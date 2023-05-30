Global UV Curing System Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $9.8 billion by 2032

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UV Curing System Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global UV curing system market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global UV curing system market reached a value of nearly $2,776.6 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $2,776.6 million in 2022 to $5,333.9 million in 2027 at a rate of 13.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2027 and reach $9,839.8 million in 2032.

This report describes and explains the UV curing system market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing focus on electric vehicles (EVs), increased adoption of UV curing technology in 3D printing, the increasing focus on light weighting and the increasing demand from the packaging industry. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were shortages of raw materials and the COVID-19 pandemic.



Going forward, global population growth and urbanization and favorable government initiatives will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the UV curing system market in the future include regulatory challenges and the Russia-Ukraine war impact.



The UV curing system market is segmented by type into spot cure and flood cure. The spot cure market was the largest segment of the UV curing system market segmented by type, accounting for 61.4% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the flood cure segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the UV curing system market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2022-2027.



The UV curing system market is segmented by technology into mercury lamp, microwave lamp, arc lamp, and UV led. The mercury lamp market was the largest segment of the UV curing system market segmented by technology, accounting for 44.9% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the mercury lamp segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the UV curing system market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2022-2027.



The UV curing system market is segmented by pressure type into high pressure, medium pressure, and low pressure. The high pressure market was the largest segment of the UV curing system market segmented by pressure type, accounting for 50.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the high pressure segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the UV curing system market segmented by pressure type, at a CAGR of 14.2% during 2022-2027.



The UV curing system market is segmented by application into printing, bonding and assembling, coating and finishing, disinfection, and other applications. The bonding and assembling market were the largest segment of the UV curing system market segmented by application, accounting for 30.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the printing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the UV curing system market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 14.8% during 2022-2027.



The UV curing system market is segmented by end-user into aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, construction and architectural, semiconductor and electronics, medical, and other end-user. The automotive and transportation market was the largest segment of the UV curing system market segmented by end-user, accounting for 30.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the medical segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the UV curing system market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2022-2027.



North America was the largest region in the UV curing system market, accounting for 35.9% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the UV curing system market will be Western Europe and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 17.0% and 5.1% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.1% and 3.5% respectively.



The global UV curing system market is fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up 25.23% of the total market in 2021. This is due to the existence of a number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies. Heraeus Holding was the largest competitor with 6.41% share of the market, followed by Panasonic Holdings Corporation with 4.19%, Kyocera Corporation with 3.49%, Omron Corporation with 2.41%, Dr. Honle AG with 2.11%, Excelitas Technologies with 1.96%, IST METZ GmbH & Co. KG with 1.80%, Dymax with 1.49, Miltec UV with 0.99% and Baldwin Technology with 0.38%.



The top opportunities in the UV curing system market segmented by type will arise in the spot cure segment, which will gain $1,536.0 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top growth potential in the UV curing system market segmented by technology will arise in the mercury lamp segment, which will gain $1,207.8 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the UV curing system market segmented by pressure type will arise in the high-pressure segment, which will gain $1,312.2 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in the UV curing system market segmented by application will arise in the bonding and assembling segment, which will gain $777.9 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the UV curing system market segmented by end-use will arise in the automotive and transportation segment, which will gain $793.5 million of global annual sales by 2027. The UV curing system market size will gain the most in the USA at $788.3 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the UV curing system market include technological advancements, focus on microwave UV curing technology, focus on hybrid LED (light-emitting diode) UV retrofit systems, new product launches and strategic partnerships and collaborations.



Player-adopted strategies in the UV curing system market include strengthening business by launching new products and enhancing business capabilities through strategic acquisitions.

