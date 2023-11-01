Global Vegan Dog Food Market Set to Grow to $147.61 Million by 2028, Driven by Rising Demand for Organic and High-Quality Ingredients

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vegan Dog Food Market (2023-2028) by Nature, Product, Age Group, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Vegan Dog Food Market is estimated to be USD 100.74 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 147.61 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.94%.



Vegan dog foods are those that are made without any animal components or by-products. Fruits, grains, cereals, legumes, nuts, vegetable oils, soya, and other non-animal foods can all be used to make vegan dog food. A nutritionally balanced meal for dogs without the use of animal products is the goal of vegan dog food. Dogs can eat both meat and plant-based diets because they are inherently omnivores.

As a result, it's critical to ensure that a dog on a vegan diet is getting enough protein, essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals from plant-based sources. This can be achieved by purchasing high-quality vegan dog food that has been created to deliver all the vital nutrients your dog needs.



So, the market is driven by growing demand for organic and high-quality ingredients content for dog food. A growing number of dog owners are emphasizing giving their pets wholesome meals. Vegetarians and vegans who live with canines that are both carnivorous and omnivorous may find some solace in the recent introduction of plant-based and vegetarian diets to the pet food market. Since the bond between pet owners and their animals has grown, pet owners are now more concerned about the health of their animals and issues like allergies, obesity, and food intolerances.

Animals that eat organic dog food benefit from greater general health, fewer digestive problems, fewer skin allergies and disorders, and a higher quality of life. Increasing numbers of pet owners seek to give their animals human-like items or experiences. Pet owners want nutritive advantages, excellent ingredient quality, enhanced digestibility, and animal safety in their pet food since they view their animals as members of the family.

Demand for premium pet food with a high nutritional content is rising as a result of this trend. The need of eating healthfully has become more widely recognized thanks to the humanization of pets. An increase in recent pet-related spending demonstrates that it has made it possible for pet owners to spend more on high-quality pet food products.



However, the market is restrained by inadequate protein and nutrition content in a dog's diet can have negative health consequences for dogs. Protein is an essential nutrient that dogs need to maintain their muscle mass, support their immune system, and repair their body tissues. Lack of protein in a dog's diet can lead to weakening in the muscles, tiredness, and sluggish wound healing.

A dog's health may suffer from a variety of concerns, such as poor skin and hair, digestive disorders, and a compromised immune system, if their diet is deficient in certain vital nutrients. By feeding dogs with high-quality dog food that satisfies their nutritional requirements, you can make sure that their diet is balanced and nutritionally complete.



However, the market has an opportunity to addition of more nutritional ingredients to vegan dog food and it can be beneficial in improving the nutritional value of the diet. Several dogs' digestive disorders, such as stomach troubles, constipation, and bloating, can be helped by vegan formulas. High-quality protein sources including peas, lentils, chickpeas, and soybeans are added to vegan dog food as a supplement. The essential amino acids that dogs require to maintain healthy muscle mass can be found in these components.

Even the most sensitive dogs can feel better using plant-based ingredients because they are simple to digest and frequently free of unpleasant allergies. Adding sources of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids such as flaxseed or chia seeds will help enhance a dog's skin and coat health, reduce inflammation, and support their immune system. It's crucial to make sure the food contains enough of these vital elements because vitamin and mineral deficits can be a problem with vegan dog diets.

Sweet potatoes, carrots, and spinach are nutrient-dense foods that can be added to meals to assist give an excellent dose of vitamins and minerals. Digestion can be aided by including probiotic-rich foods like pumpkin or probiotic pills in the diet.



However, the market is challenged by a lack of uniform regulations for international trade in vegan dog food, which makes it difficult for manufacturers to market their products globally. Regarding pet food ingredients, labeling, and production procedures, each nation has its regulations, which may operate as trade obstacles. Some ingredients or additives that are permitted in pet food may be restricted in some countries but not in others.

A consistent label that may be used in all nations is also challenging for producers because other nations may have varied labeling regulations. Customers who are looking for high-quality, nutritionally complete products for their pets have obstacles due to the lack of uniform regulations for worldwide trade in vegan dog food. When buying vegan dog food from different nations, they must overcome various labeling specifications and ingredient laws.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for organic and high-quality ingredients in dog food

Increasing consumption due to benefits such as reducing allergies and maintaining weight

Growing awareness regarding pet nutrition and increasing offline and online pet food stores

Restraints

Inadequate protein and nutrition content for dogs

Opportunities

Growing demand for pet food flavors at a rapid pace

Growing product enhancement with the addition of more nutritional ingredients

Challenges

Non-uniform regulations for international trade

Companies Mentioned

Affinity Petcare SA

Ami Planet S .r.l

.r.l Antos B.V.

Anything Vegan Pvt. Ltd.

Betagro Public Co. Ltd.

Bond Pet Foods, Inc.

Boulder Dog Food Co. LLC

Burgess Group PLC

Champion Petfoods

Compassion Circle, Inc.

Evanger's Dog & Dog Food Company, Inc.

Farmina Pet Foods

Freshpet

FreshWoof - Urban Tails Pvt. Ltd.

Fromm Family Foods LLC

JustFoodForDogs

Mars, Inc.

My Aistra

Nestle Purina PetCare

Rollover Premium Pet Food Ltd.

Simmon Foods, Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Co.



Market Segmentation



The Global Vegan Dog Food Market is segmented based on Nature, Product, Age Group, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Nature, the market is classified into Organic and Conventional.

By Product, the market is classified into Frozen & Freeze-Dried Food, Kibble, Dehydrated Food, Treats & Chews, Wet Food, Frozen, and Powder.

By Age Group, the market is classified into Adults, Seniors, and Puppies.

By Packaging, the market is classified into Pouches, Bags, Folding Cartons, Tubs & Cups, Cans, and Bottles & Jars.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Online and Offline.

By Geography, the market is classified into the Americas, Europe , Middle East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Impact Analysis - a comprehensive assessment to confront risk and make strategic & operational decisions to counter the changes in the market environment.

Market segmentation

Competitive Analysis: Comparative analysis of competitor

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market size of the US states

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

