Global Vegetable Oils Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024 - Rising Consumption of High-Quality Oils and Growing Prominence of Alternative Fuels Drive Market Growth

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Vegetable Oils in Metric Tons by the following Product Segments:





Soybean

Olive

Canola

Sunflower and Safflower

Corn

Palm

Coconut

Others

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Disclaimers



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Vegetable Oils: Rising Consumption of High-Quality Oils and Growing Prominence of Alternative Fuels Drive Market Growth



Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & Unprocessed Cooking Oils



Organic, Virgin, and Unrefined Olive, Coconut, and Palm Oils: The Healthier Vegetable Oils



Biofuels: Application Area with Huge Untapped Market Potential



Market Highlights



Major Growth Driving Factors Summarized



Increasing Health-Consciousness



Convenience



Broad New Range of Options



Few of the Many Vegetable Oil Varieties: Type of Oil and its Key Characteristics



Customization to Local Tastes



The Rise of the Vegetarianism



Increasing Product Diversity



Key Challenges & Constraints



Global Market Outlook



Developing Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth



Rising Income and Large Population Drives Demand in Asia







3. PRODUCTION LANDSCAPE



The United States Dominate Global Vegetable Oilseeds Production



Developing Countries Dominate Vegetable Oils Production and Supply



Global Palm Oil Production



Indonesia: Largest Producer of Palm Oil Worldwide



Malaysia: Second Largest Producer of Palm Oil Backed by Suitable Tropical Climate



Malaysian Palm Oil Council Strives towards More Viable and Sustainable Palm Oil



China: A Global Production Hub for Soybean Oil



Ukraine Dominates Sunflowerseed Oil Production Globally







4. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



Expanding Population, Rising Popularity of Convenience Foods, and Technology Integration: Foundation for Market Growth



Booming Consumption in Highly Populated Developing Countries Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Palm Oil



Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Lend Traction to Market Demand



Key Food Applications of Palm Oil



Cooking Oils/Frying Fats



Vanaspati



Bakery/Confectionery Fats



Margarine



Shortenings



Other Uses



Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil



Soaps



Oleochemicals



Emerging Non-Edible Applications Offer Significant Growth Opportunities



Printing Inks



Vegetable Oil Based Lubricants



Increasing R&D Initiatives/Projects Benefit Soybean Prospects against Competing Oils



Increased Adoption of Healthier Diets Bodes Well for New Generation Soybean Oil Formulations



The Healthy Trans-Fatty Acids (TFAs) Alternative Attribute of Sunflower Oils Spurs Demand



Consumption of Coconut Oil to Recover in the Near Term Backed by its Incredible Nutrition Benefits



Surging Popularity of Olive Oil Benefit Market Expansion



Limited Production Growth Leads to Tight Supplies and Higher Prices of Olive Oil



Growing Preference from the Food Service Industry Boosts Demand for Canola Oil



Health and Environment Benefits Promote Demand for Maize Oil



Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects



Economic Development



Rapid Urbanization



Expanding Middle Class Population



Despite Challenges, Global Vegetable Oil Refining Offers Lucrative Opportunities



Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Major Cause for Concern?



Roundtable-On-Sustainable-Palm-Oil (RSPO): A Solution to Palm Oil's Biodiversity and Sustainability Related Issues?







5. INNOVATIONS & RESEARCH FINDINGS



Vegetable Oils with High Linoleic Acid Levels for Heart Health and Reduced Diabetes Risk Benefits



Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output



Remote Sensing Technologies



Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations



Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment



Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees



AquaEco-SRORS Filtration System for Raw-Sludge



Low Concentration Extra Virgin Olive Oil for Positive Effects on Meat Lipids Digestion



Canola Oil with Beneficial Omega-3 EPA and DHA



Saturate Sparing Technology for Healthier Shortenings



Omega-9 Sunflower Oil for Food Applications



Deregulation of Biotechnology-enhanced Soybeans



Zero Trans-Fats Oil: The Next Gen Vegetable Oil



New Flavors and Dietary Elements







6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Vegetable Oils: An Evolutionary Scan



Cooking Oils and Sprays



Production Process: Cooking Oil



Oil Selection: Critical to Food Taste & Texture



New Vistas for Soapstock



Primary Properties of Oils



Chemical Structure of Oils



Chemical and Physical Properties of Vegetable Oils



Significance of Various Physical Properties



Color and Odor



Smoke Point



Solid Fat Index (SFI)



The Active Oxygen Method (AOM)



Peroxide Value



Antifoaming Agents



Free Fatty Acids (FFA)



Melting Point



Iodine Value



Vegetable Oils: Product Classification



Soybean Oil



Canola Oil



Sunflower and Safflower Oil



Corn Oil



Olive Oil



Coconut Oil



Palm Oil



Other Oils



Peanut Oil



Cottonseed Oil







7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Demand Increase Triggers Industry Consolidation



Ranking of Leading Producers of Sustainable Palm Oil



Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment - Ranked in order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented



Key Competitive Traits



Leading Vegetable Oil Companies Worldwide: Snapshot Profiles



Adani Group



Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd.:



COFCO Group



California Rice Bran Oil Company



Marico



Bunge Ltd.



Mazola Oils



Cargill, Inc.



Wilmar International



Conagra/Sundrop







7.1 Focus on Select Global Players







7.2 Product Launches/Innovations



Rayner's Launches Organic Cold-Pressed Artisanal Oils



Avnash Industries Launches Lafia Cooking Oil



De Lune Launches Mr. Pod's Pulses and Edible Oils



Just Organik Launches Organic Virgin Coconut Oil



Unilever Launches Flora Sunflower Spray Oil



Willow Creek Launches Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Virgin Coconut Oil Blend



Cargill Introduces Lowest Saturated Fat, High Oleic Commercial Canola Oil



Lucinia Italia Launches Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil



Moro Olive Oil Launches Overhaul Brands



Organigram Launches CBD Edible Oil - Shubie



Nutiva Launches Organic Liquid Coconut Oils



Carapelli Launches New Blends of Extra Virgin Olive Oil



Marico Launches Saffola Aura



ADM Introduces Onavita DHA Algal Oil



Dash Organics Launches 100% Raw Extra Virgin Coconut Oil



UFC Launches Three New Aseel Brand Premium Oils



Cargill Introduces Ultra Oils



Filippo Berio Launches 100% Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil



Bunge Introduces Non-GMO Project Verified Milled Corn Ingredients and Oils



ADM Launches Onavita Flaxseed Oil







7.3 Recent Industry Activity



Strides Group Acquires Mortgaged Assets of Rivers Vegetable Oil



Univar Acquires Earthoil



Bayer to Sell Agriculture Businesses for Acquiring Monsanto Co



African Palm to Launch Palm Oil Production Operations in Guinea-Bissau



LDC Acquires Sinarmas Natural Resources Foodstuff Technology



Deoleo Signs Agreement with Viaoliva



Fuji Vegetable Oil to Invest $70 Million in New Processing Facility



Tag-Tin to Construct Sunflower and Rape Seed Processing Plant



Conagra and the J.M. Smucker Terminated Sale Agreement of Wesson Oil Business



Bunge Acquires 70% Stakes in IOI Loders Croklaan



ADM and Cargill to Launch Soybean Joint Venture in Egypt



Cargill Collaborates with Precision BioSciences for ARCUS Genome-Editing Technology



Meadow Foods Acquires Roil Foods



Astra Agro Subsidiaries Receives ISPO Certification



Deoleo and UPA Sign an Agreement to Reposition Olive Oil



Wilmar to Purchase Cargill's Edible Oil Facilities



IOI Loders Croklaan Expand its Production Facility in Canada



Bunge Acquires Ana Gida



Conagra Brands to Divest the Wesson Oil Brand



Kido Group Acquires Majority Stakes in Vocarimex



Bunge Acquires Aceitera Martnez



Bunge to Acquire Westflische Lebensmittelwerke Lindemann GmbH



Stratas Foods Acquires Supreme Oil Company



KDC Acquires 65 Percent Stakes in Tuong An Vegetable Oil JSC



Cargill's PSA Oil Palm Plantation Receives RSPO Certification



AAK Acquires CalOils



Cargill Expands Canola Research Facility in Aberdeen



Cargill to Sell Two Oilseed Processing Plants and Businesses to Bunge



Bunge and Wilmar Forms Joint Venture in Vietnam



FGV Acquires Majority Stakes in Zhong Ling Nutri-Oil Holdings







8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Vegetable Oils Market by Product Segment







9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







