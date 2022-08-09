Global Vaporizers Market to Reach $44.96 Billion by 2026

Aug 09, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vaporizers Market Report 2022, by Type, by Application, by Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vaporizers market is expected to grow from $13.05 billion in 2021 to $17.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4%. The market is expected to reach $44.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.2%.
The vaporizers market consists of sales of vaporizers. A vaporizer is a device that converts water or a medicinal liquid into a vapor that is inhaled for respiratory relief.
The main types of vaporizers market are e-cigarette vaporizers, marijuana vaporizers, medical vaporizers. Marijuana vaporizers are devices that heat marijuana (either in dry herb or concentrate form) enough to transmit its active ingredients (THC) without any burning. The distribution channels are online, retail. The applications are personal use, medical application, and others.
Growing advancements in vaporizers are driving the growth of the vaporizers market. Enhanced vaporizers can measure the required amount of anesthetic agents and can self-regulate the supply of anesthetic agents. For instance, GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, and life sciences company offer Aladdin Cassette, an electronic vaporizer that can measure the dose of anesthetic agents and store the information.
The anesthetic vaporizers require a continuous power supply. The need for a constant power supply for the vaporizers will restrain the market in the emerging economies which lack energy infrastructure facilities. For instance, in 2019, as per World Data Bank, in Uganda 41.3 % has access to electricity. This lack of energy infrastructure will hinder the growth of the vaporizers market.
Medicated cannabis vaporizers have gained increasing demand in the vaporizers market. Cannabis vaporizers have controlling heating technology and offer the possibility of precisely adjusting the temperature of the heater using a display on the unit, giving the user full control over the density of the aerosol produced. For instance, Storz & Bickel, a subsidiary of Canopy growth corporation has developed and manufactured vaporizers (Volcano medic and the Mighty medic) as per European Medical Device Directive 93/42/ECC and Standard DIN EN 60601.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Type: E-cigarette Vaporizers; Marijuana Vaporizers; Medical Vaporizers
2) By Application: Personal Use; Medical Application; Other Applications
3) By Distribution Channel: Online; Retail
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Vaporizers Market Characteristics
3. Vaporizers Market Size And Growth
4. Vaporizers Market Segmentation
5. Vaporizers Market Regional And Country Analysis
6. Asia-Pacific Vaporizers Market
7. China Vaporizers Market
8. India Vaporizers Market
9. Japan Vaporizers Market
10. Australia Vaporizers Market
11. Indonesia Vaporizers Market
12. South Korea Vaporizers Market
13. Western Europe Vaporizers Market
14. UK Vaporizers Market
15. Germany Vaporizers Market
16. France Vaporizers Market
17. Eastern Europe Vaporizers Market
18. Russia Vaporizers Market
19. North America Vaporizers Market
20. USA Vaporizers Market
21. South America Vaporizers Market
22. Brazil Vaporizers Market
23. Middle East Vaporizers Market
24. Africa Vaporizers Market
25. Vaporizers Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Vaporizers Market
27. Vaporizers Market Trends And Strategies
28. Vaporizers Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Vicks
- Vanker
- Grizzly Guru
- FGB Natural Products
- GE Healthcare
- Penlon Ltd.
- Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Rothacher Medical GmbH
- Allied Medical Ltd.
- Intersurgical Ltd.
- Kindwell Medical
- Vaporizer Sales & Service
- OES Medical
