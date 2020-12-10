Global Vaccines Market Report 2020-2027: Key Market Opportunities in the Robust Pipeline of Vaccines

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology; Disease Indication, Influenza, Hepatitis, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Dengue, Cytomegalovirus, and Other Diseases); Route of Administration; Patient Type and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 64,538.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 39,128.3 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020-2027.



The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global vaccines market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.



The vaccines market by technology is segmented into Recombinant vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, and Toxoid Vaccines. In 2019, the conjugate vaccines segment held a largest market share in the vaccines market,



By Technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as they are the most effective forms of immunization, used to prevent diseases in both infants and adults. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drugs to treat the disease.



Driving factors such as , growing focus on immunization programs, increasing support for vaccine development, rising prevalence of infectious diseases. However, the complexity and cost of vaccine manufacturing and soaring costs of vaccines are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, robust pipeline of vaccines is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global vaccines market in the coming years.



The emergence of coronavirus pandemic is estimated to have significant impact on the vaccines market. Majority of the pharmaceutical companies around the globe are engaged in the development of vaccine for coronavirus. However, this shift of focus for research and development is anticipated to have negative impact on the other segments of the market. Also, the disruptions in supply chain caused due to shut down of global operations are also projected to have adverse impact on the market by certain extent.



Some of the prominent players operating in vaccines market are Pfizer Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co.Inc. Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Panacea Biotec Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc. NOVAVAX, INC.VBI Vaccines Inc, and Bavarian Nordic. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December, 2018, The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Dengvaxia, Sanofi's dengue vaccine. The marketing authorization follows the October 18,2018, recommendation by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to approve use of the dengue vaccine in European endemic areas. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Vaccines Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Vaccines Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis



5. Global Vaccines Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.1.2 Growing Focus on Immunization Programs

5.1.3 Increasing Support for Vaccine Development

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 The Complexity And Cost of Vaccine Manufacturing

5.2.2 Soaring Costs of Vaccines

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Robust Pipeline of Vaccines

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 New Vaccine Delivery Systems

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Vaccines Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Vaccines Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Vaccines Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance Of Key Players

6.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.3.2 Sanofi



7. Vaccines Market - Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Vaccines Market Share, Technology, 2019 And 2027 (%)

7.3 Recombinant Vaccinesinant Vaccines

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Recombinant Vaccinesinant Vaccines: Vaccines Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Conjugate Vaccines

7.5 Live Attenuated Vaccines Attenuated Vaccines

7.6 Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines Vaccines

7.7 Toxoid Vaccines Vaccines



8. Vaccines Market- Disease Indication

8.1 Overview

8.2 Disease Indication Market Revenue And Forecasts Analysis (Us$ Mn)

8.3 Dtp (Diphtheria, Tetanus, And Pertussis)

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 DTP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, And Pertussis): Vaccines Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Influenza

8.5 Dengue

8.6 Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

8.7 Hepatitis

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Hepatitis: Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7.3 Hepatitis A

8.7.4 Hepatitis B

8.8 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (Rsv)

8.9 Other Diseases



9. Vaccines Market- Route Of Administration

9.1 Overview

9.2 Route Of Administration Market Revenue And Forecasts Analysis (Us$ Mn)

9.3 Oral

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Oral: Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Injectable

9.5 Other Routes Of Administrations



10. Vaccines Market- Patient Type

10.1 Overview

10.2 Patient Type Market Revenue And Forecasts Analysis (Us$ Mn)

10.3 Paediatric

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Pediatric: Vaccines Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Adults Market



11. Vaccines Market- Geographical Analysis



12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Vaccines Market



13. Vaccines Market - Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

13.3 Organic Developments

13.4 Inorganic Developments



14. Vaccines Market -Key Company Profiles

14.1 Key Facts

14.2 Business Description

14.3 Financial Overview

14.4 Product Portfolio

14.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6 Key Developments

Pfizer Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Panacea Biotec Limited

AstellasPharma Inc.

NOVAVAX, INC.

VBI Vaccines Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3i14vs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

