Global Vehicle Lightweighting Technology Report 2019-2034: Megatrends, Materials, Suppliers, & Material Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vehicle Lightweighting - Technology, Trends and the Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the vehicle lightweighting megatrend, the technologies, materials and suppliers involved, and material content forecasts out to 2034.

This study includes:

Material developments including aluminium, carbon fibre, magnesium, organics, plastics, composites and steel

A comprehensive overview of lightweight developments for each of the following areas:

Body and exterior - body-in-white; doors; front-end modules; glazing

Chassis - suspension and braking components

Interior - cockpits and seating

Powertrain - engines

Driveline and fuel systems

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive companies active in providing lightweight solutions

PESTER analysis - political, economic, social, technological, environmental and regulatory motivators for this megatrend

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick and comprehensive overview of lightweight vehicle manufacturing

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within this area and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this area

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Body & exterior

Body-in-white



Aluminium





Carbon fibre





Magnesium



Doors and front-end modules



Aluminium





Magnesium





Organic materials





Plastics and composites





Steel



Glazing



Plastics and composites



Roofs



Magnesium





Plastics and composites





Steel

Chassis

Suspension and braking components



Aluminium





Carbon ceramic disc brakes





Organic materials





Plastics and composites





Steel



Tyres

Companies

Aluminium



Accuride Corporation





Aleris





Arconic Inc





Bodine Aluminum





Constellium





Martinrea International





Nemak





Novelis





Shiloh Industries Inc





Showa Denko





Stadco



Plastics and composites



3M





Asahi Kasei Plastics





Autoneum





BASF





Biomer





CIE Automotive SA





ContiTech





Cooper-Standard Automotive





Covestro





Dow Automotive Systems





DuPont





Evonik





Faurecia





Freudenberg





Henkel





Honeywell





Lanxess





LG Chem





Magna International





Minda Corporation





Novares





Oerlikon Balzers





PPG Industries





Saint-Gobain





Samvardhana Motherson Group





Solvay





Toray Industries





Toyo Tire & Rubber





Toyoda Gosei





Trelleborg AB





Trinseo





Woodbridge Group





ZF



Steel



Aichi Steel





Benteler Automotive





Gestamp Automocion





GF Linamar





JFE Steel





Kobe Steel





NanoSteel Company





Posco





Sumitomo Corporation





Tata Steel





ThyssenKrupp

Forecasts

Aluminium



Glass



Iron



Other materials



Plastics



Steel

Fuel systems

Plastics and composites



Steel

Future developments

Concept cars



Citron C1 Urban Ride





Citron C4 Cactus





Ford Mondeo





Infiniti Q80 Inspiration





Magna's MILA Blue





Renault Eolab



Other future vehicle lightweighting developments



Composite materials





Exhausts





Lotus Engineering





Smart materials





Tubes





Ultra-lightweight sports car





Volvo's lightweight structural energy storage components



Production cars



BMW i3 electric vehicle





Volkswagen XL1 Super Efficient Vehicle (SEV)

Interior

Cockpits



Magnesium





Organic materials





Plastics and composites



Other



Passive safety systems



Seating



Carbon fibre





Magnesium





Organic materials





Plastics and composites





Steel

Material development

Aluminium



Carbon fibre



Magnesium



Organic materials



Plastics and composites



Steel

Other

Adhesives



Airbags



Batteries



Brake pedals



Floor mats



Foam



Glazing



Power electronics



Starter motors



Wiring harnesses

Powertrain

Aluminium



Carbon fibre



Magnesium



Organic materials



Plastics and composites



Steel

Recycling initiatives

Batteries



Doors and front-end modules



Glass



Plastics and composites



Seating



Steel



Tyres



Wheels



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlcm62



