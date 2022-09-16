Global Urinary Catheter Market Report to 2027 - Rising Elderly Population Worldwide is Expected to Propel the Industry

Sep 16, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Urinary Catheter Market, By Material, By Product Type, By Type, Application, By Distribution Channel & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global urinary catheter market was valued at USD 2212.97 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2941.94 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 4.86% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).
Increased incidence of urinary tract infections (UTIs) and urethral obstructions, rising cases of malignancies in the urinary tract or reproductive organs, and a fast growing geriatric population are some of the primary drivers driving market growth. A urinary catheter is a semi-flexible tube used to drain urine from the bladder. Plastic, rubber, and silicon are among the materials used in the manufacture of these catheters. Urine catheters are recommended by doctors for patients suffering from urinary incontinence (UI), urinary retention, prostate surgery, or other medical disorders such as spinal cord damage, multiple sclerosis, or dementia.
The prevalence of urinary incontinence is common in the elderly population. The rise in the elderly population worldwide is expected to propel the urinary catheter market. According to the United Nations, the global elderly population (over the age of 65) is projected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050. People aged 60 and older make up 12.3% of the global population, and by 2050, that number will rise to almost 22%. Hence, such an increased prevalence of the severe disease is likely to create a wide scope for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Aspects covered in this report
- Based on Material type, this market is segmented into silicone, latex and others.
- Based on product type, this market is segmented into indwelling catheters, intermittent catheters and external catheters.
- Based on application, this market is segmented into urinary retention, urinary incontinence, and spinal cord injury and others.
- Based on type, this market is segmented into Long term and short term.
- Based on distribution channel, this market is segmented into hospitals, retail stores and others.
- Based on region, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).
In the competitive landscape, the report studies the growth strategies adopted by the companies. Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global urinary catheter market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion.
The major players operating in this market include Medline, CR Bard Inc., Teleflex Inc., ConvaTec Group, Medtronic Plc, Coloplast, Create Medic, Cook Medical and Fuji Systems.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market overview
KEY MARKET INSIGHTS
- Demand Side Trends
- Supply Side Trends
- Price Trend
- Historic
- Current
- Forecast
- Technology Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Key Exporting and Importing Countries
- Value Chain Analysis
- Ecosystem Of the Market
COVID IMPACT
- Introduction
- Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment
- Revised Market Size
- Impact Of COVID On Key Segments
- COVID Strategies by Company
MARKET DYNAMICS & OUTLOOK
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Opportunities
- Restraints
- Challenges
- Regulatory Landscape
- Porters Analysis
- Competitive rivalry
- Threat of substitute products
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Threat of new entrants
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Special insights on future disruptions
- Technical Impact
- Economic impact
- Social Impact
Global Urinary Catheter Market by Material type
- Market segments
- Silicone
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Latex
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Others
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
Global Urinary Catheter Market by Product Type
- Market segments
- Indwelling Catheters
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Intermittent Catheters
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- External Catheters
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
Global Urinary Catheter Market by Application
- Market segments
- Urinary Retention
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Urinary Incontinence
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Others
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
Global Urinary Catheter Market by Distribution Channel
- Market segments
- Hospital
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Retail Stores
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- Others
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
Global Urinary Catheter Market by Product Type
- Market segments
- short-term
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
- long term foley catheter
- Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027
Market Size by Region
- Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2027 (%)
- Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2027(%)
- North America
- Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)
- Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)
- USA
- Canada
- Europe
- Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)
- Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)
- Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)
- Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)
- Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Competitive Landscape
- Total number of companies covered
- Top companies market positioning
- Top companies market Share
- FUJI SYSTEMS
- CR BARD INC.
- MEDLINE
- COLOPLAST
- TELEFLEX INC.
- CONVATEC GROUP
- MEDTRONIC PLC
- B.BRAUN
- CREATE MEDIC
- COOK MEDICAL
