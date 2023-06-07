Global Vehicle Networking Market Forecast to 2032: Increase in Demand for Autonomous Vehicles Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vehicle Networking Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global vehicle networking market is expected to grow from $0.99 billion in 2022 to $1.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The vehicle networking market is expected to reach $1.47 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Major players in the vehicle networking market are NXP Semiconductor NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Microchip Technology Inc., Xilinx Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Melexis NV, STMicroelectronics NV, Spirent Communications PLC, Toshiba Corp., Renesas Electronics, Broadcom Inc., Continental AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., and Nvidia Corporation.

Vehicle networking is the exchange of data and information between various electronic systems within a vehicle. This is used to improve the functionality, safety, and efficiency of vehicles by allowing different systems to communicate and share information.



The main connectivity types of vehicle networking are controller area network [can], local interconnect network [lin], radio frequency [rf], flexray, ethernet, and media oriented systems transport [most]. Controller area network(CAN) is a communication protocol used for serial communication between electronic devices. The various vehicles include passenger vehicles [pv], light commercial vehicles [lcv], heavy commercial vehicles [hcv], and automated guided vehicles [agv]. These are used in various applications such as powertrain safety, body electronics, chassis, infotainment, and others.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the vehicle networking market. Major companies operating in the market are frequently focusing on technological advancements to stay competitive by adopting new technologies. For instance, in December 2021, Marvell Technology, Inc., a US-based semiconductor and technology company, launched a multi-gig Ethernet camera bridge solution, 88QB5224, to distribute uncompressed video through in-vehicle networks.



The new Ethernet device enables autonomous driving and brings in the next generation of automotive architectures providing standardization for in-vehicle video distribution in multiple areas including an innovative portfolio of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions spanning computing, networking, security, and storage.



In August 2022, Nexar, a US-based company that creates powered dash cams acquired Veniam for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Nexar aims to offer OEMs, an enhanced platform that would allow accelerated adoption of data-rich mobility applications. Veniam is a US-based software company that provides vehicle networking services.



North America was the largest region in the vehicle networking market in 2022. The regions covered in vehicle networking report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the vehicle networking market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increase in demand for autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the vehicle networking market going forward. Autonomous vehicles, also known as self-driving cars, or vehicles that can navigate and operate without the assistance of a human. Autonomous vehicles are gaining popularity in the vehicle networking market due to their ability to improve driver and passenger safety, efficiency, and convenience.



