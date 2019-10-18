Global Varicose Ulcer Pipeline Insights 2019 - Commercial Assessment, Clinical Products, Development Activities

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Varicose Ulcer - Pipeline Insight, 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Varicose Ulcer - Pipeline Insight, 2019 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication.



A detailed picture of the Varicose Ulcer pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Varicose Ulcer treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Varicose Ulcer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.



In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Varicose Ulcer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Varicose Ulcer Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in discovery and preclinical, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 stage. Drugs under development as a monotherapy or combination therapy are also included. It also analyses key players involved in Varicose Ulcer targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects with the appropriate reasons if available. Varicose Ulcer pipeline report covers 12+ companies. Some of the key players include Rheacell (APZ 2), Factor Therapeutics (VF 001) etc.



Varicose Ulcer Analytical Perspective



In-depth Varicose Ulcer Commercial Assessment of products



This report provides an in-depth Commercial Assessment of therapeutic drugs have been included which comprises of collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which includes Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering), Company-Academia Collaborations, and Acquisition analysis in both Graphical and tabulated form.



Varicose Ulcer Clinical Assessment of products



The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.



Scope of the report

The Varicose Ulcer report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for Varicose Ulcer across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages

It comprises of detailed profiles of Varicose Ulcer therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details

Detailed Varicose Ulcer Research and Development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Varicose Ulcer

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Varicose Ulcer (Venous ulcers venous stasis ulcers or non-healing wounds)

2.1. Varicose Ulcer Disease Overview

2.2. Varicose Ulcer History

2.3. Varicose Ulcer Symptoms

2.4. Varicose Ulcer Causes

2.5. Varicose Ulcer Pathophysiology

2.6. Varicose Ulcer Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Varicose Ulcer Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Treatment Guidelines



4. Varicose Ulcer- An Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Varicose Ulcer companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Varicose Ulcer Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Varicose Ulcer Acquisition Analysis

4.2. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

4.2.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

4.2.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono/Combination)

4.2.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

4.2.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

4.2.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

4.2.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

4.2.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

4.2.5. Assessment by MOA

4.2.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA



5. Varicose Ulcer Pipeline Therapeutics

5.1. Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

5.2. Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

5.3. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

5.4. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

5.5. Inactive Products



6. Varicose Ulcer-Products Analysis

6.1. Product Profiles

6.1.1. APZ 2- Rheacell

6.1.1.1. Product Description

6.1.1.1.1. Product Overview

6.1.1.1.2. Mechanism of Action

6.1.1.2. Research and Development

6.1.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

6.1.1.2.1.1. Detailed Study Description

6.1.1.2.1.2. Study Results

6.1.1.2.1.3. Clinical Trials: Tabular View

6.1.1.3. Product Development Activities

6.1.1.3.1. Tabulated Product Summary

6.1.1.3.1.1. General Description Table

6.1.2. VF 001- Factor Therapeutics



7. Recent Technologies



8. Varicose Ulcer Key Companies

8.1. Glycotex

8.2. FirstString Research

8.3. Johnson & Johnson

8.4. Factor Therapeutics

8.5. CRC for Tissue Growth and Repair

8.6. GlaxoSmithKline

8.7. Intercytex

8.8. NB Therapeutics

8.9. Photopharmica

8.10. Healthpoint

8.11. ProMore Pharma

8.12. RHEACELL



9. Varicose Ulcer Key Products

9.1. TR 987

9.2. Granexin

9.3. Becaplermin gel

9.4. VF 001

9.5. PV 702

9.6. Repifermin

9.7. ICX-PRO

9.8. Nitric oxide topical

9.9. PPA 904

9.10. HP 802247

9.11. LL 37

9.12. APZ 2



10. Dormant and Discontinued Products

10.1. Dormant Products

10.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

10.2. Discontinued Products

10.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



11. Varicose Ulcer- Unmet Needs



12. Varicose Ulcer- Future Perspectives



13. Appendix



