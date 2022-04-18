Global UV Curing System Market Share Expected to Reach USD 16.45 Billion by 2030, With 18.9% CAGR Growth: Report by Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "UV Curing System Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (UV LEDS, and Mercury Lamps), By Type (Spot Cure, Flood & Focused Beam, and Conveyor), By Application (Printing, Bonding & Assembling, Coating & Finishing, and Others), By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global UV curing system market size and share is expected to register a CAGR of 18.9% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 3.63 Billion in 2021 to reach USD 16.45 Billion by 2030.

What is UV Curing Systems? How Big is UV Curing System Market?

Overview

The UV curing system is a process in which ultraviolet light is used to bring out a photochemical reaction that generates a cross-linked network of material. UV curing is used in printing, coating, decorating, stereolithography, and different products and materials. As compared to other technologies, the UV curing system requires low temperature while minimizing dismiss rates, improving unrivalled holding, enhancing line speed, and increasing scratch & dissolvable protection. This is because the UV curing system cures by polymerization instead of evaporation.

This technology has increased automation in various industries in the field of manufacturing. It is environmentally friendly and covers thickness and volume loss. Various light sources are adapted including medium pressure mercury vapor lamps, xenon lamps, and argon-ion lasers. However, the medium pressure mercury lamps and also electrodeless lamps are mostly used. The global UV curing systems market is expected to generate a healthy growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing demand for improved quality of the finished products and for greater consistency.

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include:

What is the current global UV curing system market size and the growth rate?

How has the market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the market?

What are the major categories in the global UV curing system market? What are the major application -segments? What are the major product types?

What is the degree of competition in the industry? What are the key outcomes of Porter's five forces analysis?

What are the key driving factors and challenges?

Top Key Players in "UV Curing System Market" Are:

American Ultraviolet

APL Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Baldwin Technology

Dymax

Excelitas Technologies

IST Metz

Jenton International

Kyocera Corporation

Omron Corporation

Panasonic

Phoseon Technology

Shenzhen Naimeite

UV Curing System Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing demand for UV LED-based curing on top of conventional curing techniques is driving the growth of the UV curing system market. The UV LED-based curing system offers more features such as adhesion, elasticity, durability, chemical resistance, and better abrasion resistance than other curing systems. Due to these properties, this system gaining acceptance in some developing countries, and these factors is expected to boost the demand for UV Curing Systems. Also, growing stringent guidelines about the employment of green products and rising preference for eco-friendly products are also accelerating the growth of the market. The growing expansion of this technology in countries such as India, Japan, China, and other emerging economies is also bolstering the market growth in the approaching years.

UV Curing System Market: Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 16.45 Billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 3.63 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 18.9% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players American Ultraviolet, APL Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Baldwin Technology, Dymax, Excelitas Technologies, IST Metz, Jenton International, Kyocera Corporation, Omron Corporation, Panasonic, Phoseon Technology, Shenzhen Naimeite Segments Covered By Technology, By Type, By Application, By Vertical, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet your research needs. Explore customized purchase options

UV Curing System Market: Report Segmentation

Insight by Application

Based on application, the bonding & assembling application segment is expected to account for the larger share in 2021 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecasting years. This growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of UV curing system systems and its growing utilization for several applications, such as printing, binding, assembling, coating, and finishing as well as bonding and sticking materials such as metals, plastic, glass, especially in consumer and semiconductor electronics industries. Therefore, these system's characteristics including flexible, rapid, and efficient methods are further accelerating the application segment growth.

Geographic Overview: UV Curing System Market

Based on geography, North America generates the largest market revenue share in the global market. Factors such as the rising demand for electric vehicles, as well as the presence of the major players, are boosting the market growth across the region. Also, the growing development of electric cars and the surging acceptability of UV curing systems across various industries are further escalating the market development in North America.

Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the projected time period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of UV-curable adhesives for packaging across such as food and beverage, electronics, consumer goods, and others. In addition, the rise in the number of manufacturing firms and the growing population are the key factors accelerating the growth of the manufacturing industries.

UV Curing System Market: By Technology Outlook

UV LEDS

Mercury Lamps

UV Curing System Market: By Type Outlook

Spot Cure

Flood & Focused Beam

Conveyor

UV Curing System Market: By Application Outlook

Printing

Bonding & Assembling

Coating & Finishing

Others

UV Curing System Market: By Vertical Outlook

Life Science & Medical

Consumer Electronics

Industrial & Machinery

Semiconductor

Automotive

Aerospace & Defence

Marine

Energy

Construction

Others

Attractions of The Report:

Global UV curing system market outlook: Situation, size, share, historic market, and forecast analysis

Competitive environment: Competitor's overview, company share analysis, key developments, and their key strategies on manufacturers, suppliers, and development trends.

Market segmentation: By type, by application, by end-user, by region.

Key dynamics: Drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

Regional overview: Region-specific growth and development in the market

Browse Our More Top Selling Reports:

