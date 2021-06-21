Global Uterine Cancer Clinical Landscape Market Report 2021: AstraZeneca and Sanofi Lead the Industry Sponsors

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Uterine Cancer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Uterine Cancer market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, a 10-year disease incidence and prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways



The report estimates that in 2019, there were 385,200 incident cases of uterine cancer in females worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 404,300 incident cases by 2028.



In the same year, there were an estimated 1.3 million five-year prevalent cases of uterine cancer worldwide, which is expected to increase slightly to 1.4 million cases by 2028.



Merck & Co's Keytruda and Eisai's Lenvima are the only FDA-approved drugs for uterine cancer. These drugs are administered via the intravenous and oral routes, respectively.



The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for uterine cancer are in Phase II, with only one drug in the NDA/BLA stage.



Therapies in active clinical development for uterine cancer focus on a wide variety of targets. These drugs are administered via the oral and intravenous routes.



High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the uterine cancer space comprise topline Phase III trial results and an estimated PDUFA date for dostarlimab.



The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I solid tumors asset is 5.5%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 42.7%. Drugs, on average, take 9.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.6 years in the overall oncology space.



The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for uterine neoplasms have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 95% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 5% in Phase III-IV.



The US has a substantial lead in the number of uterine neoplasms clinical trials globally, while Spain leads the major European markets.



Sanofi has the highest number of completed clinical trials for uterine neoplasms, with five trials.



AstraZeneca and Sanofi lead the industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for uterine neoplasms.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND



TREATMENT

Surgery

Radiation therapy

Chemotherapy

Hormone therapy

Palliative care

EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Bavencio for Uterine Cancer ( May 30, 2020 )

) Trodelvy for Uterine Cancer ( May 13, 2020 )

) DKN-01 for Uterine Cancer ( April 23, 2020 )

) Retifanlimab for Uterine Cancer ( July 2, 2019 )

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

EU Fast-Track Loss For GSK's Dostarlimab

Dostarlimab Submitted For (Relatively) Broad Endometrial Cancer Indication

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Sorrento Licenses Novel ADC Approach From Mayo Clinic

Gilead Buys Pipeline-In-A-Product With $21bn Immunomedics Deal

Immunomedics Deal Tyligand Gets Onapristone ER Rights From Context

REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

APPENDIX



