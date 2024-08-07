Global Vehicle Debuts, Iconic Cars and Luxury Aviation Pair with Local Wines, Superstar Chefs and Auction Action at Motorlux

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorlux will celebrate the start of Monterey Car Week at the Monterey Jet Center on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, alongside Broad Arrow Auctions for the first day of their two-day auction. Among the cars on display will be classic road cars like the Lamborghini Miura, modern supercars like the Bugatti Chiron and racing greats like the Lancia Stratos. The best regional wines will also be served alongside culinary offerings from 25 world-class chefs.

Motorlux automotive debuts and highlights:

Motorlux 2023

Broad Arrow Auctions will hold its first day during Motorlux, offering 65 cars. Among featured cars for the two-day sale are a Porsche 911 GT1 Rennversion, a Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé and a Ferrari Enzo .

will hold its first day during Motorlux, offering 65 cars. Among featured cars for the two-day sale are a Porsche 911 GT1 Rennversion, a Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé and a . McLaren will display the new Artura Spider as well as the 750S joined by former racing driver Bruno Senna , who will be in attendance.

will display the new Artura Spider as well as the 750S joined by former racing driver , who will be in attendance. California -based Kindred Motorworks will celebrate the global debut of its EV Bronco, the fully modernized and fully electric variant of the iconic vintage SUV. One of Kindred's combustion-powered models will join the EV Bronco at Motorlux. Online orders will be live August 15, 2024 .

will celebrate the global debut of its EV Bronco, the fully modernized and fully electric variant of the iconic vintage SUV. One of Kindred's combustion-powered models will join the EV Bronco at Motorlux. Online orders will be live . Lotus Cars will showcase the highly anticipated 400hp Emira Turbo, featuring an AMG-sourced, 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine.

will showcase the highly anticipated 400hp Emira Turbo, featuring an AMG-sourced, 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine. Vista Jet , the world's leading private aviation group celebrating two decades of excellence, will join Motorlux at this year's event. Renowned for its distinctive silver and red business jets – from their iconic Global 7500 to Challenger fleet – guests will have an exclusive opportunity to experience their Challenger 350 aircraft firsthand.

"With the stage perfectly set, it's time to let the cars, cuisine and fine wine steal the spotlight at Motorlux," said Logan Calkins, Director of Events at Hagerty. "There's no better way to usher in car week than to be amidst friends with champagne in hand while taking in the sights at the Monterey Jet Center. This year, the event is elevated further with the addition of the Broad Arrow live auction, offering more to experience and enjoy."

Culinary highlights of the evening will include:

Scheid Vineyards along with the Monterey Vintners Association will provide a premiere selection of local Monterey wines.

along with the Monterey Vintners Association will provide a premiere selection of local wines. Beam Suntory will feature Delola Cocktails by Jennifer Lopez .

will feature Delola Cocktails by . Esteemed chefs from the Monterey area return to Motorlux, including Todd Fisher from Bear + Flag Roadside, Jerome Viel from Jerome's Carmel Valley Market , and Tim Wood from Woody's Restaurant & Bar. Several newcomers will also make their Motorlux debut including Juan Contreras from Atelier Crenn and Tony Baker from Bakers Bacon.

Tickets to Motorlux and additional event detail available here.

