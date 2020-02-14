Global Vaccines Market Worth $62.2 Billion by 2027 - Breakdown by Indication, Route of Administration, Type/Antigen, Valence and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vaccines Market by Indication (Influenza, Rotavirus, DTP Vaccines), Route of Administration (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Oral), Type/Antigen (Conjugate Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccine), Valence (Multivalent, Monovalent Vaccines) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Vaccines Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027; reaching $62.2 billion by 2027.



The growth in the global vaccines market is mainly attributed to the high prevalence of various diseases, increasing government initiatives towards immunization, technological advancements in the vaccine industry, and a strong pipeline for vaccines. In addition, increasing epidemic potentials, growing focus on therapeutic vaccines, and emerging markets will further provide significant opportunities for the various stakeholders in this market. However, longer timelines and high cost for vaccines development are likely to hinder the market growth.



On the basis of indication, the pneumococcal disease segment commanded the largest share of the overall vaccines market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the factors such as rising incidence of pneumococcal diseases like pneumonia, meningitis, febrile bacteraemia, otitis media, and sinusitis; development of quality vaccines such as PPSV23; and various initiatives by the government organizations and private sectors to prevent and control outbreak of pneumococcal diseases.



On the basis of valence, multivalent vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of the overall vaccines market in 2019 and is poised to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. New product launches and focus of key players on multivalent vaccine' research & development are the major factors contributing to the largest share and fastest CAGR of multivalent vaccines market segment.

On the basis of antigen, subunit and conjugate vaccines segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019 due to long term immunity and low-risk rate associated with the subunit vaccines along with the increasing demand for immunization.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the vaccines market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global vaccines market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to factors such as availability of new technologies, increasing immunization programs, presence of key players, and growing investments in the establishment of vaccine manufacturing facilities in the region.



The key players operating in the global vaccines market are Sanofi (France), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), CSL Limited (Australia), Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (U.S.), and AstraZeneca (U.K.)



