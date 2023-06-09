Global Vegetable Juice Concentrates Market Report 2023-2030: Insights Into the $55.3 Billion Industry's Trends & Drivers Featuring Profiles of 48 Providers

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegetable Juice Concentrates - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Vegetable Juice Concentrates Market to Reach $55.3 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vegetable Juice Concentrates estimated at US$30.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Liquid Concentrate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.9% CAGR and reach US$21.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Powder Concentrate segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The Vegetable Juice Concentrates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)

Agrana Investment Corp

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Diana Naturals

Doehler Group

Ingredion Incorporated

Kanegrade Limited

Skypeople Fruit Juice, Inc.

Sudzucker AG

Sunopta, Inc.

SVZ International B.V.

What's New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-COVID policy in China and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-COVID policy in and its 'bumpy' reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. The year 2023 is expected to be a tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Topics Covered

I. Methodology

II. Executive Summary

Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights



World Market Trajectories



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Vegetable Juice Concentrates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)



Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Focus on Select Players

Market Trends & Drivers

Global Market Perspective

III. Market Analysis

IV. Competition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yz6p6z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets