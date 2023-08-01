Global Urethral Stricture Treatment Market to 2030: Increasing Adoption of Advanced Treatment Options Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Urethral Stricture Treatment Market, By Type, By Treatment, By Disease Indication, By End User, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global urethral stricture treatment market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year.

Urethral stricture is the narrowing of the caliber of the urethra that is caused due to scarring resulting from infection or injury. There are two types of urethral strictures named posterior urethral stricture and anterior urethral stricture. Posterior urethral strictures occur due to fibrosis of the posterior urethra or distraction injuries that result from trauma or pelvic fractures. Anterior urethral stricture are the most commonly occurring strictures, and are caused due to infection or trauma leading to spongiofibrosis.

The condition can be treated with various treatment options such as urethral direct vision internal urethrotomy (DVIU), urethroplasty, and other treatments. The main symptoms of urethral stricture are obstructed and irritated micturition, with increased urination time, and a feeling of incomplete bladder emptying. Its prevalence among men in industrial countries is estimated at 0.9%. It produces obstructive urinary symptoms, and can ultimately impair renal function.

Urethral strictures can be caused by diagnostic or therapeutic urological procedures. These procedures are being performed more commonly, because the population is aging, and thus, urethral strictures will probably become more common as well.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as approvals by the regulatory authorities in the market to expand their product portfolio, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Laborie., a medical technology company that provide products for urology, gynecology, and others, announced that it has received a license to the Optilume, a urethral drug coated balloon (DCB), laborite., and product is approved from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global urethral stricture treatment market based on the following parameters-company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Global urethral stricture treatment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global urethral stricture treatment market

Company Profiles

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Amecath

Zhejiang Chuangxiang

Medical Technology Co., Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Allium Ltd.

SURGIMEDIK

Cook Group

Taewoong Medical Co., Ltd.

Teleflex Incorporated

Braun Melsungen AG

Coloplast A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

Pnn Medical A/S

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Urethral Stricture Treatment Market, By Type:

Posterior Urethral Stricture

Anterior Urethral Stricture

Global Urethral Stricture Treatment Market, By Treatment:

Urethral Dilation

Direct Vision Internal Urethrotomy (DVIU)

Urethroplasty

Anastomotic Urethroplasty

Substitution Urethroplasty

Others

Global Urethral Stricture Treatment Market, By Disease Indication:

Latrogenic

Idiopathic

Infection-induced

Trauma

Others

Global Urethral Stricture Treatment Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1m6a5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets