Global UV Toothbrush Sanitizer Market Report 2023: Technological Advancements to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic Continue to Fuel Growth

The global UV toothbrush sanitizer market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. A toothbrush sterilizer, also referred as a toothbrush sanitizer, is an appliance that utilizes short-wavelength ultraviolet (UV-C) radiation to kill or inactivate germs on a toothbrush. UV sterilizers successfully destroy bacteria and microorganisms, as per the studies published in dentistry publications. Toothbrush sanitizers typically work in one of three ways to destroy dangerous bacteria: steam and dry heat, ultraviolet light, or UV and heat. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has resulted into an inclination towards heath consciousness and the usage of health-related products which are safe and avoids frequent visits to doctors. This further created an environment of awareness among consumers related to the usage of oral hygiene products. The COVID-19 pandemic is projected to stimulate to the increasing demand for health-conscious products, which fuels the growth for toothbrush sanitizers during the forecast period.



Rise in Risk of Harmful Oral Bacteria is Projected to Accelerate the Product Demand



The increasing awareness regarding the oral hygiene and harmful oral bacteria which causes numerous dental health hazards including gingivitis, periodontal disease, oral herpes, canker sores, and others are some of the primary factors propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, toothbrush sanitizer prevents harmful bacteria from wreaking havoc in the oral cavity, resulting in an escalating demand for the product. Also, easy product availability and expanding e-commerce penetration are few other driving factors for the growth of the UV toothbrush sanitizer market.



Technological Advancements to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic Supports the Market Growth



The escalating demand for UV sterilization in toothbrush due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is driving the growth of the market. Various manufacturers are promoting toothbrush sanitizers through several innovative marketing techniques. Recruitment of well-certified dentists for branding, extensive distribution network for enhanced product availability, partnership with sales staff and distributors, digital, print, and visual media through advertising campaigns in radio, television, channels, billboards, magazines, newspapers, hoardings, and competitive pricing strategies are significant innovative marketing methods followed by the key market players owing to the strong competition. This has further increased the product visibility and is expected to escalate he demand for the product in the forthcoming years.



Report Scope



In this report, global UV toothbrush sanitizer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



UV toothbrush sanitizer Market, by Type:

With Toothbrush

Without Toothbrush

UV toothbrush sanitizer Market, by Product Type:

Mountable

Portable

UV toothbrush sanitizer Market, by Price Range:

Low

Medium

High

UV toothbrush sanitizer Market, by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

UV toothbrush sanitizer Market, by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dastmalchi

Conair

Ningbo Seago Electric Co., Ltd

Wellness Oral Care

Tao Clean

Puretta

Wonderchef

UVNIA

Pursonic

Dazzlepro

