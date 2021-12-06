Global UV Nail Gel Market Report 2021: Rising Adoption of Nail Art Decoration Drives the Need for UV Nail Gels

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UV Nail Gel - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global UV Nail Gel Market to Reach $65.8 Million by the Year 2026

Global market for UV Nail Gel estimated at US$47 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period.

Methacrylate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR to reach US$66.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Chemistries segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.9% share of the global UV Nail Gel market.

UV gel nail extension is among the latest nail extension technologies available. Gel is the unique material that turns hard when exposed to UV light and forms a sturdy coverage over the nail.

Growth of the UV nail gel market is being fueled by technological developments, growth of the nail care market, durability and cost effectiveness of the product, growth of the fashion market in the US, and rising preference among customers for gel nails. Methacrylate has been the main chemical used in the UV nail gel market.

The market is expected to gain from the emergence of new and improved products and better techniques that lead to a reduction in the cost of UV nail gel. Rising customer interest in latest fashion trends and novel technologies are also likely to bode well for the market.

Market gains are also anticipated to be driven by the rising influence of social media and growing use of home salon services. Furthermore, the growing interest in nail art is driving the market for UV nail gel.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.8 Million by 2026

The UV Nail Gel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.97% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.2 Million by the year 2027.

In North America, strong growth of the fashion industry, growing fashion consciousness, surging demand for nail services, launch of novel gel products, growing disposable incomes, and increased product innovations are driving gains in the market. Growing urbanization and expanding middle class population contribute to growth in the Asia-Pacific region.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Ultraviolet Nail Gels

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Beauty and Nail Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress Due to Pandemic

COVID-19 Impact on UV Nail Gel Market

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Ultraviolet Nail Gel Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth in Future

Select Leading UV Gel Nail Polishes Globally: 2021

Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Witness Fastest Growth

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of the Nail Care Industry to Drive the Demand for UV Nail Gels

Awareness about Nail Care's Importance is Growing

Importance is Growing Social Media's Role in the Nail Care Market's Growth

Long Lasting & Time Saving Products Boost Innovations

Growing Demand for Vegan Products for Nail Care

Growth of the Fashion Industry Bodes Well for Market Growth

Rising Adoption of Nail Art Decoration Drives the Need for UV Nail Gels

Increasing Number of Nail Salons and Nail Care Services

Growing Preference of Gel over Acrylics

Hybrid Nail Products to Witness Increased Demand

Organic UV Nail Gels Set to Drive Growth of the UV Nail Gel Market

Increasing Demand for UV Nail Gels made from Bio-Based Materials

Digital Channels to Continue Drive Market Growth

Other Technological Advancements and Innovations

Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects

Expanding Middle Class Population

Market Restraints

UV Lamps Used in Gel Manicure Pose Threat to Skin

