Global Vehicle Leasing Market Outlook Report 2021 with COVID-19 Impacts Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vehicle Leasing Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides a 360-degree understanding of the vehicle leasing space (region-specific) and offers details on key trends, market overview, and outlook.

Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and residual risk handling. Big corporates and businesses, in current market conditions, are focused on their core products and services and would like to outsource all other support activities.

Mobility is a significant cost center that requires resources in terms of money and time. Starting from fleet purchase to re-marketing at a better price and for each of the intermediary segment in the value chain, issues, such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value, can crop up, unless an expert team is on the job.

Corporates prefer leasing the fleet as a hassle-free mobility service that offers on-demand mobility and fleet after-service facilities, among others. This demand has driven growth and given the leasing market a structure and regulated the ecosystem.



The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends that are linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation. Special sections covering transformational trends, such as EV leasing, private vehicle leasing, used-car leasing, and car subscription mobility model are analyzed. Other trends, such as SME leasing, fleet connectivity, digitization (blockchain in the leasing industry) are also studied.

The study covers these trends that are expected to shape the market in 2021. For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, growth opportunities that they need to look at, and the strategic imperatives that aid in their pursuit of growth and success have been provided.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment, Vehicle Leasing

Key Highlights of Vehicle Leasing

Challenges Faced by Global Vehicle Leasing due to COVID-19

Forces Shaping Automotive Mobility Ecosystem

2020 Forecast vs. Actuals, Vehicle Leasing

Historic Sales, Vehicle Leasing

Impact of COVID-19 on Key Regions and Recovery

Top Predictions for 2021

COVID-19's Impact Across Business Segments in the Leasing Industry

COVID-19's Impact Across Business Segments in the Leasing Industry

COVID-19's Impact Across Business Segments in the Mobility Industry - A Quarterly Comparison

The Strategic Imperative

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Vehicle Leasing

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Scope & Market Segmentation, Vehicle Leasing

Macroeconomic Factors

COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth

Global Growth Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

World GDP Growth Under Differing Scenarios

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

Global Vehicle Leasing Revenue, 2021

Key Global Vehicle Leasing Metrics

Vehicle Leasing Metrics, Vehicles in Operation

Vehicle Leasing Metrics, New Registration

Vehicle Leasing Metrics, Company Car Leasing Market Evolution

Company Car Funding Analysis

Company Car New Registration, Powertrain Segmentation

Company Car Leasing, Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Trend

Company Car Leasing, xEV Trend

Company Car New Registration, Brand Class

Company Car Leasing, Brand Class Trend

Company Car Leasing, Sales Channel

Company Car Leasing, Sales Channel Trend

Company Car Leasing, Fleet Size

Market Competition Analysis

Vehicle Leasing Metrics, Key Participants

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Key Trends for Global Vehicle Leasing, 2021

Trend 1 - EV Leasing Growth Depends on Pricing and Infrastructure

Trend 2 - Digital Retailing of Leasing is Expected to Increase due to the Pandemic

Trend 3 - Fleet Connectivity will Add New Revenue Streams in Leasing Industry

Trend 4 - Vehicle Subscription is yet to Hit the Structured Growth Phase

Trend 5 - LCV Leasing Demonstrated Resilience During the Pandemic

Trend 6 - Increase in Market Consolidation and Partnership will Address New Business Needs

Trend 7 - New Mobility Solutions are Expected to Compete with Leasing Solutions

Trend 8 - Working from Home will Modify the Leasing Business Model

Corporate Leasing Segment Outlook, 2021

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Watch out For

Private Leasing Segment Outlook, 2021

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Watch out For

Electric Vehicle Leasing Segment Outlook, 2021

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Watch out For

Used-car Leasing Segment Outlook, 2021

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Watch out For

MSME Vehicle Leasing Segment Outlook, 2021

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Watch out For

Regional Predictions, 2021

Growth Opportunity Universe, Vehicle Leasing

Growth Opportunity 1 - Alternative Mobility Solutions for Flexibility and Affordability Needs of Customers, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increasing Digital Sales Channels to Provide a Kick-start for Emerging Mobility Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3 - Leasing of Electric Vehicles for Emergence of Support Solutions

Competitor Profiling

ALD Automotive

Arval

Daimler FS (+Athlon)

LeasePlan

PSA Finance (Free2Move Lease)

Volkswagen Financial Services

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nzxyvb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

