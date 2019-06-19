Global Uterine Cancer Market to 2026: Sanofi Leads Industry Sponsors, Followed by AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Uterine Cancer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the uterine cancer market, comprising key pipeline drugs, clinical trials, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, recent events and analyst opinion, key upcoming events, probability of success, and licensing and acquisition deals.

Key Takeaways

The report estimates that in 2017, there were 377,900 incident cases of uterine cancer in females aged 15 years and over worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 413,600 incident cases by 2026.

In the same year, there were an estimated 1.3 million five-year prevalent cases of uterine cancer worldwide, which is expected to increase slightly to 1.4 million by 2026.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for uterine cancer are in Phase II, with only three drugs in Phase III.

Therapies in mid-to-late-stage development for uterine cancer focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs are administered orally, with three drugs being tested in intravenous formulations.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the uterine cancer space comprise topline Phase II trial results for XBIO-101, and an estimated patent expiration for Ixempra.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I solid tumors asset is 5.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 39.4%. Drugs, on average, take 9.5 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.

There have been seven licensing and asset acquisition deals involving endometrial cancer drugs during 2013-18. The $1,657m collaboration and exclusive license agreement in 2014 between AnaptysBio and Tesaro, pursuant to which Tesaro was granted exclusive rights to antibody programs targeting PD-1, TIM-3, and LAG-3, including monospecific and dual reactive antibody drug candidates, was the largest deal during the period.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of uterine neoplasms clinical trials globally, while Germany and Spain lead the major EU markets.

and lead the major EU markets. Sanofi has the highest number of completed clinical trials for uterine neoplasms, with six trials. Sanofi leads industry sponsors with the highest number of overall clinical trials for uterine neoplasms, followed by AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly

