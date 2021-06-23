Global Vector Network Analyzer Market to 2026: Focus on 67-110 GHz, 26.5-40 GHz, 40-50 GHz, 50-67 GHz, 0.26-5GHz

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vector Network Analyzer Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The vector network analyzer market is evaluated at US$464.975 million for the year 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% to reach US$640.435 million in 2026.



A network analyzer is an instrument that characterizes and measures the network parameters of electrical networks. Vector Network Analyzers are utilized to check component specifications and verify design simulations to ensure the framework and their components work appropriately together. It measures both amplitude and phase properties using the concept of measuring the transmitted and reflected waves.



A vector network analyzer has extensive operations in the communication, automotive, and electronic sectors. The surge in demand from these sectors is expected to drive the growth of the vector network analyzers market. The growing adoption of wireless devices will also boost the growth of the market in the forecast period. Rapid industrial growth in emerging economies will further facilitate the demand for vector network analyzers. However, high initial implementation cost is predicted to restrain the growth of the vector network analyzer market.



The demand for vector network analyzers in the electronics sector is inclining significantly. Electronic segment creators utilize vector network analyzers to confirm the performance of their components like amplifiers, filters, antennas, cables, mixers, etc. This is mainly attributed to the favorable capabilities of vector network analyzer to calculate return loss and insertion loss of the network, visualizing the results in different formats, characterizing multi-port networks consisting of various components, and utilization for networks with an arbitrary number of ports.

Furthermore, there is rising adoption of wireless features incorporated in electronic devices like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and GSM-LTE. Vector network analyzers are also utilized to measure parameters of telecom bands such as Bluetooth, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, GSM-LTE, ISM, and GPS.



Additionally, vector network analyser is being increasingly used in the communication sector due to the technological advancement and rising number of smart phone users. 62.07% of the world's population own a smart and feature phone. Moreover, vector network analysers are also extensively being used in automotive sector and rising demand for cars is contributing to the demand of vector network analysers. So, the increasing operations of vector network analyzers by electronic, communication, and automotive sector is expected to contribute majorly to the growth of the vector network analyzer market.



The rapid industrialization in the emerging economies is one of the key factors of growth of vector network analyzer market. The rapid industrialization and further the rising utilization of vector network analysers across various industries is raising the demand. Also, the inclining economic conditions in these developing countries coupled with technological advancements is boosting the vector network analyser market growth significantly.



Increasing BYOD and IoT in corporate company environments is pushing the demand for vector network analysers. BYOD refers to Bring Your Own Device under which the employees are permitted to use their personal devices as opposed to using as officially provided devices.

This rises the demand for electronic devices propelling the demand for vector network analyzers. IoT, Internet of Things refers to the wireless network of physical devices that are embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies with the aim of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the internet. This is coupled with increasing globalization, multi-national presence of many companies and outsourcing are hiking the demand for vector network analyzers.



Various technological improvement and their increased adoption in different sectors are expected to lead to the growth of vector network analyzer market. Now, there has been an increasing use of technology in the education sector and by the government too. Thid hints at the further opportunities for the market in terms of wide utilization.



There are two main types of network analyzers namely scalar network analyzers and vector network analyzers. Scalar network analyzers can measure amplitude properties only, as opposed to vector network analyzer then can measure both the amplitude and phase properties. Both the popularity and demand for scalar network analyzers has declined leading to a consumer preference to vector network analyzers boosting the demand.



Vector network analyzers are more complex as they need full heterodyne architecture in the receiver to measure both amplitude and phase. Hence, they are expensive. The main hinderance in the growth of the vector network analyzer market is the high initial installation and manufacturing cost.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Assumptions



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Research Highlights



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Vector Network Analyzer Market Analysis, by Frequency Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. 67-110 GHz

5.3. 26.5-40 GHz

5.4. 40-50 GHz

5.5. 50-67 GHz

5.6. 0.26-5GHz



6. Vector Network Analyzer Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Medical

6.3. Automotive

6.4. Aerospace and defense

6.5. Electronic

6.6. Education

6.7. IT and telecommunication

6.8. Others



7. Competitive Environment and Analysis

7.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

7.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

7.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

7.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



8. Vector Network Analyzer Market Analysis, by Geography



9. Company Profiles

Anritsu Corporation

Copper Mountain Technologies

Keysight Technologies

Nanjing PNA Instruments Co.,Ltd

Pico Technology

Rohde and Schwarz

Transcom Instruments Co., Ltd.

GS Instrument Co. Ltd.

Omicron Lab.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h0229g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

