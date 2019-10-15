Global Vehicle Lightweighting Technology Report 2019-2034: Megatrends, Materials, Suppliers, & Material Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vehicle Lightweighting - Technology, Trends and the Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the vehicle lightweighting megatrend, the technologies, materials and suppliers involved, and material content forecasts out to 2034.

This study includes:

  • Material developments including aluminium, carbon fibre, magnesium, organics, plastics, composites and steel

A comprehensive overview of lightweight developments for each of the following areas:

  • Body and exterior - body-in-white; doors; front-end modules; glazing
  • Chassis - suspension and braking components
  • Interior - cockpits and seating
  • Powertrain - engines
  • Driveline and fuel systems
  • Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
  • Updated profiles of the major automotive companies active in providing lightweight solutions
  • PESTER analysis - political, economic, social, technological, environmental and regulatory motivators for this megatrend

You can use this report to:

  • Gain a quick and comprehensive overview of lightweight vehicle manufacturing
  • Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
  • Review the latest and most significant technological developments
  • Know the key trends within this area and what's driving them
  • Spot opportunities and threats in this area
  • Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Key Topics Covered:

  • Introduction
  • Pester analysis
  • Body & exterior
    • Body-in-white
      • Aluminium
      • Carbon fibre
      • Magnesium
    • Doors and front-end modules
      • Aluminium
      • Magnesium
      • Organic materials
      • Plastics and composites
      • Steel
    • Glazing
      • Plastics and composites
    • Roofs
      • Magnesium
      • Plastics and composites
      • Steel
  • Chassis
    • Suspension and braking components
      • Aluminium
      • Carbon ceramic disc brakes
      • Organic materials
      • Plastics and composites
      • Steel
    • Tyres
  • Companies
    • Aluminium
      • Accuride Corporation
      • Aleris
      • Arconic Inc
      • Bodine Aluminum
      • Constellium
      • Martinrea International
      • Nemak
      • Novelis
      • Shiloh Industries Inc
      • Showa Denko
      • Stadco
    • Plastics and composites
      • 3M
      • Asahi Kasei Plastics
      • Autoneum
      • BASF
      • Biomer
      • CIE Automotive SA
      • ContiTech
      • Cooper-Standard Automotive
      • Covestro
      • Dow Automotive Systems
      • DuPont
      • Evonik
      • Faurecia
      • Freudenberg
      • Henkel
      • Honeywell
      • Lanxess
      • LG Chem
      • Magna International
      • Minda Corporation
      • Novares
      • Oerlikon Balzers
      • PPG Industries
      • Saint-Gobain
      • Samvardhana Motherson Group
      • Solvay
      • Toray Industries
      • Toyo Tire & Rubber
      • Toyoda Gosei
      • Trelleborg AB
      • Trinseo
      • Woodbridge Group
      • ZF
    • Steel
      • Aichi Steel
      • Benteler Automotive
      • Gestamp Automocion
      • GF Linamar
      • JFE Steel
      • Kobe Steel
      • NanoSteel Company
      • Posco
      • Sumitomo Corporation
      • Tata Steel
      • ThyssenKrupp
  • Forecasts
    • Aluminium
    • Glass
    • Iron
    • Other materials
    • Plastics
    • Steel
  • Fuel systems
    • Plastics and composites
    • Steel
  • Future developments
    • Concept cars
      • Citron C1 Urban Ride
      • Citron C4 Cactus
      • Ford Mondeo
      • Infiniti Q80 Inspiration
      • Magna's MILA Blue
      • Renault Eolab
    • Other future vehicle lightweighting developments
      • Composite materials
      • Exhausts
      • Lotus Engineering
      • Smart materials
      • Tubes
      • Ultra-lightweight sports car
      • Volvo's lightweight structural energy storage components
    • Production cars
      • BMW i3 electric vehicle
      • Volkswagen XL1 Super Efficient Vehicle (SEV)
  • Interior
    • Cockpits
      • Magnesium
      • Organic materials
      • Plastics and composites
    • Other
    • Passive safety systems
    • Seating
      • Carbon fibre
      • Magnesium
      • Organic materials
      • Plastics and composites
      • Steel
  • Material development
    • Aluminium
    • Carbon fibre
    • Magnesium
    • Organic materials
    • Plastics and composites
    • Steel
  • Other
    • Adhesives
    • Airbags
    • Batteries
    • Brake pedals
    • Floor mats
    • Foam
    • Glazing
    • Power electronics
    • Starter motors
    • Wiring harnesses
  • Powertrain
    • Aluminium
    • Carbon fibre
    • Magnesium
    • Organic materials
    • Plastics and composites
    • Steel
  • Recycling initiatives
    • Batteries
    • Doors and front-end modules
    • Glass
    • Plastics and composites
    • Seating
    • Steel
    • Tyres
    • Wheels

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dlcm62

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

