Global Vaccine Packaging Market Report 2021: Need for Better Primary Packaging Materials, Sustainable Options, and Customized Storage During Transport Drives New Product Development

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Materials Influence Global Vaccine Packaging: 2021 Technology Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The materials used for pharmaceutical vaccine packaging vary, and many are well-established in the market for the transport and storage of vaccines. Despite the wide variety, some of the most used vaccine packaging materials remain challenged by glass delamination, instability, and pH alteration over time.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for not only targeted vaccines but for effective packaging materials that can help maintain their efficacy. With various vaccine formulations being adopted, customized storage conditions during product transport is mandatory.

To distribute COVID-19 vaccines (and others) across the globe without damage or incidence of cross- contamination, packaging products such as bags, vials, ampoules, special freezers, containers, and many others are used. The manufacture of these products requires high strength and performance materials that will outperform conventional materials, which are often unable to meet the vaccine handling standards.

For example, traditional borosilicate glass is prone to breakage and often exhibits delamination issues, thereby impacting drug efficacy. To address these issues, manufacturers are investigating alternative materials such as aluminosilicate glass, which minimizes particulate contamination and crack formation.

To cater to global demand of ultra-cold chain requirements needed for COVID-19 vaccine storage and transport, innovations such as phase-changing materials and smart materials are being tested for manufacturing qualified freezers and containers. Additionally, use of smart packaging can help ensure supply chain transparency with added security.

Sustainability is a major trend that is also influencing the vaccine packaging domain. To minimize packaging waste and its adverse impact on the environment, manufacturers are looking at compostable and biodegradable secondary packaging options, such as shipping coolers derived from plant sources or recyclable content. Overall, stakeholders across the vaccine packaging value chain use various strategies to develop materials for primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging that will ensure the efficacy and effectiveness of vaccines and other pharmaceutical excipients.

This research on the market for global vaccine packaging will answer the following questions:

What are the emerging materials that are gaining prominence for vaccine packaging?

What are the factors driving research efforts and innovations in materials for vaccine packaging?

What are the key stakeholder activities that are targeted towards adoption of emerging materials?

What are the growth opportunities for emerging materials in vaccine packaging?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Materials for Vaccine Packaging

1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.6 Research Methodology

2 Growth Environment

2.1 Research Context

2.2 Research Scope: Key Questions the Research Will Answer

2.3 The Need for Better Vaccine Packaging Materials

2.4 Industrial Needs Influencing Research Efforts in Vaccine Packaging Materials

2.5 The Various Materials Being Researched for Replacing Traditional Packaging Materials

2.6 Smart Packaging Opportunities in the COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Chain

3 Vaccine Packaging: Key Trends and Requirements

3.1 The Needs and Requirements of Vaccine Packaging

3.2 COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging Requirements and Efforts to Overcome the Challenges

3.3 Trends Impacting R&D in Vaccine Packaging in North America (NA) and Europe

3.4 Trends Impacting R&D in Vaccine Packaging in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East

3.5 Factors Influencing Material Selection and Adoption

3.6 Current Trends Influencing Vaccine Packaging Materials' R&D and Adoption

3.7 Emerging Trends Influencing the Adoption of Materials for Vaccine Packaging

4 Emerging Materials for Vaccine Packaging: Technology Analysis

4.1 The Various Materials Explored for Use in Vaccine Packaging

4.2 Recycled Materials and Polymers Being Tested for Use in Secondary Packaging

4.3 Aluminosilicate Glass for Manufacturing Vials Gaining Prominence Due to Its High Mechanical Strength

4.4 Increasing Demand for Transparent Polymers Enabling the Use of COC for Vaccine Packaging

4.5 High-purity Quartz Vials as Potential Alternative to Type-1 Borosilicate Glass Vials

4.6 Hybrid Vials Manufactured Using Polymers and Glass Nanocoatings Offer Effective Barrier Properties

4.7 Bio-derived EPS for Secondary and Tertiary Packaging Improves Environmental Profile

4.8 Fluoropolymers Can Offer Improved Stability and Shelf Life as Compared to Glass Vials

4.9 Thin Surfactant-stabilized Cellulose Matrix Films Undergoing Research for Storing Vaccines and Biologics

4.10 PCMs Being Considered for Vaccine Packaging Due to Their High Latent Heat Properties

4.11 Coated Folding Boxboard from Renewable Fibers Being Used for Vaccine Bottles and Injectors

4.12 Carbon-neutral and Recyclable Biopolymers of Interest to the Pharmaceutical Industry

4.13 Post-consumer Recycled PET as Secondary Vaccine Packaging Materials

5 IP Landscape

5.1 Companies in the United States Lead Patent Ownership in Vaccine Packaging

5.2 IP Analysis Showcases High Patent Filing Activity in the United States

5.3 Material Classification and Key Innovation Themes under Intellectual Property Analysis

6 Industry Initiatives

6.1 Acquisitions and Partnerships Expected to Expand Geographical Presence and Cater to Industrial Needs

6.2 Production Capacity Expansion Mainly Focused on Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Applications

6.3 Product Launches Mainly Focused on Vaccine Storage and Packaging Materials

6.4 Researchers Exploring the Use of Nanocoated PS Glass Bottles for RNA-based Vaccines

6.5 Public and Private Funding Projects that Aim to Develop Alternative Materials

7 Companies to Action

7.1 Plastic-glass Hybrid Vials for Storing COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics

7.2 ULT Shipper Ensures High Thermal Stability for Temperature-sensitive mRNA Vaccines

7.3 Aluminosilicate Glass Formulation Eliminates the Risk of Delamination and Resists Cracks

7.4 Surfactant-stabilized Cellulose Matrix Materials Can Store Vaccines at Ambient and Elevated Temperatures

7.5 Fluoropolymer Foam Ensures Safe Transportation of Vaccine Requiring Ultra-cold Chain Support

7.6 Shipping Packaging Container with PCMs Designed for All Weather Conditions

7.7 Bio-based PCMs Offer Better Thermal Performance than Paraffin-based Materials

7.8 Recyclable and Compostable Vaccine-shipping Cooler Made from Plant-based Raw Materials

7.9 Sugar-based Biodegradable Polymer a Promising Alternative to Petroleum-based Secondary Packaging

7.10 Metal-free Syringes for Packaging Biotechnologically Manufactured Active Ingredients

7.11 Polymer Packaging Solution Protects COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits from Humidity and Oxygen

8 Growth Opportunities

8.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Development of Conventional Borosilicate Alternatives for Primary Vaccine Packaging

8.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Development of Biodegradable and Compostable Shipping Coolers for Secondary Packaging

8.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Ultra-low Freezing Temperature Requirement for COVID-19 Vaccines Reshaping the Global Vaccine Cold Chain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqfgi5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

