Global Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) Market Overview 2021: COVID-19 Impacts, Profiles of 47 Companies & Industry Guide Containing Contact Details for 73 Companies

Going into 2021, VIPs demand is forecast to pick up in all applications. VIPs demand in cold chain logistics is anticipated to post a robust growth during 2020-2021, amid the huge demand from COVID-19 vaccination programs, recording huge YoY growth rates.

This report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of both market volume in million square meters and value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2026. Focus on COVID-19's impact on the market, concentrating on YoY growth rates for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The global market development of VIPs has been largely impacted by the evolution in regulations set for energy efficiency in buildings, refrigerators, hot water storage systems and automobiles.

Refrigeration manufacturers are increasingly employing VIPs for achieving optimum energy efficiency. Cold chain logistics for pharmaceutical products is also under intense regulatory scrutiny, which has increased the need for reliable and high performance thermal packaging, which has boosted the market for VIPs.

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) demand is expected to differ in intensity depending on their end-use application and region. Sharpest declines would be expected in VIPs for building & construction, refrigerators & freezers and automotive and transportation applications.

On the other hand, demand for VIPs in cold chain logistics is expected to increase robustly in 2020-2021, thanks to the demand for cold chain containers and boxes to transport COVID-19 test kits and upcoming demand from COVID-19 vaccine transportation and storage.

Research Findings & Coverage

This global market research report on Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) analyzes the market with respect to material types (core and barrier) and applications

Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) market size is estimated/projected in this report by material and applications across all major countries

Storage and Transportation of COVID-19 Test Kits and Vaccines Creates Huge Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels

VIP Consumption in Refrigerators and Freezers Being Propelled by Stringent Energy Efficiency Standards

VIPs to See Significant Growth Potential from Thermal Packaging Systems for Healthcare and Logistics

Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels in Building Applications Being Hampered by High Costs

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 47

The industry guide includes the contact details for 73 companies

Product Outline

The market for Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs) based on materials studied in this report comprise the following:

Core Material

Fumed Silica



Fiberglass



Others

Envelope Material

Aluminum Foils



Metalized Laminates

The report analyzes the market for the following applications of Vacuum Insulation Panels (VIPs):

Refrigerators & Freezers

Cold Chain Logistics

Building & Construction

Others

Major Global Market Players

Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd.

ChuzhouYinxing Electric Co., Ltd.

CSafe Global

Fujian SuperTech Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

KevothermalTLLC

Kingspan Insulation Ltd

Knauf Insulation, d.o.o.

KyungDong One Co., Ltd.

OCI Company Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

PorexthermDammstoffe GmbH

Promat International NV

Thermal Visions Inc.

Turvac, inovativneizolacije, d.o.o.

Vaku-Isotherm GmbH

va-Q-tec AG

VARIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG

Key Market Trends

Storage and Transportation of COVID-19 Test Kits and Vaccines Creates Huge Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels

VIP Consumption in Refrigerators and Freezers Being Propelled by Stringent Energy Efficiency Standards

VIPs to See Significant Growth Potential from Thermal Packaging Systems for Healthcare and Logistics

Demand for Vacuum Insulation Panels in Building Applications Being Hampered by High Costs

Key Business and Product Trends

va-Q-tec to Supply Thermal Containers to a Leading Pharma Company for the Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccines

va-Q-tec Launches va-Q-patch for Hot Water Tank Insulation

va-Q-tec and Brandt to Develop Energy Efficient Refrigerated Vehicles

va-Q-tec Invests in 3D Printing Start-up ING3D

CSafe RAP Container Approved by Etihad Cargo

va-Q-tec to Develop VIPs for High Temperature Insulation

va-Q-tec and BINDER Cooperates to Provide Equipment for Corona Vaccine Research

va-Q-tec VIPs Meet HL3 Highest Fire Protection Requirements

NASA to Use va-Q-tec VIPs in FRIDGE Units for International Space Station

va-Q-tec Introduces VIPs for Balconies and Patios

Vaku-Isotherm Ramps Up Vacuum Insulation Panels Production

CSafe Global Introduces AcuTemp Plus Series Temperature-controlled Packaging Solutions

va-Q-tec Reinforces Standing in Chinese Market

va-Q-tec Fortifies its Position in the Industrial Insulation Market

Recticel Deck-VQ Insulation Receives Nomination for Industry Award

va-Q-tec's Southeast Asian Operation Expanded

Kevothermal Expands Albuquerque Operations

corePAN Introduced by Vaku-Isotherm

va-Q-tec New Latin American Headquarters and Operating Facility Opened in Uruguay

Kingspan Develops New Roofing System for Insulation

Vaku-Isotherm's FlexVIP Introduced

va-q-tec Expands Production Capacities

va-Q-tec Granted European Patent for Passive Thermal Containers

Sika Sarnafil and R-50 Systems in a Partnership

va-Q-tec's New United States Headquarters Opens

CSafe's Container for Pharma and Life Science Shipments Approved

Industry Landscape

