regulatory approvals.

For instance, the merger of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (MJN) with Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB) in 2017 bolstered the dietary management of urea cycle disorders by integrating brands like Enfa and Nutramigen into RB's consumer health portfolio. Similarly, Horizon Pharma plc's UCD in Common initiative offers resources and support for individuals with urea cycle disorders and their families.

Leading Players and Geographic Outlook

Market players shaping the global urea cycle disorders treatment market landscape include:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Recordati Rare Diseases

Eurocept Pharmaceuticals Holding (Lucane Pharma SA)

Acer Therapeutics

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.

Orpharma Pty. Ltd.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

In terms of geographic spread, the United States is anticipated to be a pivotal market due to its escalating cases of urea cycle disorders.

Conclusion: Navigating the Path Forward

As the global urea cycle disorders treatment market marches ahead, it is driven by an amalgamation of factors that recognize the critical importance of addressing these genetic disorders. The rising prevalence, backed by initiatives, investments, and awareness, underscores the market's growth potential. A meticulously segmented market landscape, comprising diverse enzyme deficiency types, treatment options, routes of administration, and distribution channels, reflects the multifaceted approach adopted to combat urea cycle disorders.

Amid these dynamics, leading players are contributing their expertise, while geographic trends emphasize the significance of targeted interventions. As the market evolves, it holds the promise of transforming lives and healthcare outcomes on a global scale.

Report Scope



In this report, global urea cycle disorders treatment market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below.



Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Enzyme Deficiency Type:

Carbamyl Phosphate Synthetase (CPS1)

N-Acetylglutamate Synthetase (NAGS)

Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC Deficiency)

Argininosuccinic Acid Synthetase (AS)

Argininosuccinate Lyase (AL or ASA Lyase)

Arginase (AG)

Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Treatment Type:

Amino Acid Formulas

Phenylbutyrate

Sodium Benzoate

Others

Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe & CIS

& CIS South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market

4. Voice of Customer

5. Executive Summary

6. Global Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market Outlook

7. North America Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market Outlook

8. Europe Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market Outlook

10. South America Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Urea Cycle Disorders Treatment Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dz2uyk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets