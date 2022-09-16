Global Urinary Catheter Market Report to 2027 - Rising Elderly Population Worldwide is Expected to Propel the Industry

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Urinary Catheter Market, By Material, By Product Type, By Type, Application, By Distribution Channel & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urinary catheter market was valued at USD 2212.97 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 2941.94 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 4.86% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

Increased incidence of urinary tract infections (UTIs) and urethral obstructions, rising cases of malignancies in the urinary tract or reproductive organs, and a fast growing geriatric population are some of the primary drivers driving market growth. A urinary catheter is a semi-flexible tube used to drain urine from the bladder. Plastic, rubber, and silicon are among the materials used in the manufacture of these catheters. Urine catheters are recommended by doctors for patients suffering from urinary incontinence (UI), urinary retention, prostate surgery, or other medical disorders such as spinal cord damage, multiple sclerosis, or dementia.

The prevalence of urinary incontinence is common in the elderly population. The rise in the elderly population worldwide is expected to propel the urinary catheter market. According to the United Nations, the global elderly population (over the age of 65) is projected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050. People aged 60 and older make up 12.3% of the global population, and by 2050, that number will rise to almost 22%. Hence, such an increased prevalence of the severe disease is likely to create a wide scope for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In this report, the year 2016 to 2020 is considered a historical year, 2021 is the base year, 2022 is the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Aspects covered in this report

Based on Material type, this market is segmented into silicone, latex and others.

Based on product type, this market is segmented into indwelling catheters, intermittent catheters and external catheters.

Based on application, this market is segmented into urinary retention, urinary incontinence, and spinal cord injury and others.

Based on type, this market is segmented into Long term and short term.

Based on distribution channel, this market is segmented into hospitals, retail stores and others.

Based on region, this market is categorized into North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In the competitive landscape, the report studies the growth strategies adopted by the companies. Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global urinary catheter market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and expansion.

The major players operating in this market include Medline, CR Bard Inc., Teleflex Inc., ConvaTec Group, Medtronic Plc, Coloplast, Create Medic, Cook Medical and Fuji Systems.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

KEY MARKET INSIGHTS

Demand Side Trends

Supply Side Trends

Price Trend

Historic

Current

Forecast

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Key Exporting and Importing Countries

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Of the Market

COVID IMPACT

Introduction

Impact On Economy - scenario Assessment

Revised Market Size

Impact Of COVID On Key Segments

COVID Strategies by Company

MARKET DYNAMICS & OUTLOOK

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Opportunities

Restraints

Challenges

Regulatory Landscape

Porters Analysis

Competitive rivalry

Threat of substitute products

Bargaining power of buyers

Threat of new entrants

Bargaining power of suppliers

Special insights on future disruptions

Technical Impact

Economic impact

Social Impact

Global Urinary Catheter Market by Material type

Market segments

Silicone

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Latex

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Others

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Global Urinary Catheter Market by Product Type

Market segments

Indwelling Catheters

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Intermittent Catheters

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

External Catheters

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Global Urinary Catheter Market by Application

Market segments

Urinary Retention

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Urinary Incontinence

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Spinal Cord Injury

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Others

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Global Urinary Catheter Market by Distribution Channel

Market segments

Hospital

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Retail Stores

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Others

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Global Urinary Catheter Market by Product Type

Market segments

short-term

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

long term foley catheter

Market Estimates & Forecast, 2021-2027

Market Size by Region

Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2027 (%)

Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2027(%)

North America

Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

USA

Canada

Europe

Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

Germany

Spain

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) Chart on Market share by country 2021-2027 (%)

Data Table on Market share by country 2021-2027(%)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Competitive Landscape

Total number of companies covered

Top companies market positioning

Top companies market Share

FUJI SYSTEMS

CR BARD INC.

MEDLINE

COLOPLAST

TELEFLEX INC.

CONVATEC GROUP

MEDTRONIC PLC

B.BRAUN

CREATE MEDIC

COOK MEDICAL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o79074

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets