Global Vehicle Lightweighting Technology Report 2019-2034: Megatrends, Materials, Suppliers, & Material Forecasts
Oct 15, 2019, 09:15 ET
The "Global Vehicle Lightweighting - Technology, Trends and the Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the vehicle lightweighting megatrend, the technologies, materials and suppliers involved, and material content forecasts out to 2034.
This study includes:
- Material developments including aluminium, carbon fibre, magnesium, organics, plastics, composites and steel
A comprehensive overview of lightweight developments for each of the following areas:
- Body and exterior - body-in-white; doors; front-end modules; glazing
- Chassis - suspension and braking components
- Interior - cockpits and seating
- Powertrain - engines
- Driveline and fuel systems
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major automotive companies active in providing lightweight solutions
- PESTER analysis - political, economic, social, technological, environmental and regulatory motivators for this megatrend
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick and comprehensive overview of lightweight vehicle manufacturing
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within this area and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this area
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Body & exterior
- Body-in-white
- Aluminium
- Carbon fibre
- Magnesium
- Doors and front-end modules
- Aluminium
- Magnesium
- Organic materials
- Plastics and composites
- Steel
- Glazing
- Plastics and composites
- Roofs
- Magnesium
- Plastics and composites
- Steel
- Chassis
- Suspension and braking components
- Aluminium
- Carbon ceramic disc brakes
- Organic materials
- Plastics and composites
- Steel
- Tyres
- Companies
- Aluminium
- Accuride Corporation
- Aleris
- Arconic Inc
- Bodine Aluminum
- Constellium
- Martinrea International
- Nemak
- Novelis
- Shiloh Industries Inc
- Showa Denko
- Stadco
- Plastics and composites
- 3M
- Asahi Kasei Plastics
- Autoneum
- BASF
- Biomer
- CIE Automotive SA
- ContiTech
- Cooper-Standard Automotive
- Covestro
- Dow Automotive Systems
- DuPont
- Evonik
- Faurecia
- Freudenberg
- Henkel
- Honeywell
- Lanxess
- LG Chem
- Magna International
- Minda Corporation
- Novares
- Oerlikon Balzers
- PPG Industries
- Saint-Gobain
- Samvardhana Motherson Group
- Solvay
- Toray Industries
- Toyo Tire & Rubber
- Toyoda Gosei
- Trelleborg AB
- Trinseo
- Woodbridge Group
- ZF
- Steel
- Aichi Steel
- Benteler Automotive
- Gestamp Automocion
- GF Linamar
- JFE Steel
- Kobe Steel
- NanoSteel Company
- Posco
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Tata Steel
- ThyssenKrupp
- Forecasts
- Aluminium
- Glass
- Iron
- Other materials
- Plastics
- Steel
- Fuel systems
- Plastics and composites
- Steel
- Future developments
- Concept cars
- Citron C1 Urban Ride
- Citron C4 Cactus
- Ford Mondeo
- Infiniti Q80 Inspiration
- Magna's MILA Blue
- Renault Eolab
- Other future vehicle lightweighting developments
- Composite materials
- Exhausts
- Lotus Engineering
- Smart materials
- Tubes
- Ultra-lightweight sports car
- Volvo's lightweight structural energy storage components
- Production cars
- BMW i3 electric vehicle
- Volkswagen XL1 Super Efficient Vehicle (SEV)
- Interior
- Cockpits
- Magnesium
- Organic materials
- Plastics and composites
- Other
- Passive safety systems
- Seating
- Carbon fibre
- Magnesium
- Organic materials
- Plastics and composites
- Steel
- Material development
- Aluminium
- Carbon fibre
- Magnesium
- Organic materials
- Plastics and composites
- Steel
- Other
- Adhesives
- Airbags
- Batteries
- Brake pedals
- Floor mats
- Foam
- Glazing
- Power electronics
- Starter motors
- Wiring harnesses
- Powertrain
- Aluminium
- Carbon fibre
- Magnesium
- Organic materials
- Plastics and composites
- Steel
- Recycling initiatives
- Batteries
- Doors and front-end modules
- Glass
- Plastics and composites
- Seating
- Steel
- Tyres
- Wheels
